Ormond Beach, FL

Tween, teen girls cause $350K in damage to Florida business, deputies say

By Nexstar Media Wire, Dylan Abad
 4 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. ( WFLA ) — Three girls ages 12 to 13 were arrested Thursday after they allegedly caused $350,000 in damage to a Florida business, authorities said.

According to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, the three girls “created their own disaster” when they vandalized Imperial Foam & Insulation in Ormond Beach.

Hurricane Nicole unearths suspected Native American burial site in Florida

The sheriff’s office said the three slashed bags of raw polystyrene material, spray-painted graffiti and crashed forklifts into products, smashing them.

Pictures provided by authorities show the aftermath of the vandalism. Police also provided a picture of a phallus spray-painted on a wall, which WFLA has chosen to withhold.

    (Courtesy of Volusia County Sheriff’s Office)
  • (Courtesy of Volusia County Sheriff’s Office)
    (Courtesy of Volusia County Sheriff’s Office)

Authorities noted that two of the girls even spray-painted their names onto foam blocks.

The girls were caught a short time later when an employee entered the warehouse, overheard the spraying, and saw the girls running from the building.

Each girl was charged with burglary of a business and criminal mischief, both enhanced felonies due to the state of emergency.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 8

Terrie Trippel
4d ago

They need be in juvenile detention until they are 18! They are old enough to know better! After 18 required to get a job with percentage of salary paid to the company for the loss… even if it’s for a lifetime!

Reply(1)
7
Grumpy old fart.
3d ago

It’s going to take those parents a while to pay for the damage. If those kids survive that it would be better than jail.

Reply
3
Carole Wiseman
4d ago

They should be charged and sentenced to a juvenile dentention facility until they are 21yo.

Reply(2)
5
 

