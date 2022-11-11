Harlem-based fashion designer Dapper Dan and are releasing another drop of its special edition “DAP GAP” hoodies, just in time for the cold weather. The new drop consists of four styles spanning colorways from dark green, yellow, and red to camel. The dark green, yellow and red colors all come in a checkered print, while the camel color boasts a herringbone pattern. Presented in the original hoodie’s classic silhouette with a drawcord hood to match, the new edition elevates the iconic “DAP” applique in gold, which is now complemented with an embroidered cursive “Harlem” beneath it. Complete with Gap’s standard kangaroo pockets, banded cuffs, and hems that make up its signature logo-emblazoned models.

15 HOURS AGO