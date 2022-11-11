Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Milwaukee Krampusnacht celebrates 5-year anniversary in new location
Snuggle up with some holiday cheer as OnMilwaukee shares stories of everything merry and bright in the spirit of the season. Since 2017, Milwaukee Krampusnacht has honored the deliciously dark Krampus tradition with local art, music, performers, food and drink. Krampus is a monster of folklore that originates from the...
kenosha.com
The Hideaway Barbershop is a throwback in a familiar location
Johnson began covering sports in Kenosha in 2004 as a staff writer for the Kenosha News and eventually became a news and sports editor there, serving in that role and covering the community until May 2022. Johnson grew up in Kenosha, graduating from Bradford High School in 2000 and then the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2004. He still happily resides in town with his wife, Bridget, and son, Brady.
CBS 58
Local bakery ushering in the holiday season with limited edition Kringles
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- For one Racine bakery, their launch of a seasonal treat comes just in time for Southeastern Wisconsin to get its first seasonal blast of cool air and even snowfall. O&H Danish Bakery has announced the availability of their limited edition holiday flavor Christmas Cookie Kringle....
kenosha.com
Kenosha events scheduled for National Hunger and Homeless Awareness Week
Kenosha.com is a local, digital media platform offering interesting, engaging content created by experienced journalists and local professionals. The platform features a wide range of content including news, features, profiles and reviews, showcasing Kenosha’s outstanding people, places and events. The Kenosha County Emergency Services Network (ESN) brings together community-based...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha cemetery gravesite items tossed, woman looking for owners
KENOSHA, Wis. - At St. George Cemetery in Kenosha, some items lost are still not found after gravesite memorabilia was discarded without families' knowledge last week. After Michelle Bain lost her 17-year-old son, Jaedon, she could find peace in the pieces that honored him at his grave. "You have all...
WISN
Milwaukee leaf collection deadline extended
MILWAUKEE — The city of Milwaukee announced an extension for residents to rake their leaves into the street. Residents now have until end of the day Sunday, Nov. 20 to rake leaves into the street for pick-up by the Department of Public Works. The extension allows five additional days...
kenosha.com
Courageous Conversation event Thursday at the Kenosha Civil War Museum
The mission of the Kenosha Coalition for Dismantling Racism is to identify and expose racism. Thanksgiving can evoke images of turkey, cranberry sauce, pumpkin pie and family gatherings, but the holiday also has a complicated history and too often has come with misrepresentations of Native American cultures and traditions. “Indigenous...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Tenuta's Deli in Kenosha is packed with everything
Tenuta’s Delicatessen has been around for more than 70 years and during that time they’ve made a lot of people very happy with their Italian food. Brian Kramp is in Kenosha with the team that continues to keep a family tradition going year after year.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Trainfest returns to Wisconsin State Fair Park after pandemic
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - There were plenty of train enthusiasts at Wisconsin State Fair Park Sunday, Nov. 13, for the first Trainfest since the start of the pandemic. Greg and Jane Blau never expected to be at Trainfest, but their eldest son started it all. "We got him a LEGO...
wgtd.org
Kenosha Snow Policies During Snow Emergencies & Notifications
(WGTD) The City Of Kenosha asks all citizens to help keep Kenosha's streets and sidewalks clean and safe in the winter months ahead. Citizens can help by following parking regulations during a Declared Snow Emergency. After 2 inches of snow have fallen, parking is prohibited in areas where snow routes...
spectrumnews1.com
Winter has arrived in Wisconsin — Time to dig out the snowblower
MADISON, Wis. — With temperatures dropping quickly into the low 30’s, it was only a matter of time until most of Wisconsin saw its first snowstorm of the season. Projections show that Madison and Milwaukee could get 1-3 inches of snow on Tuesday. With winter arriving that means...
wpr.org
Burlington voters approve advisory referendum to repair historic dam. Now it's in the hands of the council.
60 percent of voters said they wanted to approve a plan to repair dam, dredge the lake. Burlington voters Tuesday said they wanted to keep and repair a nearly 200-year-old dam through an advisory referendum. Unofficial election results from the non-binding referendum showed 60 percent of voters were in favor...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Several inches of snow in Slinger, WI
November 14, 2022 – Slinger, Wi – Sunny skies and overnight temps were in the 20s and the snowmaking machines were running on high at Little Switz in Slinger, WI. The National Weather Service is calling for more snow from Mother Nature tonight and motorists are being advised to brush up on their winter driving skills.
WISN
Three-alarm fire damages several businesses at North Bay Shopping Mall
MILWAUKEE — A Saturday afternoon fire left several businesses on Milwaukee's north side with significant damage. Milwaukee Fire Department Deputy Chief, Erich Roden, told WISN 12 News that the fire started in EBS Floral Shop. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Roden said the fire's rapid...
CBS 58
Patrons of Delafield Pilates business say owner ripped them off
DELAFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Delafield police are investigating accusations of fraud against a Pilates business. The studio closed unexpectedly earlier this month. All that's left at Studio 83 Pilates is locked doors, empty studios, and a note on the door with contact info for the owner, Christina Nelson. The...
Whoa! Buck In Wisconsin Breaks In And Trashes Upstairs Of Home
A buck in a Milwaukee suburb of West Allis went haywire when it broke into a home and ran upstairs trashing room after room trying to find a way to escape. Sue and Richard Sujecki had their main door open with a glass storm door closed when all of a sudden a deer crashed through the glass door.
kenosha.com
Parkside’s Trina Patterson honored by the UW System
UW-Parkside is one of 13 four-year campuses in the University of Wisconsin System. Located in Somers, Wisconsin, between Racine and Kenosha on 700 acres with natural prairies and woodlands. 4,300 students. Trina Patterson, Diversity and Inclusion Manager at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside was named one of the 13 recipients of...
spectrumnews1.com
Local Latina serving up authentic dessert at Milwaukee hot spot
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee woman is sharing her authentic flan recipe with locals in the city of Milwaukee and it all started with a family recipe. Making flan is a step-by-step process. It’s one Milwaukee native Kristen Uribe said has taken her some time to make perfect. She...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Crash closes I-43 NB in Mequon near Highland
MEQUON, Wis. - All northbound lanes of I-43 were closed in Mequon near Highland Avenue due to a crash Saturday night, Nov. 12. FOX6 News at the scene found a disabled semi-truck and emergency personnel. Traffic was being diverted off at Mequon Road. TRAFFIC TRACKER: Monitor traffic on the freeway...
CBS 58
Plans unveiled for I-94 expansion, leaving some upset Milwaukee residents
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Plans unveiled today for the future expansion of I-94, upsetting residents in Milwaukee's Story Hill neighborhood. But state officials say the eight-lane alternative is a better one. Wisconsin Department of Transportation officials say they're looking to the future. They're pointing to a DOT study which predicts...
