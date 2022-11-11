One Planet Fund supports Royalton High School's YES Club

Using funds received from the One Planet Fund, the Royalton High School YES/Tech Club reconstructed and restored the retaining wall behind the school’s greenhouse and planted a flower bed in front of the wall.

YES stands for Youth Eco Solutions, a statewide organization with a mission to empower youth to create solutions to today’s ecological challenges through hands-on action projects.

The grant was used to buy materials such as cement pavers, landscaping plastic and mulch.

The students started by removing the previous retaining wall. Then dug dirt out from behind and below where the old wall was to make the new wall straight and the flower bed level. Next, they lined the back of the wall with plastic to prevent erosion before they used the pavers to build the new wall. They finished by lining the flower bed with plastic to stop weeds from growing and pouring mulch over the top of the plastic liner for a more appealing look. This project benefits both the environment and the community.

Environmental benefits include flowers for pollinators and a strengthened wall to prevent erosion from the hill above it. This project also created a better-looking area behind the greenhouse which is beneficial to the people of the community who see it when they come to buy plants and flowers from the greenhouse.

The One Planet Fund is sponsored by the Franciscan Sisters of Little Falls, Minnesota. Applications due Feb. 1, July 1 and Nov. 1. For more information contact Elizabeth Rydeen at erydeen@fslf.org or (320) 632-0624.