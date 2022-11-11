Read full article on original website
J. Demsky Shares the Unique Futuristic References Behind New Ballantine's Collaboration
Discover how the artist rethinks his iconic vision for the limited-edition bottle. In its latest creative project, Ballantine’s – one of the world’s leading Scotch whiskies – partners with contemporary visual artist J. Demsky to design an exclusive adaptation of its renowned Finest whisky bottle. They come together to explore and experiment with new perspectives that show the future is yours to shape.
Dapper Dan and Gap Reunite for “DAP GAP” Hoodie Collab
Harlem-based fashion designer Dapper Dan and are releasing another drop of its special edition “DAP GAP” hoodies, just in time for the cold weather. The new drop consists of four styles spanning colorways from dark green, yellow, and red to camel. The dark green, yellow and red colors all come in a checkered print, while the camel color boasts a herringbone pattern. Presented in the original hoodie’s classic silhouette with a drawcord hood to match, the new edition elevates the iconic “DAP” applique in gold, which is now complemented with an embroidered cursive “Harlem” beneath it. Complete with Gap’s standard kangaroo pockets, banded cuffs, and hems that make up its signature logo-emblazoned models.
Official Look at Mowalola x New Balance 90/60 Collaboration
After teasing a New Balance collaboration on the runway at Paris Fashion Week this Spring/Summer 2023 season, Mowalola, the eponymous brand of Mowalola Ogunlesi, has officially dropped the highly anticipated 90/60 collaboration. The Mowalola x New Balance 90/60 sneakers have launched in two exclusive colorways. The first sees the silhouette...
Supreme x PiL Fall 2022 Collaboration
Following the release of the New York Yankees x Supreme Fall 2022 collection, the titular streetwear brand is back with yet another collaboration for this season’s release. Exclusive to Supreme, the brand has teamed up with the English experimental post-punk band Public Image Ltd (PiL), fronted by Sex Pistols‘ John Lydon.
PLATEAU STUDIO Embraces the Winter Blues for FW22
Similar to its SS22 collection campaign which looked to encapsulate summer nostalgia, Taiwanese imprint PLATEAU STUDIO partners with its friends in Tokyo once again for a special lookbook capturing the emotions of early winter. Highlighted in the shots are a range of outwear options and bottoms, from faux-snakeskin biker jackets...
The METALLIC FUND Is the Creative Program Giving Aspiring UK Talent the Spotlight to Succeed
Foot Locker Europe has unveiled the designs of six successful applicants who took part in its 10-week creative educational fashion program in partnership with the charitable foundation, The METALLIC FUND. Back in November last year, Hypebeast helped launch The Metallic Fund project, an initiative hoping to turbo-charge the careers of...
Opening Ceremony Adds a Tailored Twist to Dickies' Workwear
Carol Lim and Humberto Leon have turned Opening Ceremony into a collaborative powerhouse, following up on its collection with LUAR with a new capsule made in tandem with Dickies. Opening Ceremony, which plays with bold graphics, brash colors and non-conformist silhouettes, has taken the straightforward and traditional attitude of Dickies...
Unknown London and Heaven Can Wait’s New Collaboration Looks to Bring Football Home
London-based streetwear label Unknown is gearing up for the Qatar World Cup with a new collaboration with fellow British streetwear brand Heaven Can Wait for a collection of reworked England football jerseys that take inspiration from the Three Lions’ 2004-released home kit. Traditionally, Unknown is known for its oversized...
Teenage Engineering Introduces an International Choir of Wooden Dolls
Back in 2007, Absolut Vodka approached a team of four friends with a project to create an art installation. Working out of a shared garage workshop, the team — which would later form Swedish consumer electronics company Teenage Engineering — worked arduously to assemble the “absolut choir,” a modular machine consisting of 22 wooden dolls that sang in harmony. The dolls each had their own unique story and characteristic voice, taking inspiration from characters from all around the world, from the Russian Matryoshka to Pinocchio by Carlo Collodi.
Louis Vuitton To Open First Luxury Hotel Inside Its Paris Headquarters
Chairman and CEO Michael Burke has revealed plans to turn the French fashion house’s Paris headquarters into a massive complex that will include the first-ever Louis Vuttion hotel and the brand’s largest global storefront, according to a new interview with WWD. The colossal transformation is beginning this week,...
Louis Vuitton Epi Leather Covers This Unseen fragment design x Air Jordan 1 Sample
Hiroshi Fujiwara‘s fragment design has presented the world of sneakers countless classic collaborations. Most notably, the label’s work on the Air Jordan 1 has caused crazes throughout the world. In September, Fujiwara was spotted courtside rocking an unreleased colorway of fragment’s take on the Air Jordan 1 Low with Travis Scott. Now, a previously unseen fragment design x Air Jordan 1 sample from 2014 featuring.
Balenciaga Opens Largest U.S. Flagship in Miami Design District
Balenciaga on Tuesday officially opened its largest United States flagship in Miami’s Design District. The two-story, 786-square-meter space, which previously existed as two separate stores for the brand’s men’s and women’s collections, leans into creative director Demna‘s “Raw Architecture” concept with reevaluated luxury retail codes and structural interior designs.
Everything Dropping at Palace This Week
After a homerun collaborative collection with Gucci, an in-game partnership with Need for Speed Unbound, and last week’s Y-3 capsule, everyone’s favorite skateboarding-centric streetwear label Palace is back for Week 7 of its Winter 2022 delivery. This week, Palace goes all-out on the outerwear front. GORE-TEX consumes a...
HEAT's "SUPERBRAND" Box Is Its Most Luxurious Offering to Date
Joe Wilkinson and Mario Maher have infiltrated the luxury market with their mystery box brand, HEAT. Previous offerings have brought lucky buyers brands including Rick Owens, Balenciaga, Acne Studios, Maison Margiela, Jacquemus, LOEWE, JW Anderson, Marni, Arc’Teryx, Casablanca, Salomon, visvim and more, while those who subscribe to a streetwear way of life have been catered for courtesy of Unknown. Now, HEAT ups the temperature as it prepares to drop its latest box full of “SUPERBRANDS.”
Babylon LA Connects With Dr. Martens on Double-Layered 1461
Another busy year of collaborations, Dr. Martens continues its hot streak as it rejoins California-based streetwear label Babylon LA. Having approached the high-top 1460 in the past, the duo now pivots to its low-top counterpart in the 1461. Tapping into Babylon’s youthful punk energy and DIY aesthetics, the 1461 has been prepared in a unique double-layered approach.
Gustavo Barroso Releases Miniature Version of his Green Slime Chair
Gustavo Barroso is releasing a limited-edition run of his “Green Slime Chair” in a miniature size. For the tiny new version, the designer has shrunk the one-off original down to a 1:6 scale – which will arrive in an equally tiny crate. A master of visual trickery,...
BSTN Brand Wants You to Experience "The Holiday" for FW22
BSTN Brand has just presented its latest collection of the year, with the German-based retailer delivering a series of tonal looks that provide warmth and comfort for the winter season. Aptly dubbed “The Holiday,” the collection comes hot on the heels of BSTN’s collaboration with Autry on a shoe link-up...
Leica Unveils the Leitz Phone 2
Leica has revealed its latest smartphone model dubbed the Leitz Phone 2, named after the company’s founder and his son Ernst Leitz II who introduced the first commercial 35 mm camera in 1924. As should be expected from a Leica offering, the smartphone is optimized for photography, boasting a silver aluminum case with a massive cyclops-like lens on the back which stretches nearly the entire width of the device.
Wizkid To Embark on U.S. Tour in Support of New LP 'More Love, Less Ego'
Wizkid has announced plans for a nationwide U.S. tour in support of his new album More Love, Less Ego. The Afrobeats mainstay will be teasing what’s to come with a one-off, sold-out show at Madison Square Garden tomorrow night. On March 3, the Lagos-born singer will return to commence...
