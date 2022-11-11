Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walgreens Under Fire After Alleged "Racist Close" of StoresBryan DijkhuizenBoston, MA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant in Massachusetts Serves some of the Best Hot Dogs in the Whole StateTravel MavenNatick, MA
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in MassachusettsTravel MavenPlymouth County, MA
Annual Men of COLOR Leadership Conference held in BostonThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Tisch College hosts renowned civil rights lawyer Sherrilyn IfillThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
WBUR
Day shelter Women's Lunch Place celebrates 40 years amid changing dynamics of homelessness
As the Boston day shelter Women's Lunch Place marks its 40th anniversary Tuesday, some women affiliated with the program are noting how its services — and the challenges it faces in offering them — have changed over the years. When the program opened on Nov. 15, 1982, in...
Positively Massachusetts: Boston teacher goes viral for musical Spanish class
A Boston school teacher who entertained his students to a musical Spanish class recently went viral. Davie Wickenden sat down with Mark Ockerbloom to discuss his performance. Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts. Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25...
When a Boston Comedy Legend Stole a Trolley While Running for Mayor
Two issues have dominated the news in New England this fall: contentious elections and the dysfunction of mass transit. And once upon a time, a man in Cambridge took on both at once, long before his days as a standup comedian, actor, and Boston comedy legend. While still serving as...
WBUR
A look at where some major local union negotiations stand
Editor's Note: This is an excerpt from WBUR's daily morning newsletter, WBUR Today. If you like what you read and want it in your inbox, sign up here. I hope your week kicks off with less animosity than the Sen. Ed Markey and Elon Musk cheeky Twitter fight. The two have been sparring after Markey made comments over the highly criticized changes to the social platform’s verification system and a rise in impersonator accounts.
Harvard Health
Maintaining masking requirements at Boston Public Schools protected students, staff
Districts that lifted masking requirements saw significant increases in COVID-19 cases among students and staff, compared to Boston. Boston, MA – The lifting of masking requirements in school districts outside of Boston in February 2022 was associated with an additional 44.9 COVID-19 cases per 1,000 students and staff in the 15 weeks after the statewide masking policy was rescinded. This represented nearly 12,000 total COVID-19 cases or 30% of all cases in those school districts that unmasked during that time, according to a new study led by Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, the Boston Public Health Commission, and Boston University School of Public Health.
BC Heights
A Queer Pastor Fights to Prove That Christianity Can Be Inclusive
The pastor stood at the pulpit, head bowed. “Let us pray,” recited Rev. Nikira Hernandez as Lady Gaga’s “Born This Way” began to blast through the speakers of the sanctuary. I’m beautiful in my way ’cause God makes no mistakes. I’m on the right...
baystatebanner.com
NAACP Boston Branch Member Notice
On November 28, 2022 the NAACP Boston Branch will hold its biennial elections. Elections will be conducted electronically from 3:00-7:00 pm EST. To vote in the elections an individual must be a Boston branch member in good standing for 30 days prior to the election. Members must have an active mobile phone number with internet access or e-mail address on file to receive and cast the electronic ballot.
NHPR
In Concord, a crowd gathers to say 'All are welcome' to counter Drag Queen Story Hour protest
A drag queen story hour at Teatotaller, a cafe in downtown Concord, drew a crowd of over 100 supporters Sunday who mobilized in response to a small group of protesters affiliated with the far-right group the Proud Boys. Juicy Garland, a drag queen from Massachusetts, hosted the space-themed story hour,...
Hyperallergic
Harvard Admits Owning Hair Samples of 700 Native American Students
Harvard University’s Peabody Museum of Archaeology and Ethnology disclosed this week that for over 80 years, it has held a large collection of hair samples that were taken from around 700 Native American students forced to attend government-sponsored residential schools in the early 20th century. In a November 10 statement, the museum apologized to Indigenous tribal nations and descendants for its “complicity in the objectification of Native peoples,” and indicated that it had initiated the process of returning samples to families and tribes.
hot969boston.com
Boston is the SECOND Best Sports City in America, NO WAY This City is #1
When you think of sports cities, Boston is definitely on the list. Other cities you may think of are Pittsburgh and of course New York City. Now, the #1 city on the list may surprise you. Wallet Hub has released its list of the best sports cities in America. Let’s take a look at how this list was determined. According to Wallet Hub (you can find the entire list on their website HERE) “In search of the best sports cities from the fan’s perspective, WalletHub compared 392 cities across more than 50 key metrics related to the five largest sports in the U.S.: football, basketball, baseball, hockey and soccer.”
Boston’s Dana-Farber Cancer Institute receives largest donation ever
Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, one of the world leaders in cancer research and treatment, received its largest donation yet with the Pan-Mass Challenge’s record-breaking $69 million gift to help accelerate cancer research, clinical trials and treatment. The Pan-Mass Challenge is a summer fundraising bike-a-thon that benefits the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute...
Eater
12 Top-Notch Restaurants in Roxbury
Roxbury is home to a wealth of great food, from one of the city’s most popular Nigerian restaurants to a rare Cape Verdean cafe. Whether in the mood for a quick stop at a sub shop, a belly-warming breakfast of crispy salmon cakes and buttery grits, or live music and some of Boston’s top-ranked chicken wings for dinner, Roxbury’s got it all. Here are 12 must-try restaurants in the neighborhood.
whdh.com
A ‘Brew-tiful’ Event: two men host ‘Drinksgiving’ to raise money for Lynn families in need
LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Two men in Lynn pub-crawled for a cause Saturday, raising money to provide people with free Thanksgiving turkeys. Organizers Sean Reid and Thomas Mackin invited people to join them as they visited pubs, selling tickets to raise money to provide families in need with free turkeys for the holiday.
WCVB
Boston police commissioner reluctantly steps into the spotlight
BOSTON — Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox, a son of Boston, was sworn in nearly three months ago, and now finds himself facing a new challenge: addressing rising fear amid a spike in violence. Cox sat down with 5 Investigates' Karen Anderson for an interview. Q: When people hear...
Boston police union says it’s at an ‘impasse’ with Mayor Wu’s office. Here’s what’s bogging things down.
The president of the Boston Police Patrolmen's Association said he is pursuing arbitration after several months of contract negotiations with City Hall. Boston’s largest police union says it has hit a wall in its contract negotiations with Mayor Michelle Wu’s administration, teeing up a move to bring talks under arbitration.
Family of Brockton woman missing for 33 years still hoping for answers
Thirty-three years later and this night never gets easier for Dorothy Maclean. Dozens joined her Monday for a vigil, retracing the last steps her daughter took before she went missing on November 14, 1989. “It’s hard coming out and remembering that night,” said Maclean. “I just hope every time I...
baystatebanner.com
Dallas Braxton-Price
Dallas Braxton-Price was born in South Weymouth, MA. She is predeceased by her parents, Carolyn (Wilkinson) Willis and Hobart Willis. Both her parents were born in Framingham, MA and later the family would move to the South End, Boston were Dallas was raised. Dallas Braxton-Price is survived by her sisters,...
foodieflashpacker.com
14 Of The Best Restaurants In Boston, MA
Boston has more than its fair share of gourmet dining, with the city’s best restaurants featured on television shows such as Top Chef and The Next Iron Chef. A foodie, whether new to Boston or a seasoned resident, will find enough to discover here: For one thing, the city is blessed with an incredible seafood-filled dining scene, but there’s so much more, from spicy hand-pulled Xi’an-style noodles to a casual storefront to heaping bowls of ramen in a restaurant that wants to make its customers’ dreams come true to the flavor-packed Mediterranean on a romantic patio to funky wines in intimate bars.
25 Investigates: Missing on The Mile
No calls, no texts, no sightings. It’s unusual for someone to vanish, but 25 Investigates found one section of Boston where people are reported missing almost weekly. The “Mass and Cass” area is where Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard meet. It’s considered ground zero in the...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Could North Washington Bridge Delays Create Space for a Permanent Busway to Charlestown?
For three years now, while workers build a new North Washington Street Bridge over the Charles River between the North End and Charlestown, all bridge traffic – including foot traffic along Boston’s famous Freedom Trail – has been confined to a narrow 3-lane “temporary” bridge running just upstream from the construction site.
