Luzerne County, PA

Trump4prisonow
4d ago

Luzern county is a republican controlled county and a republican controlled election board, it's entirely republican controlled...are you saying these republicans are incompetent, or even corrupt??....are they Rino's? what's the nazi party line on these country republican council members, and election board members?...

4
Biden is incompetent
4d ago

Absolutely planned. Luzerne County is a disgrace and should be ashamed and embarrassed about pulling such a scam.

5
WBRE

No voter fraud was committed in Kingston polling

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Luzerne County District Attorney announced that there was no voter fraud found in the Kingston polling incident that occurred last Tuesday. According to D.A. Sam Sanguedolce, on November 8 the offices received a complaint of potential voter fraud in Kingston Borough. The voter told investigators that she arrived at […]
KINGSTON, PA
WBRE

Luzerne County voters frustrated with paper ballot shortage

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Questions and concerns are being raised Wednesday by voters about a paper shortage that led to voting issues on Tuesday. A Luzerne County judge ordered extended voting hours because voters were not able to cast their vote at numerous polling places across the county. The Luzerne County Board of Elections Tuesday is […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Luzerne County D.A. investigates possible voter fraud

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There is a developing story in Luzerne County, Thursday night as the District Attorney’s Office is now investigating a report of voter fraud. A Kingston woman claims someone signed her name at her polling place and cast a vote, adding to Luzerne County’s Election issues. The Luzerne County District Attorney […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Times Leader

Our View: Time for council to take a new path

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Too often we seem to be in a time of no regrets from politicians. No re-evaluation of past actions and words, no introspection to consider where they went wrong, no thought that maybe they made a mistake when decisions don’t work out. In many cases, especially at the national level, when a strategy fails the response is to assume it wasn’t taken far enough. Double down on the failure, and it will become a success, right?
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Two women charged with buying guns for gang member

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are charging two women who they say bought five handguns and gave them to an alleged gang member. According to the Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office, in August 2022 officers were alerted to a possible straw purchase of a Taurus and Ruger 9mm pistols by The Cabin Armory […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Matt Cartwright wins fight for 8th Congressional District seat

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to include a statement from Matt Cartwright and Jim Bognet’s campaign spokesperson. EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The race for the seat in the 8th Congressional District between Democrat Matt Cartwright and Republican Jim Bognet has ended with Cartwright declared the winner by the Associated Press. Five-term incumbent Democrat Matt […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Pa. healthcare firm sued over data breach that compromised files containing patient data

WILLIAMSPORT —The operator of more than 40 healthcare facilities in central Pennsylvania has been sued by a patient over a data breach last year. Mark Roberts in a suit filed Thursday in U.S. Middle District Court accuses Family Practice Center of failing to secure information that included names, Social Security numbers, medical insurance and health and treatment information.
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Boil advisory in Wyoming County

FACTORYVILLE, Pa. — A boil advisory is in effect for part of Wyoming County. Aqua Pennsylvania has issued a boil water advisory for its customers in the Factoryville water system. According to the company, chlorine disinfection dropped below the state-required minimum level. The disinfection system issue has been resolved,...
WYOMING COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man wanted, police investigate golf club break-in

KIDDER TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are asking for public help in finding a suspect who they say broke into a golf club in Carbon County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on November 13 around 10:20 p.m. a white man, in his 20s-30s, broke into the Mount Laurel Golf Club in Kidder Township. […]
CARBON COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Woman accused of refusing to leave car, asking for ride

HOLLENBACK TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested and charged a woman after they say she entered an unlocked car that wasn’t hers and refused to leave demanding a ride. According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers responded to a house in Hollenback Township Thursday around 3:00 p.m. for a report of someone trespassing. Police say […]
HAZLETON, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Route 54 closed in Lewis Township, Northumberland County

11:30 a.m UPDATE: One lane of Route 54 is open near the intersection with Route 44 in Lewis Township, Northumberland County. Traffic is being controlled with flagging. -- Northumberland County, Pa. — Route 54 is closed in both directions near the intersection with Route 44 in Lewis Township, Northumberland County, due a downed tree and utilities. A detour using local roads is in place, according to PennDOT. The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours. Traveling in that area? Be alert, slow down, watch for slow or stopped traffic, expect delays in travel and drive with caution. Check conditions in real time on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Move Over Law revisited after troopers hurt in interstate crash

NESCOPECK TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An early morning crash along Interstate 80 in Luzerne County sent two state troopers to the hospital. These images show just how lucky two state police troopers are to be alive. You can see their marked patrol SUV crumpled along I-80 east in Nescopeck Township. It all started with […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
