KCRA.com
Maná to close out ‘México Lindo y Querido’ tour in Sacramento
The Mexican rock band Maná will wrap up a United States tour at Sacramento's Golden 1 Center in September. Maná announced the 2023 leg of their México Lindo y Querido will include 19 shows across the United States. It will kick off with two shows at The Kia Forum in Los Angeles on Feb. 10 and 11.
KCRA.com
Live in the 209? New 350 area code will soon be available in Central Valley area
STOCKTON, Calif. — California residents living in the 209 area code region will soon have access to another three-digit code if they are looking to change or get a new number. The California Public Utilities Commission approved in May 2022 the 350 area code to overlay the existing 209...
KCRA.com
Marc Anthony, Bonnie Raitt announce Sacramento concerts
Sacramento music fans have a couple more concerts to add to the calendar. Marc Anthony will perform at the Golden 1 Center on March 2, the Sacramento venue announced. Tickets for his Viviendo tour go on sale Friday, Nov. 18. Meanwhile, Bonnie Raitt is headed to the SAFE Credit Union...
KCRA.com
Crews work to clean diesel spill at Sacramento park
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Crews are working to clean up a diesel spill at a park in the North Natomas area of Sacramento. The spill happened at Tanzanite Park, near Interstate 80 and Interstate 5. The park is shut down during the cleanup. A report from the Office of Emergency...
KCRA.com
Sac International Airport adds spots for Lyft drivers to cut down on wait times
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A trip to the airport can cause a lot of anxiety during the busy holiday season. But this month, Sacramento International Airport is trying to make it a smoother process. SMF recently added additional spots for app-based ride-share vehicles, which officials say could help cut down...
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: UC academic workers set to strike, winning lottery ticket sold in Sacramento, CA hits high influenza category
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
KCRA.com
Despite drought, rising costs, Sacramento officials emphasize the importance flood insurance
As Northern California prepares for the possibility of a fourth dry year in a row, the potential for flood damage may seem distant, but the city of Sacramento Department of Utilities spokesperson Carlos Eliason says that doesn't mean the threat is non-existent. "We can flood any single year, even if...
KCRA.com
Community update on new I Street Bridge construction set for Monday evening
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Nearly three years after a design was selected, the community is getting an update on theconstruction of the new I Street Bridge. The bridge will connect the railyards in downtown Sacramento with the Washington neighborhood in West Sacramento. The new state-of-the-art bridge will replace the...
KCRA.com
City of Sacramento recruiting community ambassadors to improve underserved areas
In an effort to build trust and engagement, the city of Sacramento is looking for community ambassadors to help give a voice to historically underrepresented communities. Community ambassadors will receive a $2,500 stipend and will serve as a liaison between the city and the community. Individuals will also be required...
KCRA.com
Man accused in deadly Sacramento gas station shooting arrested in Chicago
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man was arrested in Chicago on Monday in connection with thedeadly gas station shooting that happened in Sacramento in August. (Video above: Top headlines for Nov. 15) With the assistance of the Federal Bureau of Investigations, 22-year-old Rashawn Anderson was found and arrested in Chicago,...
KCRA.com
Video shows group vandalizing Sacramento store less than a month after $90k in jewelry stolen
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Less than a month after they reported a group of women came into their Arden business andstole $90,000 worth of jewelry, the owners of Liz Shoes Best and Fitted Outfits told KCRA 3 News they have been hit again. “It’s tough. It's very tough. We weren't...
KCRA.com
Near 48,000 UC workers begin strike across all 10 campuses
DAVIS, Calif. — Thousands of academic workers are striking across all 10 University of California campuses, walking off the job at 8 a.m. Monday. The strike will impact the entire UC system, including UC Davis. Negotiations between the University of California system and the UAW union – which represents...
KCRA.com
Jackpot! Winning lottery ticket sold at Sacramento gas station
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A winning California lottery ticket worth $41 million was sold in Sacramento Saturday night, according to the California Lottery. The jackpot ticket for the SuperLotto Plus drawing was bought at a Chevron at 2500 Fulton Avenue, according to officials. The store employees wonder if the winner...
KCRA.com
Plans move forward for Kaiser’s Inpatient Bed Tower project in Roseville
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Plans are starting to move forward for Kaiser Permanente’s Inpatient Bed Tower project in Roseville. Roseville’s planning commission approved the plan amendment this week. The project is an expansion of the Roseville Medical Center. The new six-story bed tower would be located in the...
KCRA.com
Sacramento State men's basketball defeats UCSD 65-55
SAN DIEGO — Zach Chappell's 19 points helped Sacramento State defeat UCSD 65-55 on Saturday. Chappell had five rebounds for the Hornets (1-1). Akolda Mawein scored 12 points while shooting 3 of 6 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line, and added five rebounds. Austin Patterson recorded 10 points and was 3-of-5 shooting (3 for 4 from distance).
KCRA.com
5 people injured after car crashes into Ross Store in Sacramento, fire officals say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — At least five people were injured after acar crashed into a Ross store in Natomas, according to the Sacramento Fire Department. Fire officials said the crash happened in the 3700 block of Truxel Road at around 8:50 p.m. First responders transported three people to the hospital...
KCRA.com
Suspected Stockton serial killer Wesley Brownlee arraignment postponed
STOCKTON, Calif. — The arraignment for suspected Stockton serial killer Wesley Brownlee has been postponed to January. He is expected to be arraigned on more charges in connection with the recent slayings of six people. Brownlee was arrested by police on Oct. 15 while driving on Winslow Way and...
KCRA.com
2 teenagers arrested after chase in stolen vehicle in Sacramento, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A 14-year-old and a 15-year-old were arrested Monday after leading officers on a chase in a stolen vehicle in Sacramento, according to police. (Video above: Top headlines for Nov. 14) Officers attempted to stop the vehicle around 7:30 a.m., which led to a chase. The chase...
KCRA.com
Yolo County vote count continues after machine delay
In Yolo County, where some of the races on Election Day have not been decided, the registrar of voters said a machine went down, which caused the ballot processing to be delayed as more ballots were coming in through the mail. The registrar of voters said the machine that went...
KCRA.com
Placer County sheriff's deputy arrested for being under the influence while on duty
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — A newly hired Placer County sheriff's deputy was arrested Saturday morning after being under the influence of alcohol while on duty, authorities said. Top stories for Saturday, Nov. 12 in the video player above. Deputy Allahno Hughes was suspected to be under the influence when...
