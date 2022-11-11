ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Good script, sharp execution have Michigan football scoring on opening drive

ANN ARBOR -- Michigan wasted little time jumping on visiting Nebraska on Saturday, covering 80 yards over 12 plays for an opening-drive touchdown. There were pile-pushing runs and keep-’em-honest pass plays and, after nearly seven minutes, a Blake Corum two-yard touchdown run. It should have looked familiar. Michigan has...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Jacob Slade’s ‘huge’ blocked field goal helps Michigan State to win vs. Rutgers

EAST LANSING – After Michigan State built a 14-point lead in the third quarter, Rutgers cut the deficit in half and had a chance to tie the game on its next possession. The Scarlet Knights’ drive stalled just outside the red zone and Jude McAtamney was sent out for a 39-yard field goal attempt. Instead of them pulling within four points with a little less than 10 minutes to play in the game, Michigan State defensive tackle Jacob Slade blocked the kick.
EAST LANSING, MI
Michigan basketball rises in AP poll after 2-0 start

Michigan won two games last week and moved up two spots in the AP poll as a result. The Wolverines are up to No. 20 in Monday’s Associated Press men’s basketball poll, the first in-season rankings for 2022-23. The rise was in conjunction with Tennessee plummeting from 11 to 22 and Villanova falling out of the poll after checking in at 16 in the preseason edition.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Takeaways, observations from Michigan State’s win vs. Rutgers

EAST LANSING – For the first time in two months, Michigan State followed one win with another. The Spartans (5-5, 3-4) held on for a 27-21 victory against Rutgers (4-6, 1-6) on Saturday in East Lansing. They hadn’t won back-to-back games since the opening two weeks of the season.
EAST LANSING, MI
4-star LB Jayvant Brown commits to Michigan State

A day after Michigan State picked up a win on the field, it scored one in recruiting. Jayvant Brown, a 2023 four-star linebacker from St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., announced his commitment to the Spartans via Twitter on Sunday night. Brown took an unofficial visit to...
EAST LANSING, MI
Michigan State a double-digit favorite entering Indiana matchup

Michigan State won for the second straight week on Saturday when it topped Rutgers at home. Now, it’s favored by more than a touchdown for the second straight week. The Spartans opened as 11-point favorites on Circa Sports on Sunday for their Week 11 matchup against Indiana. That line...
EAST LANSING, MI
Why Flavor Flav was on the sidelines for Michigan football

ANN ARBOR -- Ronnie Bell had just caught a touchdown to extend Michigan’s lead over Nebraska midway through the second quarter. The first person he slapped hands with? Flavor Flav, of course. Wait, what? The rapper and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee was on the Michigan Stadium...
ANN ARBOR, MI
What to know about No. 1 Dexter football’s semifinal clash with No. 4 GR Forest Hills Central

ANN ARBOR – After a dominant win over Midland in the Division 2 regional final game, Dexter’s football team is one win away from playing for a state championship. The Dreadnaughts dominated Midland 42-7 on Friday to earn the right to play in the D2 state semifinals against Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Portage Northern High School.
DEXTER, MI
Here is the Big 8 All-Conference football team

The Big 8 released its football all-conference teams with Homer having two offensive and three defensive first-team picks while Jonesville had three first-team offensive picks and two first-teamers on defense. Homer dual-threat quarterback Davey Mohn was named the league MVP.
HOMER, MI
Napoleon’s magical run just keeps going

Napoleon’s magical run just keeps on going. A Pirates football team which found itself on the outside looking in when the playoff brackets were put together in 2021, left no doubt in 2022, going unbeaten in the regular season, winning the Cascades Conference title, winning the Big 8/Cascades Crossover title, winning a district and on Friday, with a 14-7 win over Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central, winning a regional.
NAPOLEON, MI

