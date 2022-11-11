ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ormond Beach, FL

Tween, teen girls cause $350K in damage to Florida business, deputies say

By Dylan Abad, Nexstar Media Wire
Queen City News
Queen City News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dIAzX_0j7aLKwd00

TAMPA, Fla. ( WFLA ) — Three girls ages 12 to 13 were arrested Thursday after they allegedly caused $350,000 in damage to a Florida business, authorities said.

According to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, the three girls “created their own disaster” when they vandalized Imperial Foam & Insulation in Ormond Beach.

Hurricane Nicole unearths suspected Native American burial site in Florida

The sheriff’s office said the three slashed bags of raw polystyrene material, spray-painted graffiti and crashed forklifts into products, smashing them.

Pictures provided by authorities show the aftermath of the vandalism. Police also provided a picture of a phallus spray-painted on a wall, which WFLA has chosen to withhold.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QfOBU_0j7aLKwd00
    (Courtesy of Volusia County Sheriff’s Office)
  • (Courtesy of Volusia County Sheriff’s Office)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TlFhp_0j7aLKwd00
    (Courtesy of Volusia County Sheriff’s Office)

Authorities noted that two of the girls even spray-painted their names onto foam blocks.

The girls were caught a short time later when an employee entered the warehouse, overheard the spraying, and saw the girls running from the building.

Each girl was charged with burglary of a business and criminal mischief, both enhanced felonies due to the state of emergency.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 8

Andy Orwig
3d ago

Good that they lived as they probably breathed in enough dust to make them sick. Lucky that no one was smoking. Now they should have to pay

Reply
6
Funnyuask
4d ago

Costly mistakes from the 3 teens will cost the parents or( lack of) for a long while.

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Beast

Georgia Teen Beats Grandpa to Death Before Strangling Dad, Cops Say

A college student in Georgia is facing charges of second-degree murder after beating his grandfather with “a metal object,” killing the older man in his own home this week, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office. Luke Ingram, 19, had been coaxed home by his concerned family after they received reports of him acting strangely at school, FlaglerLive reported. His father, Clint Ingram, awoke to screams in the early hours of Wednesday morning, emerging to find Luke sitting in a chair near the unresponsive, bloodied body of 85-year-old Darwin Ingram. When Clint attempted to call 911, Luke then allegedly attacked him, choking him twice before Clint was able to escape and run to a neighbor’s house for help, according to a police report. Deputies tasered and tackled a shirtless Luke on the doorstep of the home after he stopped responding to their commands, body-camera footage of the incident shows. The handcuffed 19-year-old later attempted to escape while attacking investigators with “Herculean strength,” Sheriff Rick Staly told FlaglerLive. Officials have not yet disclosed a motive, but a police report noted Luke as being diagnosed with schizophrenia.
GEORGIA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Sheriff: Kids hid under blankets as man shot 4 family members dead in Orlando home

ORLANDO, Fla. - Two children, ages 4 and 6, survived a deadly shooting rampage in an Orlando home by hiding under their blankets, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies said Shavell Jones, 23, killed his girlfriend, her sister, her mother, and a four-year-old girl. They said after shooting the four family members in the head, Jones shot himself in the head. Jones survived and was taken to the hospital, where according to his family, he had surgery to remove gun fragments from his skull and is expected to live.
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

‘Unsafe’: Residents, guests forced out of nearly 2 dozen condos and hotels in Daytona Beach Shores

Video: Residents, guests forced out of nearly 2 dozen condos and hotels in Daytona Beach Shores On Friday, state inspectors are expected to continue assessing buildings in Volusia County that could be compromised following Tropical Storm Nicole. (James Tutten, WFTV.com/WFTV) DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — On Friday, state inspectors are...
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, FL
click orlando

Missing 16-year-old girl found fatally shot in Orange County was pregnant, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A missing 16-year-old girl found shot to death outside of an Orange County home last week was pregnant, according to the sheriff’s office. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office told News 6 on Thursday that De’Shayla Ferguson — who was found dead next to a vehicle on Oct. 25 — was pregnant, though deputies did not say how far along she was. The teen was shot on Broken Pine Circle, just west of Hiawassee Road near Clarcona Ocoee Road.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Queen City News

Queen City News

62K+
Followers
19K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Carolinas’ Own Queen City News is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.qcnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy