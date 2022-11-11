ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Insider

After years of trying to have a baby, I consider myself 'childless not by choice'

By Jess Tennant
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EPXMK_0j7aKnAX00
  • The physical and mental stress of trying to have a baby sent me to the emergency room.
  • It seemed very different to be "child-free" than "childless," and neither term felt quite right.
  • While no single word perfectly captures my situation, "childless not by choice" resonates with me.

"I'm not willing to lose you for a future that may not ever happen. We need to stop this," my husband said, crying as I lay on a gurney in the overcrowded hall of the emergency room, shaking from sky-high blood pressure and undergoing tests to detect heart-attack enzymes.

The physical and mental stress of our marathon efforts to have a desperately wanted child had led us to this moment, and still, I was reluctant to call it quits.

It meant I would go from "trying to have a baby" to "prospective adoptive parent" to childless. The word felt heavy in my mouth and kept that little voice in the back of my head alive, whispering, "Don't give up! Never give up!"

'Child-free' or 'childless'

When you don't have children, you can be described as either "childless" or "child-free."

"Childless" typically describes people who wanted children, who wanted to parent, and, for a variety of circumstances — that are no one's business — could not.

"Child-free" tends to describe people who have chosen not to have children: individuals or couples who have decided — for reasons that are also no one's business — that they do not wish to parent.

When I wanted a baby at any cost, and those costs loomed large, it sounded so very sad to be "childless." Would I be less of a person for not having children? Would I forever be defined by the missing piece? I imagined "childless" as a dark hole, a swirling vortex of grief. That didn't sound like a label I wanted to apply to myself.

Then again, "child-free" sounded entirely too happy for my very real loss. How do you lose the dream of parenthood, of raising children, and then say, "Huzzah, I am free"? It evoked a picture of someone skipping into the sunset through a field of wildflowers, arms spread wide. To me, "child-free" screamed that you had made a choice.

I found an online community for me

As I grappled with grief and adjustment, I found sisterhood in the Childless Not By Choice community online. "Childless not by choice" tempers the "less" — yes, I do not have children, but I did want them.

Now, over five years later, there really isn't one word that fully captures how I feel about my family status. "Childless not by choice" is a term I use frequently, and when I feel like avoiding the whole "free"/"less" debate, I say "resolved without parenting."

It's hard work to rebuild the dream of the life we thought we'd have into one that exists in the here and now, that reflects our new reality. I don't often feel "less" — I have a fulfilling life and have accepted that I won't ever have children.

I'm getting better at not putting my trauma on display or overjustifying why I don't have kids. There are actually ways I feel free — free from the constant what-ifs, free from the devastation of repeated losses big and small, free from the feeling of being stuck in processes that did not work for us no matter how hard we tried.

Maybe it would be better if we didn't feel the need to choose one label or another for not having kids. When you aren't a parent, it feels like there are so many invasive questions and judgments. I have never found myself asking someone, "Why do you have kids?" And yet those of us without are repeatedly asked why we don't, and our answers are often dismissed or derided. We're told we'll change our minds or we'll be sorry later. If the choice was made for us, we're told that we can "just adopt" or that it's not too late to get pregnant like whichever 45-plus-year-old celebrity just did.

I resolved my infertility and adoption journey as childless not by choice. While I honor my losses, I feel far more joy, acceptance, and freedom to live my life the way it turned out, without being "less."

Comments / 16

Related
Upworthy

Little girl asks hilarious questions after learning her mom is pregnant: 'Did you open your tummy'

Children are often curious about everything around them, which leads them to ask questions that are absolutely adorable and sometimes very surprising. The wonderful reaction of a little child to her mother's pregnancy news has gone viral. In a TikTok video, Kadyn Smith, a parent from California, tells her 3-year-old daughter, Blakely, that she'll be a big sister again. She asks Blakely while sitting in the car, "Did you know that I have a baby in my tummy?" Blakely, wide-eyed, starts to grill Smith with several crucial questions including, "What is it?" "Is it gonna come out when it’s big?" and "Is it gonna tickle me?" A little later, Blakely asks, "How can a baby get in your tummy?" while placing a hand on her mother's belly. She gets out of the car and starts to process this information her mother gave her.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Upworthy

Newborn baby stops crying after hearing Dad's voice: 'Daddy is here, love'

The connection between a child and their parent is formed even before the child is born. This profound connection is deep and lasts as long as our parents live. A video doing rounds on Twitter accurately explains this bond in which a newborn child is crying loudly and the father is trying to comfort him. The video was posted on Twitter by Good News Correspondent with the caption, "Newborn baby stops crying hearing dad’s voice."
intheknow.com

Toddler finds a photo of another toddler who looks just like him at Walmart

This toddler spotted an ad featuring a toddler that looks just like him at a Walmart, prompting a hilarious moment of confusion!. Jacque Williams (@_jacquewilliams) is a parent and TikToker who shares adorable videos of her sons Carter and Caden. Jacque was shopping with her boys in Walmart recently when Carter had a glitch in the matrix moment and spotted a photograph of a boy who looked just like him. In the hilarious video, Jacque unsuccessfully attempts to explain to Carter that the photo is not actually of him.
Scary Mommy

A Woman Who Got Pregnant From A Tinder Hookup Wonders If It’s “Morally Wrong” To Keep The Baby

Surprise pregnancies can inspire a range of emotions: joy, terror, complete shock, or, more often than not, a wild mixture of the aforementioned feelings and then some. A woman who learned she was pregnant five weeks after hooking up with a Tinder date asked Reddit if she was in the wrong for wanting to keep the child and raise them herself, even though her Tinder date made it clear that he does not want to be a dad.
People

8 Years After Dying Patient Pleaded with Nurse to Raise Her Son, the Boy Is Thriving: 'I'm Grateful Every Day'

Tricia Seaman fulfilled her patient’s final wish and gave her little boy the family his late mother had always wanted for him    When oncology nurse Tricia Seaman's patient learned that her cancer had spread and she only had months to live, Seaman did her best to console her. But on that afternoon in March 2014, Trish Somers didn't want to be consoled. The 45-year-old single mom — whose life revolved around her then-8-year-old son Wesley — was focused on something else. As she sat in her bed at...
HARRISBURG, PA
GMA

Nurses discover unique similarity with twins they delivered

When Lauren and Chris Meehan were getting ready to meet their twin daughters earlier this month, they were in for a pleasant surprise ahead of their babies' arrival at HCA Healthcare's Rose Medical Center in Denver. "We were in the [operating room] with two teams of doctors and two teams...
DENVER, CO
Lefty Graves

Man demands pregnant wife sleep in their van at his worksite when he’s at work

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I met my new neighbor as she was going through a divorce. She moved in next door to my house, and we hit it off as soon as we met. Over the course of the next few years, she shared with me that her ex demanded that she sleep out in their minivan while he was working his second job as a janitor.
Chris Freyler

Two Words That Destroy A Lot of Relationships

Imagine crossing a railroad track with an approaching train. You look both ways, judge the speed, and think you have plenty of time to cross the track. As you sit there second-guessing yourself, you decide to floor it and go for it!
People

Grieving Uvalde Mom Says School Called and Complained About Surviving Daughter Wearing Ripped Jeans

Kimberly Mata-Rubio, whose daughter Lexi died in the shooting, implored the district to "focus on school security," adding, "maybe, if you had, my daughter, her little sister would still be alive" A grieving mother in Uvalde, Texas, is expressing her dissatisfaction over a call she says she got from the Uvalde school district, addressing an outfit her surviving daughter recently wore — five months after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in which the girl's sister Lexi Rubio, 10, was killed. As seen in a transcript of...
UVALDE, TX
Upworthy

5-year-old moves adoption court to tears: 'I love my mom so much and she's the best mom I ever had'

Adoption is a beautiful process that binds families and provides vulnerable children the protection and love of having a home. Every year, more than 250,000 children are placed into foster care and that comes with its set of challenges. Not every child gets adopted or is able to find a loving and caring home. However, this 5-year-old is among the lucky ones and was recently adopted by a family in Bernalillo, New Mexico. Moreover, he had some sweet and moving words to describe his new mother and it was all caught on video, reports USA TODAY. The video shows that the judge in the courtroom asked if anyone wanted to speak up and the boy wanted to say a few words about his adoptive mother, Jennifer Hubby.
BERNALILLO, NM
Ingram Atkinson

Doctors were surprised to find a tree 'growing' in a man's lungs

Doctors have removed various objects from people's bodies, but a tree is unheard of. What happened to this man was something only told in stories. A 28 year old Russian man, Sidorkin, was scheduled for a surgery to remove a cancerous tumor. He told the doctors that he had excruciating chest pain and had been coughing up blood. The doctors came to the conclusio One of the doctors on staff at the time of the surgery, Vladimir Kamashev, began operations as normal.
Insider

Insider

664K+
Followers
36K+
Post
377M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy