Bay County, FL

WJHG-TV

‘Pack the Patrol Car’ event is coming to town

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is hosting its “Pack the Patrol Car” event that’ll be held Tuesday, Nov. 15, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the sheriff’s office on Highway 77 in Lynn Haven. They are encouraging the public...
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WJHG-TV

Bay County students receive unexpected gifts

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Some high school students in Bay County are going home with a different kind of backpack. Gulfview United Methodist Church of Panama City Beach partnered up with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office to put together “Blessing Backpacks” for students in need. “Anytime...
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Last week to donate coats to local children in need

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - With the chilly weather we’re having lately, now is a perfect time to remind folks not every child in our area has a coat to keep them warm. But you can help!. The Panama City law firm of Manuel and Thompson is once again...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

First responder non-emergency lines down in Bay County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Bay County Sheriff’s Office, Bay County Fire, and EMS are all experiencing phone line problems due to a provider issue. As a result, non-emergency or administrative lines, are down. 911 lines are still working. If you have an emergency, please call 911 and help will...
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Lynn Haven family loses everything in house fire

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Lynn Haven community is rallying around a family who lost everything in a house fire Sunday afternoon. A normal day for the Breeden family turned into something they never imagined. “We went to watch the Bears game and have some chicken wings. They were...
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WJHG-TV

Anchorage Children’s Home receives lofty check from veterans

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A handful of local veteran-run organizations are giving back to the community as the holiday season approaches. American Legion Post 402 and the VFW in Panama City Beach are just two of the many groups that came together to raise money for Anchorage Children’s Home in Bay County.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Panama City woman dead in fatal Jackson County crash

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 46-year-old Panama City woman is dead after a fatal vehicle crash in Jackson County Saturday afternoon. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, her vehicle was traveling northbound on County Road 167 approaching State Road 276. A second vehicle was traveling eastbound on State Road 276. The first vehicle then […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Time Travel Tuesday with Bill Hudson

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On today’s Time Travel Tuesday, Local Historian Bill Hudson brought along a few lively videos featuring everything from crowded concerts to busy restaurants. Hudson encourages viewers to give him a call with any questions or even more information on these enjoyable weekly clips. He...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Cops ‘n Kids event back at the beach for a 28th year

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A popular event for local families is finally back after being canceled these past few years. It’s called Cops ‘n Kids and that’s exactly what it is. The event brings first responders and children together for a day of fun. First...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

House destroyed after it caught fire in Lynn Haven

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A house is believed to be a total loss after it caught fire Sunday morning, according to Bay County officials. Authorities said the call about the fire at 816 E. Pierson Drive came in around 11:40 a.m. They said no one was home at the time of the fire.
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WJHG-TV

Governor DeSantis launches intiative to support military families

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Governor Ron DeSantis visited Fort Walton Beach Tuesday to hold a press conference on initiatives to help military families in Florida. He spoke on the programs in Okaloosa County that support veterans and educators. He says schools in the county are “purple star schools of...
FLORIDA STATE
WJHG-TV

Thanksgiving Farmer’s Market

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Farmer’s Market invites you to a Thanksgiving market. Before the big holiday next Thursday, families can enjoy the market with some fun twists like a hay ride. The market opens at 8:00 a.m. Saturday morning McKenzie Park.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Arrest made in fatal July crash in Okaloosa County

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Mossy Head woman has been arrested for a crash that killed a six-year-old in July. Sherry Lynn Clark was arrested on Saturday, November 12th, by the Florida Highway Patrol. On July 7, 2022, Clark drove a 2006 Pontiac that crashed head-on into a 2020...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Annual Flutterby Arts Festival celebrates 30 years

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Some Walton County locals got to see butterflies flutter by during a unique arts festival Sunday. The Cultural Arts Alliance of Walton County is celebrating the monarch butterfly’s migration through the area with the 30th annual Flutterby Arts Festival. The colorful event is a...
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Painting and Sipping at Smashed Wine Bar

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Calling all artists and those looking for a relaxing evening. Smashed Wine Bar is hosting a paint and sip event Tuesday night from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. A local artist will be there to take painters step by step through the painting process. Tickets,...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Homeowner sues Walton County in property dispute

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Santa Rosa Beach homeowner is suing Walton County. Theresa Tolbert and her husband have lived off of Bishop-Tolbert Road for 43 years, a private road in Santa Rosa Beach. Last year Atlanta developer Adam Brock bought 84 acres nearby to build apartments. “It’s been a private road for […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Couple swims to safety after boat fire in Destin

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A boat caught fire Saturday afternoon at Joe’s Bayou in Destin. Destin Fire Rescue crews responded to the boat launch around 2 p.m. to see the vessel covered in flames and smoke. Deputies say the fire happened near Joe’s Bayou Boat Ramp in Destin. They say the couple tried to extinguish […]
DESTIN, FL

