ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Veterans 'best of America,' VP Harris says in laying wreath

By CHRIS MEGERIAN and COLLEEN LONG
WGAU
WGAU
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ATrG5_0j7aMEgU00

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Under gray clouds and pouring rain at Arlington National Cemetery, Vice President Kamala Harris told the nation's veterans Friday their work makes America stronger, as the administration announced new support for children who live with wounded service members.

"Every day, through your life's work and your example, you make America stronger," she told the crowd. “On Veterans Day, we come together to express our profound gratitude for all you have done and you continue to do.”

“Veterans represent the best of America,” she said.

The initiative, known as the Hidden Helpers Coalition, helps young people who act as caregivers and was announced by first lady Jill Biden, who hosted a breakfast for veterans on Friday before she, Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff came to the annual ceremony at the Virginia cemetery.

With President Joe Biden in Egypt for a United Nations conference on climate, it was Harris who placed the wreath in a somber ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, which is dedicated to deceased service members whose remains have not been identified. She arranged it carefully, fussing a bit with the ribbons to move them back in place after they were blown askew by the wind and rain.

Harris said the nation owes soldiers a great debt, and that the Biden administration was working to deliver on help with housing, health care and jobs. She noted Jill Biden's work with the families of veterans, saying “while our veterans wore the uniform, they're not the only ones who have served.”

“As Americans, we have a sacred obligation to take care of our veterans and our military families," she said. “Fulfilling that obligation means making sure veterans can access the support and resources they need to thrive.”

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, along with Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, himself a veteran, joined.

This is the first Veterans Day since Biden signed legislation expanding health care for service members who were exposed to burn pits in Iraq and Afghanistan or to chemicals that were used in previous conflicts.

The legislation, known as the PACT Act, was a priority for Biden. His eldest son, Beau Biden, died of brain cancer in 2015, several years after he was exposed to a burn pit during military service in Iraq.

From Egypt, Biden acknowledged the sacrifices of America’s veterans there.

“This day is a day of commemoration at home in the United States. It’s Veterans Day,” he said. “America’s veterans and their families, survivors and caregivers are the very spine and soul of the United States. And on this special day, on every day, I honor all those who sacrifice to our nation, like my son.”

More than 137,000 claims involving toxic exposure have been filed, the Biden administration says. The Department of Veterans Affairs also began asking veterans about possible toxic exposure earlier this week in an attempt to identify any health complications.

The Democratic president also released a video message before he left Thursday night for Egypt. He also has stops in Cambodia and Indonesia before he returns for his granddaughter's wedding at the White House on Nov. 19.

___

Follow the AP's coverage of issues related to veterans at https://apnews.com/hub/veterans.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

Migration talks mark progress in tense U.S.-Cuba relations

HAVANA — (AP) — Following a series of talks on migration with the Biden administration, Cuba said Tuesday that it will receive deportation flights from the United States that had been stalled in the pandemic — and said it was open to continuing dialogue with Washington. The...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

Judge orders halt to Trump-era asylum restrictions at border

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A federal judge on Tuesday ordered the Biden administration to lift Trump-era asylum restrictions that have been a cornerstone of border enforcement since the beginning of COVID-19. U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan ruled in Washington that enforcement must end immediately for families and single adults, calling the ban “arbitrary and capricious.” The administration has not applied it to children traveling alone. Within hours, the Justice Department asked the judge to let the order take effect Dec. 21, giving it five weeks to prepare. Plaintiffs including the American Civil Liberties Union didn’t oppose the delay. “This transition period is critical to ensuring that (the Department of Homeland Security) can continue to carry out its mission to secure the Nation’s borders and to conduct its border operations in an orderly fashion,” government attorneys wrote.
GEORGIA STATE
WGAU

'Vindication': Schumer lifts Democrats with majority stunner

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer was eating Peking duck at a Chinese restaurant with family and friends on Manhattan's West side Saturday evening when an aide called with urgent news: Democrats would win Nevada's Senate seat and keep their majority. The restaurant erupted in...
GEORGIA STATE
WGAU

As 2024 looms, did Mike Pence miss his window — again?

Former Vice President Mike Pence published his long-awaited autobiography “So Help Me God” Tuesday. For the first time, the former second-in-command to President Donald Trump told his side of what happened on Jan. 6, 2021, and dished on plenty of other pivotal moments from their quite-chaotic time together.
INDIANA STATE
The Independent

Midterm results – live: Republicans projected to take House as Kevin McCarthy wins initial GOP speaker vote

Republicans are just one victory shy of the 218 seats the party needs to secure a majority to retake control of the House following a series of GOP victories called in late Monday evening.Counting is still going on across the country, but the GOP is leading in four House races that have yet to be called. However, the GOP’s majority looks set to be very slim, a situation that will make things difficult for its leadership – particularly Kevin McCarthy, who is scrambling to put together the votes he needs to be elected speaker.Meanwhile, the Democrats are set to...
GEORGIA STATE
WGAU

McCarthy wins nomination for House speaker, but grind ahead

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Republican leader Kevin McCarthy won the nomination Tuesday for House speaker, clearing a first step with majority support from his colleagues, but he now faces a weeks-long slog to quell right-flank objections before a final vote in the new year. McCarthy has led House...
GEORGIA STATE
WGAU

Biden asks for over $37 billion in emergency Ukraine aid

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden is asking Congress to provide more than $37 billion in emergency aid to Ukraine, a massive infusion of cash that could help support the nation as Russian forces suffer battlefield losses in their nine-month-old invasion. The administration's funding request, which comes...
WASHINGTON STATE
WGAU

GOP Sen. Scott mounts long-shot bid to unseat McConnell

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Florida Sen. Rick Scott said Tuesday that he will mount a long-shot bid to unseat Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, opening the latest front in an intraparty battle between allies of McConnell and former President Donald Trump over the direction of the GOP following a disappointing showing in last week's midterm elections.
FLORIDA STATE
The Hill

Deadly Russian strike in Poland risks dangerous escalation

The United States is on high alert after a Russian missile strike in Poland killed two people, an incident that could signal a major turning point for Moscow’s war in Ukraine.  The explosion and deaths on Polish land mark the realization of a long-held concern among NATO members: that Russia’s attacks on Ukraine would spill…
WGAU

Biden facing pressure to extend student loan payment pause

WASHINGTON — (AP) — In the days and weeks before the midterm election, President Joe Biden trumpeted his plan to cancel billions in student loans as he rallied young people to support Democrats. But now the entire initiative is in jeopardy because of legal challenges that could ensure...
TEXAS STATE
WGAU

Republican Party divisions deepen ahead of Trump's 2024 announcement

Following bitterly disappointing midterm election results, the Republican party faced more internal divisions Tuesday about who should lead it into the 2024 presidential election and on Capitol Hill for the next two years. At a Tuesday meeting of the Republican Governors Association, attendees in Orlando, Fla., applauded loudly when former...
ORLANDO, FL
WGAU

Shops in Iran, including Grand Bazaar, close over protests

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — Iranian shops in Tehran's historic Grand Bazaar and elsewhere across the country closed their doors Tuesday amid protests gripping the nation, as two prominent soccer stars also announced they would not be attending the upcoming World Cup over the demonstrations. The...
WGAU

G-20 to condemn Russia's Ukraine invasion, urge an end

NUSA DUA, Indonesia — (AP) — Leaders of most of the world's economic powers are nearing approval of a declaration strongly denouncing Russia's invasion that has devastated Ukraine and roiled the global economy. Even China, which has mostly declined to censure Russia until now, and India, which buys weapons from Russia, are providing encouraging words.
WGAU

Judge says Michael Flynn must testify in Ga. election probe

SARASOTA, Fla. — (AP) — A Florida judge on Tuesday said former national security adviser Michael Flynn must testify before a special grand jury in Atlanta that's looking into whether then-President Donald Trump and his allies illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in Georgia. Sarasota County Chief...
GEORGIA STATE
WGAU

Trump Org.'s longtime CFO testifies at company's fraud trial

NEW YORK — (AP) — Donald Trump’s jail-bound longtime finance chief is still a company man, collecting a hefty salary from the former president’s namesake Trump Organization even as he makes his long-awaited turn as the prosecution's star witness in a criminal tax fraud trial. Allen...
NEW YORK STATE
WGAU

AP source: Russian missiles cross into Poland during strike

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Russia pounded Ukraine’s energy facilities Tuesday with its biggest barrage of missiles yet, striking targets across the country and causing widespread blackouts. A senior U.S. intelligence official said missiles crossed into NATO member Poland and killed two people. A second person told...
WGAU

Separatist leader sworn in as Bosnian Serb president

BANJA LUKA, Bosnia-Herzegovina — (AP) — Separatist politician Milorad Dodik was sworn in Tuesday as president of Bosnia’s Serb-run part, pledging to pursue good ties with Russia, China and other like-minded countries. Dodik said during the inauguration ceremony Tuesday that Bosnian Serbs "have our Serbia, our Russia...
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
28K+
Followers
102K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy