Abilene, TX

Veterans Voices: The true lives, stories of our Big Country Veterans

By Karley Cross
 4 days ago

BIG COUNTRY, Texas ( BigCountryHomepage.com ) – This Veterans Day, the Big Country will be celebrating its Veterans for the 68th time. Here is a look at how we are helping the Big Country celebrate Veterans Day through telling the true stories of our Vets.

Veterans Day in Abilene: Closures, events & discounts

A quick history

Originally called Armistice Day , President Woodrow Wilson marked November 11 as the first Armistice Day in 1919. Come 1938, President Franklin D. Roosevelt made the day a federal holiday. Finally, the day was changed to be known as Veterans Day in 1954 under President Dwight D. Eisenhower.

On Veterans Day, we wear red poppies, volunteer to serve Veterans and just thank them for the sacrifices they’ve made for our country.

Now to the good stuff; the true stories of our Big Country Veterans

Gulf War Veteran stops in Sweetwater on his walk across Texas, raising awareness for Gulf War Illness

Staff Sargent John Mumby set out from Waskom, Texas on the Louisiana border on October 3. His destination is Fort Bliss in El Paso, His mode of transport? Walking.

On his back, Sgt. Mumby carries a large backpack with all his essentials, and over his shoulder, a Desert Storm flag to raise awareness for Gulf War Illness – a health condition long relegated to mystery, though lately gaining notoriety thanks to increased research efforts.

Abilene equine therapy business links with mental health resources to provide free services to Veterans

Many people use traditional therapy to cope with their mental health concerns, but for some Big Country Veterans, it might be more difficult to open up about trauma in that traditional setting. That’s where Aspiring Champions in Abilene comes in with equine therapy.

Veterans Day Parade honors local heroes in Abilene

The annual Veterans Day Parade brought people of all ages to watch floats, performances, and service members marching along Downtown Abilene Saturday, November 5.

Big Country couple creates nonprofit offering support to those with loved ones lost in military service

Losing a beloved servicemember is among the most difficult of losses in the world, but what about for the parents of those fallen soldiers? There’s a saying that parents aren’t meant to bury their babies, and when they do, what happens next? One Big Country couple created a nonprofit dedicated to not only their daughter, but to all loved ones of servicemembers who’ve passed.

Abilene Veterans find opportunity and support through Meals on Wheels

It’s a known truth that Meals on Wheels Abilene does incredible work. Not only are volunteers able to bring nutritious, hot meals to anyone who may be in need, but one account between a Veteran and a couple volunteers is more notable beyond the rest.

Abilene woman searches for Veteran’s family after finding photograph at gas station a year earlier
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12edsj_0j7aLxvc00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02EWXD_0j7aLxvc00

Discovered along the side of a curb of an Abilene gas station in 2021, Jennie Robinson saw a black leather pouch drenched in water.

She saved it, but didn’t open the pouch until just recently. Inside, she found unique treasures; military regalia. Now, Robinson wants to find who the rightful owner of the sentimental items is.

GALLERY: ACU Veterans Day tribute returns after 2-year hiatus

For many veterans and active-duty service members, the annual Abilene Christian University tribute at Moody Coliseum is a second home on Veterans Day. The event brings the community together for a celebration expressing gratitude to local heroes.

Abilene fallen servicemember, hero laid to rest at Texas State Veterans Cemetery

The family and friends of Abilene High School (AHS) graduate and Senior Airman Isaac Hernandez gathered Friday, November 11 at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Abilene. They said a final goodbye to their loved one on Veterans day.

World War II Veteran returns To Coleman after nearly 80 years

World War II Veteran U.S Army Sergeant Garland Collier finally returned to his hometown of Coleman. He was laid to rest with full military honors and gathered by family, friends, veterans, and active duty service members. Collier was just 25-years-old when he was killed in 1944 in action by German forces in the Netherlands. After searching for his remains for six years, he was declared as non-recoverable in 1950.

From everyone here with BigCountryHomepage.com, we thank our Veterans for their service. Happy Veterans Day!

