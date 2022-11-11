Read full article on original website
ecbpublishing.com
Clerk of Court responds to allegations
Clerk of Court Kirk Reams responded strongly to the allegations of unauthorized overspending by his office raised by a recent forensic audit report. Reams also objected strongly to way that the process was conducted, calling it reprehensible and politically motivated. Following is Reams’ verbatim response, which he titled “An open...
Gunshot victim calls for help from Jefferson Co. fast food restaurant
MONTICELLO, Fla. (WCTV) - UPDATE: On Tuesday, the Madison County Sheriff’s office said the person was injured, along with a second person, in a shootout at H&R Grocery on Main St. in Greenville. ORIGINAL STORY:. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a person who had been shot...
‘Enough is enough’: New task force calls for an end to gun violence in Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee is continuing to grapple with an uptick in gun violence. The city’s most recent shooting happened Monday evening, leaving one person injured. This comes less than 24 hours after another shooting, in which a man was caught in the crossfire while taking out the...
Two injured after shootout in Madison County Monday night
GREENVILLE, Fla. (WCTV) - Two men are in the hospital after a shootout in Greenville Monday night. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says deputies got the call Monday evening around 7 pm about the two men exchanging gunfire at H&R Grocery on Main St. in Greenville. When deputies arrived,...
Firearms, drugs seized in Cook, Tift County operation
ALBANY — Federal search warrants were executed at 13 locations in Cook and Tift Counties in a joint law enforcement operation involving FBI, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, GBI, Cook Co. Sheriff’s Office, Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, Adel Police Department and Hahira Police Department.
Federal search warrant executed at 13 locations in Cook and Tift counties
In a joint operation involving the FBI, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, GBI, Cook County Sheriff’s Office, Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, Adel Police Department, and Hahira Police Department, federal search warrants were executed at 13 locations in Cook and Tift Counties this morning. Search warrants were executed in Cook...
Eight Tallahassee restaurants fail Oct. health inspections
Within the month of Oct., eight Tallahassee restaurants failed health inspections presenting priority violations within Leon and Wakulla counties. According to the Tallahassee Democrat, within Leon County five restaurants were reported to have hygiene and handwashing practice violations, 18 food cross-contamination and protection violations and no pest control violations were noted. All of these restaurants required a follow-up inspection to ensure violations have been properly addressed and no restaurants in Leon County were closed due to violations.
Forensic audit paints damning picture of clerk’s office
The Jefferson County Commission last week received a long-awaited report on the findings of a forensic audit that it authorized be conducted of Clerk of Court Kirk Reams’ office. The report, on the surface at least, appears quite damning. Forensic auditor Julian Dozier, of Thomas Howell Ferguson CPA, presented...
Man wanted in New Jersey arrested in Valdosta
VALDOSTA – A 42-year-old man with an arrest warrant in New Jersey was located and arrested in a Valdosta apartment. Arrested 1: Curtis Williams, African American male, 42 years of age, Valdosta resident. Arrested 2: Ebony Williams, African American female 27 years of age, Valdosta resident. On November 9,...
Overturned tractor trailer on Interstate 10 in Gadsden County blocks traffic
According to the Florida Highway Patrol’s live traffic crash and road conditions report website as of Tuesday afternoon, all lanes of I-10 westbound near mile marker 174 is blocked.
Colquitt County Sheriff's Office needs help to identify man wanted for questioning
The Colquitt County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in identifying a subject wanted for questioning in a theft the occurred in the Lowers Meigs Road area. Any information please contact the Criminal Investigations Division at (229) 616-7460.
Caban defeats Crow to replace Jimbo Jackson on Leon County Commission
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Businessman Christian Caban will take over the Leon County Commission seat last held by Jimbo Jackson. Caban declared victory in his contest with Hannah Crow for Leon County Commission District 2, taking 53% of the vote to Crow’s 46% with just one precinct left outstanding.
TPD remembers Sgt. Dale Green, 20 years after he was killed in the line of duty
Preparations are underway for Tallahassee and Leon County as they brace for the possibility of downed power lines and power outages from Hurricane Nicole. Tallahassee Urban League hosts election party, free rides to the polls. Updated: Nov. 8, 2022 at 7:18 PM EST. On this busy election Tuesday, one local...
Lowndes County, Valdosta to host Free Fall Recycling Event
Lowndes County and Valdosta are set to host a Free Fall Recycling Event on Saturday, Nov. 19, encouraging local citizens to drop off electronics they want recycled.
One person shot in Tallahassee Monday night
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - One person was injured in a shooting in Tallahassee on Monday night, according to the Tallahassee Police Department. It happened around 6:25 p.m. in the 2500 block of Holton Street. The victim was taken to the hospital, said a TPD spokesperson. The extent of their injuries was not provided, but the victim was expected to survive.
Up To $2,000 For Florida Residents Who Meet These Requirements
All Americans would appreciate a reduction in their energy expenses. Experts do not expect fuel costs to fall. There is only one way for households and businesses to reduce their energy bills. It is through energy-efficient home improvement projects.
TPD investigating roadway shooting on Cochran Drive
Tallahassee Police Department is investigating after a man was shot while helping an elderly couple Sunday evening.
Man shot while taking out trash, says Tallahassee Police
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man was shot in Tallahassee on Sunday night while taking out the trash for an elderly couple, according to the Tallahassee Police Department. An incident synopsis issued by TPD on Monday morning states the incident happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Cochran Drive. That is on the city’s southside and a short distance from Jack McLean Park.
Team transforming former Amtrak Station in Tallahassee
For more than a century, Tallahassee’s train station welcomed people to the capital city. Now, a team from Leon County has its sights set on the next century of travel.
TR Morning News Briefs 11/14/2022
. Local News ______ Last week the The Tallahassee Police Department reported that an armed robbery occurred at a Killearn Estates Circle K store. TPD’s daily log of incidents indicated the armed robbery took place on November 9th at 10:15 p.m. at the 4800 block of Kerry Forest Parkway. There have been no media reports […]
