KCRA.com

Maná to close out ‘México Lindo y Querido’ tour in Sacramento

The Mexican rock band Maná will wrap up a United States tour at Sacramento's Golden 1 Center in September. Maná announced the 2023 leg of their México Lindo y Querido will include 19 shows across the United States. It will kick off with two shows at The Kia Forum in Los Angeles on Feb. 10 and 11.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Marc Anthony, Bonnie Raitt announce Sacramento concerts

Sacramento music fans have a couple more concerts to add to the calendar. Marc Anthony will perform at the Golden 1 Center on March 2, the Sacramento venue announced. Tickets for his Viviendo tour go on sale Friday, Nov. 18. Meanwhile, Bonnie Raitt is headed to the SAFE Credit Union...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Crews work to clean diesel spill at Sacramento park

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Crews are working to clean up a diesel spill at a park in the North Natomas area of Sacramento. The spill happened at Tanzanite Park, near Interstate 80 and Interstate 5. The park is shut down during the cleanup. A report from the Office of Emergency...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Man accused in deadly Sacramento gas station shooting arrested in Chicago

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man was arrested in Chicago on Monday in connection with thedeadly gas station shooting that happened in Sacramento in August. (Video above: Top headlines for Nov. 15) With the assistance of the Federal Bureau of Investigations, 22-year-old Rashawn Anderson was found and arrested in Chicago,...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Near 48,000 UC workers begin strike across all 10 campuses

DAVIS, Calif. — Thousands of academic workers are striking across all 10 University of California campuses, walking off the job at 8 a.m. Monday. The strike will impact the entire UC system, including UC Davis. Negotiations between the University of California system and the UAW union – which represents...
DAVIS, CA
KCRA.com

Jackpot! Winning lottery ticket sold at Sacramento gas station

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A winning California lottery ticket worth $41 million was sold in Sacramento Saturday night, according to the California Lottery. The jackpot ticket for the SuperLotto Plus drawing was bought at a Chevron at 2500 Fulton Avenue, according to officials. The store employees wonder if the winner...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Sacramento State men's basketball defeats UCSD 65-55

SAN DIEGO — Zach Chappell's 19 points helped Sacramento State defeat UCSD 65-55 on Saturday. Chappell had five rebounds for the Hornets (1-1). Akolda Mawein scored 12 points while shooting 3 of 6 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line, and added five rebounds. Austin Patterson recorded 10 points and was 3-of-5 shooting (3 for 4 from distance).
SAN DIEGO, CA
KCRA.com

Suspected Stockton serial killer Wesley Brownlee arraignment postponed

STOCKTON, Calif. — The arraignment for suspected Stockton serial killer Wesley Brownlee has been postponed to January. He is expected to be arraigned on more charges in connection with the recent slayings of six people. Brownlee was arrested by police on Oct. 15 while driving on Winslow Way and...
STOCKTON, CA
KCRA.com

Yolo County vote count continues after machine delay

In Yolo County, where some of the races on Election Day have not been decided, the registrar of voters said a machine went down, which caused the ballot processing to be delayed as more ballots were coming in through the mail. The registrar of voters said the machine that went...

