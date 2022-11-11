ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

WSAV-TV

News 3 Today Celebrations for November 15, 2022

Lowcountry town wants hole large hole digging to …. Over the last six months, there have been major problems at Sands Beach in Port Royal. Officials say large holes are becoming a constant issue and they want it to come to an end. The main reason folks are packing the beach to dig is because they want to find sharks' teeth.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

Georgia Senate runoff update

Mayor Van Johnson weekly city update | Nov. 15, 2022. Shots fired at unmarked police car on 38th and Ott Street. Dozens of Garden City residents are displaced after an apartment tore through an apartment complex last week. Now, community members are banding together to help their neighbors who lost everything.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

Georgia Southern deals with injuries but no excuses

Georgia Southern deals with injuries but no excuses.
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV-TV

Undercover Savannah police car shot Monday night

The Savannah Police Department said an officer was driving in the area of 38th and Ott streets around 6 p.m. on Monday, when their car was shot multiple times. The officer was not injured in the shooting and also did not shoot back at the suspect, who is believed to be on foot at that time.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

Grant designed to help with teacher shortage in Lowcountry classrooms

USCB, Beaufort County Schools benefitting from $5 million grant. Grant designed to help with teacher shortage in Lowcountry classrooms.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

Budweiser Clydesdales to make appearance in Statesboro

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales are scheduled to make several appearances in the Statesboro area this weekend. The eight-horse hitch will be harnessed and hitched to the famous red beer wagon at the Georgia Southern University Bookstore on Nov. 19 from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. The world-renowned horses will participate in Georgia […]
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV News 3

LIST: Local Thanksgiving meal giveaways

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Local groups are gearing up for Thanksgiving with food giveaways for neighbors in need. Organizations are opting for either food drives or in-person events to serve mouthwatering, hot meals. St. James the Less Catholic Church in Savannah On November 17, St. James the Less Catholic Church in Savannah will be holding […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Shalom Y’all Jewish Food Festival returns

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Shalom Y’all Jewish Food Festival returned on Saturday outside of Temple Mickve Israel. Monterey Square was full of people enjoying shawarma, latkes, New York-style egg creams, and plenty of other cuisines. The festival experienced a hiatus after 2020 when Shalom Y’all went virtual due to the COVID pandemic. Congregation Mickve […]
SAVANNAH, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

How title lenders trap poor Americans in debt with triple-digit interest rates

This story was originally published by ProPublica. When Robert Ball turned 63, he was looking forward to retirement in his wife’s hometown of Savannah, Georgia. The couple had a comfortable house with a lush garden, the certainty of his pension, and the hope of spending more time with their grandchildren. That dream shattered when Ball’s […] The post How title lenders trap poor Americans in debt with triple-digit interest rates appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah Coast Guard rescues 3 people from vessel

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Coast Guard rescued three people from a sailing vessel Monday. This happened 77 miles southeast of Savannah. Three people were taken to Air Station Savannah with no medical concerns.
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

Sixth defendant named in Georgia scuba fraud investigation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — A sixth defendant pled guilty to involvement in a scheme involving Georgia scuba dive shop employees defrauding the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). According to officials, the training director of a Camden County dive shop admitted to participating in the submission of false claims to...
CAMDEN COUNTY, GA
visitstatesboro.org

Statesboro’s Annual Holiday Celebration

The Downtown Statesboro Development Authority will be hosting its annual Holiday Celebration on Friday, Dec. 2 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m sponsored by Vyve Broadband. Kick off the Holiday season downtown, featuring the Christmas Parade on East Main, Chili Town, holiday shopping, the Mockingbird’s Turf hayride in the Synovus Bank parking lot, Santa photobooth and community stage performers.
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

Ogeechee Tech sets up “Fill the Tree” project to help children

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Students at Ogeechee Technical College hope others will join them this month in helping some of the youngest victims of domestic abuse. Organizers of the “Fill the Tree” project wanted to help others during the holiday season. They also wanted to keep it local.
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

Eat It & Like It

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thanksgiving is around the corner and if you aren’t interested in cooking this year, the Coastal Empire has plenty of alternative options to choose from. Eat it & Like it’s Jesse Blanco joins WTOC on Morning Break with a few options for you to try....
SAVANNAH, GA

