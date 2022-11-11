Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
State Farm Champions Classic on 11/15Adrian HolmanIndianapolis, IN
Mason History Program to Discuss 19th Century TransportationMason 48854Mason, MI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 10 Ohio State goaltending struggles, Buckeyes swept by Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 10 Ohio State returns to Big Ten play in set with Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps weekend seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
MLive.com
Michigan State LB Ben VanSumeren plans to forgo final season of eligibility
EAST LANSING – After five seasons in college split between two rival schools, Ben VanSumeren is ready to move on. The Michigan State linebacker has a year of eligibility left but plans on this being his final season with the Spartans as he pursues the NFL. “It went by...
MLive.com
Good script, sharp execution have Michigan football scoring on opening drive
ANN ARBOR -- Michigan wasted little time jumping on visiting Nebraska on Saturday, covering 80 yards over 12 plays for an opening-drive touchdown. There were pile-pushing runs and keep-’em-honest pass plays and, after nearly seven minutes, a Blake Corum two-yard touchdown run. It should have looked familiar. Michigan has...
MLive.com
Big Ten waiting on prosecutor’s decision before potential discipline for Michigan-MSU tunnel incidents
It has been more than two weeks since violent postgame incidents involving players occurred in the Michigan Stadium tunnel following an Oct. 29 rivalry win for the Wolverines against the Spartans. Eight Michigan State players have been suspended indefinitely for their roles and the University of Michigan Police Department on...
MLive.com
Mel Tucker on improving run game, offensive line and shaky run defense
EAST LANSING – For a struggling run game, Michigan State showed signs of improvement in an upset win at Illinois two weeks ago while facing one of the nation’s stingiest defenses. The Spartans followed that up with a strong performance while posting 35 carries for 197 yards and...
MLive.com
Michigan State set to face Kentucky, its second top-five opponent in five days
EAST LANSING – Tom Izzo has seen a Kentucky team that’s won the national title, one that made it to the national title game undefeated and ones that have featured some of college basketball’s best players in the last decade-plus. That’s what makes his assessment of the...
MLive.com
Rutgers’ Greg Schiano defends blitzing Michigan State’s victory formation
Rutgers trailed Michigan State by six points and had one timeout remaining when its defense took the field with 46 seconds remaining at Spartan Stadium on Saturday. The game was essentially over, with the Spartans lining up in victory formation to kneel out the clock and seal their 27-21 victory over the Scarlet Knights.
MLive.com
After injury, Illinois star Chase Brown ‘trending in right direction’ for Michigan
Like Michigan, Illinois has a star running back who wears No. 2. Illinois head coach Bret Bielema is hopeful he’ll be on the field at Michigan Stadium on Saturday. Chase Brown, who has the most rushing yards in the country -- Michigan’s Blake Corum is third -- left this past Saturday’s game with an apparently lower leg injury in the final minute.
MLive.com
Michigan State LB Cal Haladay named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week again
Another week, another individual honor for Cal Haladay. The Michigan State linebacker was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week on Monday. It is the second week in a row he earned the award. Haladay, a redshirt sophomore, posted a career-high 19 tackles, including one for a loss,...
MLive.com
Overheard at Mel Tucker’s press conference: Snowball effect and finishing strong
EAST LANSING – It’s the last month of the regular season and Michigan State is coming off back-to-back wins for the first time since the opening two weeks. The Spartans (5-5, 3-4 Big Ten) won 27-21 against Rutgers last week and will host Indiana (3-7, 1-6) on Saturday (noon, BTN) in East Lansing.
MLive.com
Jacob Slade’s ‘huge’ blocked field goal helps Michigan State to win vs. Rutgers
EAST LANSING – After Michigan State built a 14-point lead in the third quarter, Rutgers cut the deficit in half and had a chance to tie the game on its next possession. The Scarlet Knights’ drive stalled just outside the red zone and Jude McAtamney was sent out for a 39-yard field goal attempt. Instead of them pulling within four points with a little less than 10 minutes to play in the game, Michigan State defensive tackle Jacob Slade blocked the kick.
MLive.com
Michigan State planning for ‘a lot more’ Jaden Akins starting Tuesday vs. Kentucky
EAST LANSING – We’ve seen Jaden Akins on the court in Michigan State’s first two games of the season. But according to Tom Izzo, we haven’t seen the true version of the Spartans sophomore guard that teammates and coaches saw all summer. Akins missed eight weeks...
MLive.com
Snap counts, PFF grades: Michigan State’s running back duo is back
EAST LANSING – We hadn’t really decided what to call Michigan State’s running back duo of Jalen Berger and Jarek Broussard – fire and ice? The two JBs? – before they faded from the spotlight. Berger and Broussard struggled through the middle of Michigan State’s...
MLive.com
Michigan basketball rises in AP poll after 2-0 start
Michigan won two games last week and moved up two spots in the AP poll as a result. The Wolverines are up to No. 20 in Monday’s Associated Press men’s basketball poll, the first in-season rankings for 2022-23. The rise was in conjunction with Tennessee plummeting from 11 to 22 and Villanova falling out of the poll after checking in at 16 in the preseason edition.
MLive.com
Takeaways, observations from Michigan State’s win vs. Rutgers
EAST LANSING – For the first time in two months, Michigan State followed one win with another. The Spartans (5-5, 3-4) held on for a 27-21 victory against Rutgers (4-6, 1-6) on Saturday in East Lansing. They hadn’t won back-to-back games since the opening two weeks of the season.
MLive.com
4-star LB Jayvant Brown commits to Michigan State
A day after Michigan State picked up a win on the field, it scored one in recruiting. Jayvant Brown, a 2023 four-star linebacker from St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., announced his commitment to the Spartans via Twitter on Sunday night. Brown took an unofficial visit to...
MLive.com
Michigan State a double-digit favorite entering Indiana matchup
Michigan State won for the second straight week on Saturday when it topped Rutgers at home. Now, it’s favored by more than a touchdown for the second straight week. The Spartans opened as 11-point favorites on Circa Sports on Sunday for their Week 11 matchup against Indiana. That line...
MLive.com
Why Flavor Flav was on the sidelines for Michigan football
ANN ARBOR -- Ronnie Bell had just caught a touchdown to extend Michigan’s lead over Nebraska midway through the second quarter. The first person he slapped hands with? Flavor Flav, of course. Wait, what? The rapper and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee was on the Michigan Stadium...
MLive.com
What to know about No. 1 Dexter football’s semifinal clash with No. 4 GR Forest Hills Central
ANN ARBOR – After a dominant win over Midland in the Division 2 regional final game, Dexter’s football team is one win away from playing for a state championship. The Dreadnaughts dominated Midland 42-7 on Friday to earn the right to play in the D2 state semifinals against Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Portage Northern High School.
MLive.com
Here is the Big 8 All-Conference football team
The Big 8 released its football all-conference teams with Homer having two offensive and three defensive first-team picks while Jonesville had three first-team offensive picks and two first-teamers on defense. Homer dual-threat quarterback Davey Mohn was named the league MVP.
MLive.com
Napoleon’s magical run just keeps going
Napoleon’s magical run just keeps on going. A Pirates football team which found itself on the outside looking in when the playoff brackets were put together in 2021, left no doubt in 2022, going unbeaten in the regular season, winning the Cascades Conference title, winning the Big 8/Cascades Crossover title, winning a district and on Friday, with a 14-7 win over Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central, winning a regional.
Comments / 0