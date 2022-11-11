Read full article on original website
WJHG-TV
‘Pack the Patrol Car’ event is coming to town
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is hosting its “Pack the Patrol Car” event that’ll be held Tuesday, Nov. 15, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the sheriff’s office on Highway 77 in Lynn Haven. They are encouraging the public...
WJHG-TV
Bay County students receive unexpected gifts
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Some high school students in Bay County are going home with a different kind of backpack. Gulfview United Methodist Church of Panama City Beach partnered up with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office to put together “Blessing Backpacks” for students in need. “Anytime...
WJHG-TV
Last week to donate coats to local children in need
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - With the chilly weather we’re having lately, now is a perfect time to remind folks not every child in our area has a coat to keep them warm. But you can help!. The Panama City law firm of Manuel and Thompson is once again...
WJHG-TV
First responder non-emergency lines down in Bay County
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Bay County Sheriff’s Office, Bay County Fire, and EMS are all experiencing phone line problems due to a provider issue. As a result, non-emergency or administrative lines, are down. 911 lines are still working. If you have an emergency, please call 911 and help will...
WJHG-TV
Lynn Haven family loses everything in house fire
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Lynn Haven community is rallying around a family who lost everything in a house fire Sunday afternoon. A normal day for the Breeden family turned into something they never imagined. “We went to watch the Bears game and have some chicken wings. They were...
WJHG-TV
Anchorage Children’s Home receives lofty check from veterans
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A handful of local veteran-run organizations are giving back to the community as the holiday season approaches. American Legion Post 402 and the VFW in Panama City Beach are just two of the many groups that came together to raise money for Anchorage Children’s Home in Bay County.
Panama City woman dead in fatal Jackson County crash
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 46-year-old Panama City woman is dead after a fatal vehicle crash in Jackson County Saturday afternoon. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, her vehicle was traveling northbound on County Road 167 approaching State Road 276. A second vehicle was traveling eastbound on State Road 276. The first vehicle then […]
WJHG-TV
Folds of Honor hosts 4th annual charity golf tournament in Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Dozens were teeing off for a good cause this weekend. Folds of Honor hosted its 4th annual charity golf tournament at Bay Point Golf Club in Panama City Beach Saturday. The non-profit raises money to provide scholarships to family members of America’s fallen or...
WJHG-TV
Time Travel Tuesday with Bill Hudson
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On today’s Time Travel Tuesday, Local Historian Bill Hudson brought along a few lively videos featuring everything from crowded concerts to busy restaurants. Hudson encourages viewers to give him a call with any questions or even more information on these enjoyable weekly clips. He...
WJHG-TV
Cops ‘n Kids event back at the beach for a 28th year
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A popular event for local families is finally back after being canceled these past few years. It’s called Cops ‘n Kids and that’s exactly what it is. The event brings first responders and children together for a day of fun. First...
WJHG-TV
House destroyed after it caught fire in Lynn Haven
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A house is believed to be a total loss after it caught fire Sunday morning, according to Bay County officials. Authorities said the call about the fire at 816 E. Pierson Drive came in around 11:40 a.m. They said no one was home at the time of the fire.
WJHG-TV
Governor DeSantis launches intiative to support military families
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Governor Ron DeSantis visited Fort Walton Beach Tuesday to hold a press conference on initiatives to help military families in Florida. He spoke on the programs in Okaloosa County that support veterans and educators. He says schools in the county are “purple star schools of...
WJHG-TV
Thanksgiving Farmer’s Market
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Farmer’s Market invites you to a Thanksgiving market. Before the big holiday next Thursday, families can enjoy the market with some fun twists like a hay ride. The market opens at 8:00 a.m. Saturday morning McKenzie Park.
WJHG-TV
Arrest made in fatal July crash in Okaloosa County
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Mossy Head woman has been arrested for a crash that killed a six-year-old in July. Sherry Lynn Clark was arrested on Saturday, November 12th, by the Florida Highway Patrol. On July 7, 2022, Clark drove a 2006 Pontiac that crashed head-on into a 2020...
WEAR
Deputies: Crestview man arrested for fatal shooting at Fort Walton Beach home
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office arrested a man for a fatal shooting at a residence in Fort Walton Beach early Saturday morning. 27-year-old Richard Scott Holovak, of Crestview, is charged with second degree murder and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. According to the...
WJHG-TV
Annual Flutterby Arts Festival celebrates 30 years
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Some Walton County locals got to see butterflies flutter by during a unique arts festival Sunday. The Cultural Arts Alliance of Walton County is celebrating the monarch butterfly’s migration through the area with the 30th annual Flutterby Arts Festival. The colorful event is a...
WJHG-TV
Police searching for suspect who used sledgehammer to break in to Panama City convenience store
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Police Department needs your help in locating a suspect who used a sledgehammer to open a hole in a concrete wall during the break in of a convenience store over the weekend. In a news release, PCPD says officers were called to...
WJHG-TV
Painting and Sipping at Smashed Wine Bar
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Calling all artists and those looking for a relaxing evening. Smashed Wine Bar is hosting a paint and sip event Tuesday night from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. A local artist will be there to take painters step by step through the painting process. Tickets,...
Homeowner sues Walton County in property dispute
SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Santa Rosa Beach homeowner is suing Walton County. Theresa Tolbert and her husband have lived off of Bishop-Tolbert Road for 43 years, a private road in Santa Rosa Beach. Last year Atlanta developer Adam Brock bought 84 acres nearby to build apartments. “It’s been a private road for […]
Couple swims to safety after boat fire in Destin
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A boat caught fire Saturday afternoon at Joe’s Bayou in Destin. Destin Fire Rescue crews responded to the boat launch around 2 p.m. to see the vessel covered in flames and smoke. Deputies say the fire happened near Joe’s Bayou Boat Ramp in Destin. They say the couple tried to extinguish […]
