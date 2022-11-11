Highlands Elementary students mark Veterans Day by honoring family members who served

Desert Storm veteran Frank Banks shared a special breakfast Friday morning with fellow serviceman Robert Hayden and his nephews, Grayson and Ezra Killian, at Highlands Elementary School.

“I love being here with the kids,” said Hayden, an Air Force veteran and Harrison resident. “It’s a nice event all-around.”

The pancake buffet was hosted for the second consecutive year to celebrate Veterans Day and educate the young students on their guests’ service and sacrifice.

Organized by teacher Mark Duncan, a retired Coast Guard member, the event drew nearly 90 family members who served in the U.S. military for the celebration.

“I’m happy to be here,” said Harrison resident Larry Struhar, a Purple Heart recipient who served with the Marines in Vietnam. “It’s important to teach even the youngest kids these lessons.”

Army veteran Tom Glath also served in Vietnam. He said it’s important to remember that many people made the ultimate sacrifice during battle.

“There are so many that never made it back,” he said. “We have to remember them.”

Because students at the elementary school are so young, it’s a delicate lesson but important to reinforce the concept of “honor,” Duncan said.

“It’s a significant legacy that they need to understand,” he said.

Harrison resident Patty Case is a retired Army veteran who served 21 years, many of those overseas.

She attended the event with her granddaughter, Aubrianna Currie, a second grader, and said it’s important to talk with children about military service and keep the history alive of those who served.

The 90-minute program included breakfast, photos and time to socialize.

“It’s nice to watch them mingle,” Duncan said. “By the end of the event, it seems like everyone is talking to everyone else at their table and sharing stories.”

Such was the case with Army veteran David Madden of Export and Marine Corps veteran Paul Johnson of Penn Hills. The men were seated together and enjoyed friendly conversation while their younger family members colored placemats and played games.

“She’s just so proud to have her grandpa come to her school,” Johnson said of his granddaughter, Aliyah Colvin.

Across the cafeteria, young students appeared excited to show off their family members. There were lots of laughs and hugs.

Army veterans Charmaine and Cecil Edwards of New Kensington enjoyed breakfast and a few games of tic-tac-toe with their grandson, first grader Amor Laime.

“I’m just excited to have my gramma and pop-pop here,” he said.