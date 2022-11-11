ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

WBUR

A look at where some major local union negotiations stand

Editor's Note: This is an excerpt from WBUR's daily morning newsletter, WBUR Today. If you like what you read and want it in your inbox, sign up here. I hope your week kicks off with less animosity than the Sen. Ed Markey and Elon Musk cheeky Twitter fight. The two have been sparring after Markey made comments over the highly criticized changes to the social platform’s verification system and a rise in impersonator accounts.
BOSTON, MA
Harvard Health

Maintaining masking requirements at Boston Public Schools protected students, staff

Districts that lifted masking requirements saw significant increases in COVID-19 cases among students and staff, compared to Boston. Boston, MA – The lifting of masking requirements in school districts outside of Boston in February 2022 was associated with an additional 44.9 COVID-19 cases per 1,000 students and staff in the 15 weeks after the statewide masking policy was rescinded. This represented nearly 12,000 total COVID-19 cases or 30% of all cases in those school districts that unmasked during that time, according to a new study led by Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, the Boston Public Health Commission, and Boston University School of Public Health.
BOSTON, MA
baystatebanner.com

NAACP Boston Branch Member Notice

On November 28, 2022 the NAACP Boston Branch will hold its biennial elections. Elections will be conducted electronically from 3:00-7:00 pm EST. To vote in the elections an individual must be a Boston branch member in good standing for 30 days prior to the election. Members must have an active mobile phone number with internet access or e-mail address on file to receive and cast the electronic ballot.
BOSTON, MA
Hyperallergic

Harvard Admits Owning Hair Samples of 700 Native American Students

Harvard University’s Peabody Museum of Archaeology and Ethnology disclosed this week that for over 80 years, it has held a large collection of hair samples that were taken from around 700 Native American students forced to attend government-sponsored residential schools in the early 20th century. In a November 10 statement, the museum apologized to Indigenous tribal nations and descendants for its “complicity in the objectification of Native peoples,” and indicated that it had initiated the process of returning samples to families and tribes.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
hot969boston.com

Boston is the SECOND Best Sports City in America, NO WAY This City is #1

When you think of sports cities, Boston is definitely on the list. Other cities you may think of are Pittsburgh and of course New York City. Now, the #1 city on the list may surprise you. Wallet Hub has released its list of the best sports cities in America. Let’s take a look at how this list was determined. According to Wallet Hub (you can find the entire list on their website HERE) “In search of the best sports cities from the fan’s perspective, WalletHub compared 392 cities across more than 50 key metrics related to the five largest sports in the U.S.: football, basketball, baseball, hockey and soccer.”
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Boston’s Dana-Farber Cancer Institute receives largest donation ever

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, one of the world leaders in cancer research and treatment, received its largest donation yet with the Pan-Mass Challenge’s record-breaking $69 million gift to help accelerate cancer research, clinical trials and treatment. The Pan-Mass Challenge is a summer fundraising bike-a-thon that benefits the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute...
BOSTON, MA
Eater

12 Top-Notch Restaurants in Roxbury

Roxbury is home to a wealth of great food, from one of the city’s most popular Nigerian restaurants to a rare Cape Verdean cafe. Whether in the mood for a quick stop at a sub shop, a belly-warming breakfast of crispy salmon cakes and buttery grits, or live music and some of Boston’s top-ranked chicken wings for dinner, Roxbury’s got it all. Here are 12 must-try restaurants in the neighborhood.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Boston police commissioner reluctantly steps into the spotlight

BOSTON — Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox, a son of Boston, was sworn in nearly three months ago, and now finds himself facing a new challenge: addressing rising fear amid a spike in violence. Cox sat down with 5 Investigates' Karen Anderson for an interview. Q: When people hear...
BOSTON, MA
baystatebanner.com

Dallas Braxton-Price

Dallas Braxton-Price was born in South Weymouth, MA. She is predeceased by her parents, Carolyn (Wilkinson) Willis and Hobart Willis. Both her parents were born in Framingham, MA and later the family would move to the South End, Boston were Dallas was raised. Dallas Braxton-Price is survived by her sisters,...
BOSTON, MA
foodieflashpacker.com

14 Of The Best Restaurants In Boston, MA

Boston has more than its fair share of gourmet dining, with the city’s best restaurants featured on television shows such as Top Chef and The Next Iron Chef. A foodie, whether new to Boston or a seasoned resident, will find enough to discover here: For one thing, the city is blessed with an incredible seafood-filled dining scene, but there’s so much more, from spicy hand-pulled Xi’an-style noodles to a casual storefront to heaping bowls of ramen in a restaurant that wants to make its customers’ dreams come true to the flavor-packed Mediterranean on a romantic patio to funky wines in intimate bars.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

25 Investigates: Missing on The Mile

No calls, no texts, no sightings. It’s unusual for someone to vanish, but 25 Investigates found one section of Boston where people are reported missing almost weekly. The “Mass and Cass” area is where Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard meet. It’s considered ground zero in the...
BOSTON, MA

