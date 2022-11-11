ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Almena, WI

Man pleads not guilty to theft of copper

Rice Lake Chronotype
Rice Lake Chronotype
 4 days ago

A Minnesota man pleaded not guilty on Thursday in Barron County Circuit Court to theft and criminal damage to property charges. Police say he cut copper from a utility pole and a substation, causing more than a total of $11,000 in damage.

David M. Jones, 36, of St. Francis, located just north of the Twin Cities, was charged on June 27 with three felonies — theft of movable property >$10,000-$100,000, falsely acting as a utility employee and criminal damage to property.

According to the criminal complaint, a 911 caller reported a theft in progress at the intersection of Third Street and Highway 8 in the town of Almena. He said he saw a man cut copper wire off a utility pole, throw the copper in the back of a white pickup truck with an amber blinking light on top and drive away eastbound on the highway.

If convicted on the theft charge, Jones faces a fine up to $25,000, imprisonment for up to 10 years, or both.

A conviction on falsely act as a utility employee carries a fine of up to $10,000, imprisonment of up to 3½ years, or both.

The criminal damage to property charge carries a fine of up to $10,000, up to 3½ years in prison or both upon conviction.

A jury trial has been scheduled for Jan. 19.

