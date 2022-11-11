ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EXCLUSIVE: Anthony Watson spent nine years at Bath before being told he wasn't in their plans prior to this season - now a Leicester Tiger, he insists his acrimonious exit is 'buried' as he relishes his first return to The Rec

By Luke Augustus for MailOnline
 4 days ago

Premiership Rugby has had its fair share of storylines already this season and on Friday night another is about to develop at The Rec.

In one of the blockbuster moves this summer defending champions Leicester Tigers were able to bolster their ranks with the addition of England and British and Irish Lions star Anthony Watson.

Before the conclusion of last season, Watson was informed that his nine years at Bath wasn't going to be prolonged - with the Somerset club withdrawing a contract extension days he was about to re-sign.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LpFre_0j7aLP7200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P0ZuS_0j7aLP7200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49MPfQ_0j7aLP7200
On Friday, Watson returns to the Rec for the first time in nine years not wearing Bath's colours
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gjBSX_0j7aLP7200
The 28-year-old starts at full-back for Leicester Tigers on Friday at his old stomping ground

Friday, November 11 has been a date in the back of Watson's mind for a while as he looks to remind his former employers of what they are missing when Leicester visit The Rec.

Watson, who is starting at full-back for the Tigers, told Sportsmail exclusively back in August how much he was relishing that fixture.

'Obviously, from an ego perspective, you want to do that but then putting that to one side - and this might come across as arrogant or cocky - but I don't really have to prove anything to that place to be honest.

'I felt like I gave them nine years of my career, and I did everything I could to try and progress the place and try and win something. So it's a bit of wasted energy for me focusing too much on Bath and stuff like that.

'My focus should be, and is just solely on, trying to improve as a player and how that can help Leicester Tigers. What's happened is gone now, I've kind of buried it a bit. But like I said from an ego perspective, you always want to show up, don't you and just be balanced in that emotion. Because obviously, you can push it too far one way and then you lose control. So I'll make sure to handle that.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gXx9j_0j7aLP7200
The electrifying back says he has 'buried' his exit at Bath and is focused solely on Leicester
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10nUR8_0j7aLP7200
Watson spoke exclusively to Sportsmail's Luke Augustus at the Speedworks Training in Bath

Having spent nearly a decade at Bath, Watson struck up many friendships - in particular with Ben Obano and Jonathan Joseph. Obano is currently out injured but Joseph starts at outside centre for Bath - but Watson has warned his friend that they will be foes for 80 minutes.

'I would love to set foot back on that pitch. I'm gutted to leave those guys behind having not achieved anything like with them. But, you know, everyone's got to do what they've got to do.

'And I just hope that they play well this season and that Beno and Jay can potentially push for England. But we'll see. On Friday 11th they aren't my boys for 80 minutes, trust me,' he said laughing at the end.

Watson, who has one try in three appearances for Leicester so far, is back playing rugby after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament when playing for Bath against Saracens last October.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02xCFl_0j7aLP7200
Watson will face good friend Jonathan Joseph on Friday but says they'll be foes for 80 minutes
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n45BP_0j7aLP7200
He is back to full-fitness after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament for Bath last October
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CUGNu_0j7aLP7200
How Watson's training day looked on July 26 via Whoop

The 28-year-old's recovery was aided by the Speedworks Training facility in Bath and the use of Whoop wristband which monitors your recovery, sleep, training, and health, with personalised recommendations and coaching feedback.

And reflecting on the Whoop technology, Watson is an advocate of it.

'It's played a role in what I do from a daily basis. From a rehab perspective I used it for my resting heart rate. I kind of saw a correlation between when I was at my fittest, how low that was, and where it was that when I was injured - so I was constantly trying to drive that as far down as possible.

'And then just from a recovery perspective as well, seeing the impact of using the hyperbaric chamber at home or using the ice bath and what that does to vy recovery.

'I guess I've just kind of been throwing things at my body to try and help with recovering then listening to how this changes as a result. So it's helped me no end to be honest.

'Sleep being another one that's obviously really important. Everything that I've kind of picked up from this was confirmed by a sleep coach that we had in England camp about six-seven weeks ago. That was about consistency and listening to her and combining it with this has been a bit of a game changer.'

Watson will now be hoping to use his body to full effect for his new employers against his old ones at a ground he knows all too well come Friday night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wtQPJ_0j7aLP7200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kkxHs_0j7aLP7200
An insight to the 28-year-old's stats with Whoop as he tried to regain full-fitness

