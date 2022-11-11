ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Border Protection Chief Says He’s Refusing Boss’ Call to Resign

By Kelly Weill
 4 days ago
The top Customs and Border Protection official is refusing a request for his resignation from the Homeland Security chief, The New York Times reports. CBP commissioner Chris Magnus has come under fire after an increase in crossings at the country’s southern border, with some Republicans signaling their intent to impeach Magnus if they retake the House of Representatives. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas reportedly asked Magnus to resign or otherwise be fired. In an email to staff, Magnus stated that he planned to come to work on Monday. “I have no plans to resign as C.B.P. commissioner,” he wrote. He added that the department had revoked his access to its Twitter account.

Gary Gurschick
4d ago

The Biden Administration should all be charged with Treason, they are now trying to pass the Buck to the lower level people

Jody
4d ago

I can bet he hasn’t been given the resources and support to manage the border. He’s probably been singled out to take the fall.

