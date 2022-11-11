EAST LANSING – After Michigan State built a 14-point lead in the third quarter, Rutgers cut the deficit in half and had a chance to tie the game on its next possession. The Scarlet Knights’ drive stalled just outside the red zone and Jude McAtamney was sent out for a 39-yard field goal attempt. Instead of them pulling within four points with a little less than 10 minutes to play in the game, Michigan State defensive tackle Jacob Slade blocked the kick.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO