Tuesday NJ weather: Burst of rain, chance of snow very limited
Please jump off the 'snow hype train'. Yes, we are tracking an impending coastal storm system. Yes, we will probably see New Jersey's snowflakes of the season Tuesday evening. Yes, there is a Winter Weather Advisory issued. Yes, there could be slippery spots. But the wintry impacts here will be...
Cold air has returned to NJ, now let’s talk about snow (and rain)
So far, the month of November has been quite warm. With the exception of one day — last Wednesday — temperatures every day have risen well above normal. Now, the pendulum has swung in the other direction. Cold air has finally invaded New Jersey (and really, the entire continental United States). So temperatures will end up firmly below normal for the foreseeable future.
News 12
‘It had to come eventually.’ Residents brace for possibility of wintry weather
It’s been a little more than a week since New Jersey saw record-breaking warm temperatures and now the Garden State is bracing for the cold. The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for parts of the state through Tuesday at 9 a.m. A winter weather advisory is in effect for Sussex County until Wednesday morning.
News 12 New Jersey Weather Report
The latest forecast details from News 12 New Jersey
Popular French bakery and café opens another New Jersey location
Maman, the popular New York City based bakery and café chain is opening its second New Jersey location; this one is in Princeton, while the first Garden State store opened in Jersey City in February of this year. According to their Facebook page:. maman is a café, bakery and...
Philadelphia gas stations see crime spike — should drivers in NJ worry?
Despite a spike in violent crimes at Philadelphia gas stations within the past year, there does not appear to be a “meaningful” increase in such crimes across New Jersey. According to NJ Gasoline-Convenience-Automotive Association Chief Administrator Eric Blomgren, while he has “heard reports of the problems in Philadelphia,” his members in this state have not reported such issues.
Asylum-seekers bound for Philadelphia? What it means for NJ
Days after Democratic candidates in Pennsylvania clinched major wins for governor and U.S. Senate — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has reportedly considered sending another bus of unauthorized immigrants and asylum-seekers to arrive in a far-away locale. This time, according to Axios, the planned destination for migrants could be Philadelphia.
NJ Wine Trail added to Wine Week events
Last week I told you about New Jersey Wine Week happening Nov. 14-21 and now a companion event has been announced: the New Jersey Holiday Wine Trail. Put on by the New Jersey Wine Growers Association, a coalition of New Jersey wineries and vineyards, it runs from Nov. 25 (Black Friday) through Nov. 27.
NJ overweight – it’s a big problem that’s getting bigger
It’s a heavy-duty problem, with an emphasis on heavy. According to a new WalletHub report, New Jersey ranks 40th out of the 50 states and Washington, D.C., when it comes to the percentage of adults who are either overweight or obese. That’s the good news. On the flip...
Amazing! The deepest cave in New Jersey
Do you suffer from "Speluncaphobia"? That is the fear of caves, usually dark caves. This phobia can lead to nyctophobia (The fear of darkness). So if you do have this fear, my article may make you a bit anxious. I have been in some mines here in New Jersey. We...
Vote restores NJ bear hunt, sets its December 2022 start date
TRENTON – As expected, the state Fish and Game Council voted unanimously Tuesday to schedule a bear hunt that will start in three weeks. Gov. Phil Murphy had barred bear hunting from state lands in 2018 and fully prevented a hunt last year for the first time since 2009. But citing an increase in complaints about bear sightings and dangerous interactions with people, Murphy announced last week the hunt would be brought back.
‘We are the Garden State': NJ backs its farmers in FDU poll
The latest in a two-decade long annual poll from Fairleigh Dickinson University, supported by the New Jersey Farm Bureau, has found 57% of Garden State residents believe it is very important to buy locally-grown produce in season, while 31% think it is at least somewhat important. Peter Furey, Farm Bureau...
NJ bear hunt – how to comment before the vote
If you want to comment on a proposed black bear hunt in New Jersey, you will have to do it in person. The New Jersey Fish and Game Council will meet Tuesday, Nov. 14, to approve an emergency hunt. They are expecting a large turnout from the public. Typically, the...
7 NJ events that’ll make this Thanksgiving weekend different
Of course we all love the traditional Thanksgiving. But how many dark times have you done the turkey trimmings falling asleep on the couch watching a football game?. Post-pandemic, it might be time to switch things up a little here in New Jersey. Especially because there are fun things to...
Cory Booker reveals his election plans for NJ
With Gov. Phil Murphy term-limited and former state Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli already saying he would run again after the Republican's narrow loss to Murphy a year ago, the field of Democratic candidates for the 2025 New Jersey gubernatorial nomination is wide open. At least for now, don't count U.S. Senator...
NJ braces for rain, strong winds, power outages from Tropical Storm Nicole
New Jersey is preparing for the impact of what's left of Tropical Storm Nicole on Friday. The storm made landfall in Florida in Vero Beach in the overnight hours of Thursday with 75 mph winds plunging over 333,000 electric customers into darkness and threatening coastal homes already weekend by Hurricane Ian a month ago.
2022 top baby names for NJ don’t always play by national trends
New Jersey doesn’t care what you think. Call us the armpit of America? We’ll laugh. Don’t know what Mischief Night is? We do. We have our own culture and our words for things (“down the shore” isn’t said elsewhere) and we don’t care what you think about it.
Insanely cool new breakfast spot opens in NJ, welcomes ‘potheads’
It’s almost too much fun to ignore: And even though there are a zillion places to eat in New Jersey, this is cooler than a diner and way more fun than Starbucks. And I can’t wait. It’s new fast casual breakfast place that will soon open at 30...
NJ nursing homes now rated – which ones are the best and safest?
If you’re trying to figure out which nursing home in New Jersey would be best for an aging parent or loved one, the state Health Department has just rolled out an interactive tool to help you make that decision. According to Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, a new dashboard has...
You’ve seen these signs in NJ for years: Where they go
Most people don't pay any attention to them, since they've been around for a generation or more. They are 8-foot-tall posts with a sign that reads, "WARNING Transcontinental Cable Route Do Not Dig Anywhere in this Area..." They have a peaked small metal covering on top with a large three-digit...
