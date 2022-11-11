Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Ohio city is paying off $1.6 million in medical debt with pandemic moneyJake WellsLucas County, OH
Help Honor Missing Michigan Woman, Dee Ann Warner this Holiday SeasonTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
5 Coffee Shops and Bakeries in Toledo, OROregon Coast JourneyToledo, OR
An Elderly Michigan Woman Targeted in 'Best Buy Geek Squad' Scam; The Scammer Wants $12K in Cash with Unexpected EndingZack LoveDundee, MI
Related
nbc24.com
Join Gathered Glassblowing Studio at Toledo Botanical Gardens for seasonal creations
Gathered Glassblowing Studio is bringing its demonstrations from downtown to a scenic West Toledo spot. The studio's glassworkers will be showing off their process each Friday this week and next week from 4-6 p.m. at the Toledo Botanical Gardens Artist Village on 5403 Elmer Drive. See what Gathered Glassblowing Studio...
nbc24.com
Check out adoptable cats, upcoming events at Paws and Whiskers Cat Shelter
The latest visitor the What's Going On set may have a missing part or two, but that hasn't slowed her down. Arissa had to have bilateral enucleation — removal of both eyes — due to her eyes failing to develop. She's looking for an indoor-only environment where she...
nbc24.com
Cherry Street Mission Ministries in need of help ahead of Thanksgiving
TOLEDO, Ohio — The food on the shelves is sparse and the freezers are almost bare ahead of Thanksgiving at Cherry Street Mission Ministries. "Thanksgiving is bringing out a lot of new need in our community," said Ann Ebbert, the president and CEO of Cherry Street Mission Ministries. As...
nbc24.com
Find new ways to reduce, reuse and recycle on America Recycles Day
The recycling diversion rate in the U.S. has reached 32% and there's no better time than America Recycles Day to remind ourselves what can be done to reduce waste. Adam Cassi, executive director of Keep Toledo/Lucas County Beautiful, returned to talk about some less widely-known practices that can go a long way.
nbc24.com
UToledo student honors friend by highlighting organ donation
TOLEDO, Ohio — As a college student, something you don't think about on a daily basis is whether or not you're an organ donor. "Not a lot of people want to think about donation," said Madison Giglio, the founder of Students for H.O.P.E. But for Giglio, it is. "No...
nbc24.com
City of Toledo seeks input for long-term land development
The Toledo-Lucas County Plan Commission wants community feedback on the next few decades of land use. Focusing on five categories—Sustain, Build, Place, Play and Move—zoning commissioners want to know which products and policies they should prioritize when drawing up the area's long-term plan. Submit your input through online...
nbc24.com
Woman dies after being hit by gunshot fired into South Toledo home
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police detectives are investigating an early Sunday morning homicide on the 400 block of Baden Street. According to a press release from the Police Department, officers responded to a reported person shot there around 3 a.m. On scene they found 20-year-old Keshy'ra Robinson with a...
nbc24.com
Toledo Police Department releases footage of double homicide suspect shot dead by officers
TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Police Department has released body camera footage of an early Friday morning confrontation that ended with officers shooting and killing a double homicide suspect. According to TPD, 24-year-old Prince Jones was suspected of shooting and killing 36-year-old Brent Roscoe and 28-year-old Malina Moore on...
nbc24.com
Braylen Noble's mother, grandmother receive probation sentences in death of 3-year-old boy
TOLEDO, Ohio — After two years of pleas for "justice for Braylen," a sentencing was handed down Monday to the caretakers of the 3-year-old boy who died in September 2020. Both Noble's mother Dajnae Cox and grandmother Bobbie Johnson entered plea deals in September surrounding their involvement, and both received probationary sentences and suspended jail time.
Comments / 0