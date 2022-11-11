Read full article on original website
hotnewhiphop.com
Donovan Mitchell Gets Real On Rudy Gobert Relationship
Donovan Mitchell put an end to all speculation concerning his relationship with Rudy Gobert. Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert were the two stars on the Utah Jazz last year. Their partnership appeared to be fruitful in the regular season, but come playoff time, they were always huge pretenders. It was becoming clear that they needed to leave one another, and that’s what happened.
Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant drops slick behind-the-back assist vs Timberwolves
Ja Morant's highlight's reel keeps on growing and the Memphis Grizzlies All-Star showed Friday against the Minnesota Timberwolves he might have eyes in the back of his head. Dillon Brooks threw an outlet pass to Morant that was slightly long but Morant tapped it behind his back for a perfect bounce pass to a trailing Brandon Clarke, who finished with a dunk.
click orlando
Carter, Ross lead Orlando Magic to 114-97 win over Phoenix Suns
ORLANDO, Fla. – Wendell Carter Jr. had 20 points and 10 rebounds, and the Orlando Magic beat the Phoenix Suns 114-97 on Friday night. Terrence Ross scored 12 of his 14 points in the fourth quarter as Orlando earned a second straight win for the first time this season.
Yardbarker
Max Strus Rumored Suns Target in Jae Crowder Deal
The rumor mill continues to churn for Phoenix Suns power forward Jae Crowder, who has not played a single second of basketball for the team after mutually agreeing on his absence ahead of training camp. Crowder has seemingly been tied with nearly any team who could use any improvement with...
How to Watch Timberwolves-Grizzlies Game On Friday
The Minnesota Timberwolves (5-7) and Memphis Grizzlies (8-4) will play each other on Friday night in Memphis. Here’s how to watch, with gametime and TV information, lineups, bios, plus other key information pertaining to both teams.
ESPN
Porzingis has 31, Wizards beat Jazz 121-112 for 3rd straight
WASHINGTON -- — Kristaps Porzingis had 31 points and 10 rebounds, Kyle Kuzma added 23 points, eight rebounds and six assists, and the Washington Wizards beat the Utah Jazz 121-112 on Saturday night for their season-high third straight victory. Corey Kispert hit all six of his field goals, four...
Yardbarker
Nikola Jokic, Nuggets Carve Up Bulls 126-103
On Sunday, the Chicago Bulls took the court coming off consecutive days off for just the second time this season. But they weren’t able to come away with a win in their return to action this time, dropping their second consecutive game with a 126-103 loss to the Denver Nuggets. Here’s what stood out.
NBC Sports
Celtics-Nuggets takeaways: Tatum outduels Jokic in C's win
A battle between two offensive juggernauts took place Friday night at TD Garden. The Boston Celtics prevailed in the shootout with a 131-112 victory over the Denver Nuggets. The C's fired on all cylinders from the opening tip. They had a 126 offensive rating in the first quarter and ended up shooting 55.6 percent from the floor (43.2 percent from 3-point range) in the win.
Yardbarker
West Notes: Lakers, Russell Westbrook, Thunder, Jazz
Coach Darvin Ham said he would put Russell Westbrook in the same situation despite some questionable plays from Westbrook in Friday’s loss to the Kings. “Well, I just thought there were some unfortunate plays that he would normally make,” Ham said, via Ryan Ward of Lakers Nation. “But if I had to do it all over again, I put them in those same situations. I thought he was huge for us tonight. Provided a huge boost at the three-point line. Overall, with his point total. And there’s times he pushed the pace, times he really put pressure on the paint. Found some guys for easy looks.
Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich Optimistic After Loss vs. Grizzlies: 'A Good Night'
Even in close losses, the San Antonio Spurs continue to shine bright with potential.
‘It’s going to be weird’: Rudy Gobert vocal on facing Donovan Mitchell for 1st time since trade
When the Minnesota Timberwolves face the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, the main storyline is going to be Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell’s reunion. After all, it is the first time they are playing against each other since the Utah Jazz traded them during the offseason. After leading the Jazz...
