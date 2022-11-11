Read full article on original website
Rocketbook Pro is a modular notebook you can wipe clean to use over and over again
Pen and paper never really went out of fashion, even in this day of computers and smartphones. They did, however, experience a resurgence in popularity, thanks to some relatively new paper-centric productivity systems like The Bullet Journal. While there are plenty of advantages to this “analog” experience, there are also some drawbacks in our modern digital age. Fortunately, technology and intelligent design have made it possible to bridge the two worlds in a way that’s simple, unique, and, more importantly, sustainable. That’s the kind of modern experience that the reusable Rocketbook Pro notebook is offering, now with a few more features designed to make a notetaker’s life more convenient and more stylish.
This air purifier hangs from your ceiling to give light and a sense of calm
Thanks to the recent pandemic, air purifiers have become more popular and more common inside homes. Most of these come in tall boxes or cylinders that stand somewhere on the floor, a design that makes it easy to move it around where it’s needed. As they become a more common presence, however, it might make sense to start integrating them into room interiors or, at the very least, make them look like a natural part of the room’s design. There are, admittedly, quite a few new air purifiers that look a little more presentable than others, but this design concept really makes the air purifier an important part of the home, just like how lights are critical to a livable abode.
This tiny card-sized travel cutlery kit is both eco-friendly and incredibly classy!
Sure, your travel cutlery kit helps solve the plastic problem this planet is facing – but here’s the question. Is it actually designed to evoke a sense of desirability? Being compact, foldable, portable are all technical requirements, and as a result, compact cutlery often tends to look too ‘industrial’. Eating food is a multi-sensorial experience, and we work hard to make our food look good, so how about making travel cutlery that looks good too?
Portable crib with travel wheels and a foldable design can be stowed away or moved on command
Babies have perhaps the largest footprint of any human combined. They get a bed that’s much larger than their proportions, have their own gizmos for the dining table, the car, and the outdoors, and let’s not dive into the sheer number of diapers they go through in a month. The point I’m trying to get to is that babies, by virtue of their accessories, can occupy tonnes of space… although the Bababing Bedside & Travel Crib wants that to change. Built with a unique foldable design that shuts flat (so you can store it in wardrobes, behind headboards, or underneath beds, the Bababing Bedside & Travel Crib is an award-winning crib that’s designed for comfort but also for compactness. Aside from folding shut, the crib comes with 360° caster wheels that allow you to move it around (in both closed or open formats) and lock them in place when you don’t want your crib shifting. This makes moving the crib from one room to another rather easy, making it easier for parents to manage a grumpy baby at night.
Surface Pro 9 Liberty Special Edition lets artistry bloom on your 2-in-1 tablet
The first Microsoft Surface tablets started a new trend in computing. Although there were already tablet PCs back then, they were really just laptops that could bend or twist to become slates you could draw on with a pen. The 2-in-1 form factor with a detachable keyboard liberated people from being weighed down by what they didn’t need or use at that time, while the kickstand mechanism, though not exactly perfect, started a new trend in mobile devices and accessories. The Surface is celebrating its tenth birthday this year, and its iconic design has grown over time like a blooming flower. As if the mark that occasion perfectly, the company is launching a Special Edition of the device with engravings and patterns that turn the Surface Pro 9 into a beautiful centerpiece when not in use.
Black Friday Discounts on BLUETTI’s power stations and solar panels makes energy independence more affordable
Make sure your Black Friday doesn’t turn into a blackout Friday! BLUETTI just announced some incredible discounts and deals on their entire catalog of power stations, giving everyone a chance to reclaim their power independence from unreliable grids and bad weather, or even carry their power on the go for camping and outdoor trips!
This mini handheld grater makes it easy to add flavor and joy to your meals
Grating ingredients is not exactly something one would consider enjoyable or even satisfying. It doesn’t require much skill compared to slicing and dicing, and the common tools for grating aren’t that fun to work with, either. Why should you have to use a large metallic weapon just to add a touch of cinnamon to a plate? They say, however, that every little thing matters, and that’s especially true for garnishes and grated ingredients. Quite appropriately, this grater is also little, small enough to securely fit in the palm of your hand, almost like a toy. And just like a toy, it is designed to add a bit of fun to your kitchen and dining life while you add a bit of cheese or lemon zest to your dish.
French bicycle brand Angell unveiled “one of the world’s lightest e-bikes”
In an era where bicycles are slowly and surely taking over the world of urban commuting, the French bicycle company Angell unveiled “one of the world’s lightest e-bikes” called S/Rapide. An updated and upgraded version of the original Angell bike, the S/Rapide is meant to be a “sleek agile design” that promises to make your daily commute fun, swift, and eco-friendly.
This tiny IoT ball may be the connected, punching workout you need
One of the constant challenges for me personally is to find a workout that I will not get bored with, that will help me shed pounds, and that will not be so difficult. I know that probably said workout that meets all those factors still doesn’t exist but when the day comes when that will happen will probably be the happiest day of my life (and my doctor too). For now, I’m always on the lookout for products or at least concepts that may appeal to this couch potato who’s desperately in need of a workout.
