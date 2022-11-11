ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geneva County, AL

Former Wiregrass principal sentenced to ten years after 2021 crash

By Richard Everett, Mike Gurspan
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39Mrwl_0j7aItI500

GENEVA COUNTY, Ala ( WDHN )— After hearing testimonies of drinking and spouse abuse in a courtroom, a Geneva County judge has sentenced the former Elba school principal, who pled guilty in September, to 10 years in prison.

Debra Strickland, 39, of Samson was accused of causing a crash on Geneva County Highway 87, near Samson in June 2021. The crash injured four women who were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

The victims of the crash testified virtually from their homes in Kentucky, where they described their significant injuries from the accident and said they do not want Strickland to get probation or an alternative sentence.

Columbus Police: 14-year-old suspect in Floyd Road robberies arrested

Strickland’s two daughters testified on behalf of the defense. Both stated Strickland’s husband would mentally and physically abuse her every day, which caused her to start drinking.

According to Alabama State Trooper Pate Nelson, after the crash, he found an open bottle of alcohol in the front passenger seat of Strickland’s car. She fled the scene of the accident but was found later off Highway 87, North of Samson.

Strickland says she had been drinking the day of the accident and her husband was once again violent towards her. She says she knew not to drink and drive, but she couldn’t find anyone to drive her.

One of the daughters said her mother was unable to get a protection order from her abuser. She also requested a wellness check be performed for Strickland on the day of the accident.

In September, Debra Strickland, 39, of Samson plead guilty to one count of assault in the second degree and one count of assault in the third degree.

After the accident, Strickland lost her position and teaching license.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
wtvy.com

Police: No charges expected in Dothan double shooting

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - No charges are expected in a Dothan shooting on Tuesday that left two wounded. That shooting occurred during a domestic incident. David Leonard Gamble, 38, went to a Donna Drive home and attacked his former girlfriend, according to Dothan Police. As they struggled over a gun,...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Jury returns not guilty verdict in Dothan murder case

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Demingus Humphrey walked out of a Houston County courtroom on Monday free for the first time in two years. Moments earlier, a Houston County jury found him not guilty of Capital Murder, charges related to the shooting of 25-year-old Cortez Hill. While prosecting and defense attorneys...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Two wounded in Dothan shooting

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Two people were shot in Dothan on Tuesday morning, but the extent of their injuries is not immediately known. Paramedics transported one of the victims from the crime scene on Donna Drive while the second possible victim was taken by private vehicle to a nearby hospital.
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Parade shooting suspect had lawyer when he surrendered to police

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan attorney arranged the surrender of teen murder suspect Mekhi Lawton following a deadly Peanut Festival parade shooting on Saturday. Adam Parker confirmed to News 4 that he has been retained by the family of Lawton, who is charged with murder and first-degree assault. Lawton,...
DOTHAN, AL
dothanpd.org

Domestic Incident Leaves Two People Shot

On Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at approximately 7:52 AM, the Dothan Communication Center received a report of a firearm assault in the 300 block of Donna Drive. When officers arrived, they determined there were two victims; one still on scene that was transported to the hospital by ambulance, and a second victim that had already been transported to the hospital by a personal vehicle.
DOTHAN, AL
WRBL News 3

In depth: Peanut Festival Parade shooting and search for suspects

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A full investigation is underway into the deadly shooting at Saturday’s National Peanut Festival Parade. Dothan police are looking for two 18-year-olds, described as persons of interest. One of two shooting victims is in the hospital. Authorities have not yet released his name, but he is said to be in stable […]
DOTHAN, AL
WEAR

Police: Arrest made in Alabama Peanut Festival Parade fatal shooting

DOTHAN, Ala. -- The Dothan Police Department arrested an 18-year-old who fatally shot one person and injured another during the National Peanut Festival Parade in Dothan Alabama. Mekhi Nasir Lawton, 18, of Dothan, is charged with one count of murder and one count of first degree assault. Dothan police say...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Dothan parade murder suspect captured

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Mekhi Lawton, an 18-year-olds sought for a deadly National Peanut Festival parade shooting on Saturday, is in custody. Lawton is charged with murder and assault, allegations related to the death of 22-year-old Garyoun Tyrone Fluellen and wounding of another man who has not been publicly identified but is expected to recover.
DOTHAN, AL
WJHG-TV

Panama City woman killed in Jackson County crash

JACKSON CO., Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One person is dead after a car crash in Jackson County Saturday afternoon. Florida Highway Patrol troopers report a Panama City woman was driving north on County Road 167 in Jackson County at around 12:30 p.m. They said she made a left turn onto State Road 276, into the path of a truck that was traveling eastbound on roadway.
PANAMA CITY, FL
fosterfollynews.net

One Dead, Several Persons in Custody Following Shooting at National Peanut Festival Parade on November 12, 2022, in Dothan, Alabama

Dothan, Alabama Police department spokespersons are advising that several persons are currently in custody following a shooting incident at the National Peanut Festival Parade on Saturday, November 12, 2022. Occurring at the intersection of Main Street and Montana Street in Dothan, the shooting was captured by several social media recording,...
DOTHAN, AL
WJTV 12

Peanut Festival security beefed up after deadly parade shooting

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)– After the deadly shooting during the National Peanut Festival Parade, Dothan Police are increasing security during the last full night of the festival. The police do not believe the shooting is connected with the National Peanut Festival saying: We have no reason to believe that this incident is any way connected to […]
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Victim identified in deadly Dothan shooting

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)– The person found lying dead in the roadway from a fatal gunshot wound has been identified. Police have identified the victim as Samuel Jeffrey Gray, 36, Dothan. Police continue to look for possible suspects involved in the shooting. Around 5:30 p.m., Dothan Police responded to a...
DOTHAN, AL
WKRG News 5

54-year-old killed crossing HWY 98 in Fort Walton Beach

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Fort Walton Beach Police Department shut down parts of HWY 98 near Memorial Parkway Thursday afternoon for a fatal car crash. Police Chief Robert Bage said the accident happened at 2:47 p.m. in the Westbound lanes. According to the press release, a white Dodge Ram Pickup truck pulling […]
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
AL.com

Dothan man, 36, found shot to death on city street

A Dothan man was found shot to death Wednesday afternoon on a street in the city, police said Thursday. Authorities received a call of a person shot around 5:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Miles Lane, police said. Dothan Fire and Rescue and police officers arrived on the...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Coley McCraney hopes for jail release

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Suspected killer Coley McCraney hopes for jail release as he awaits trial on charges that he brutally shot two Dothan teens. Several witnesses testified on Thursday that McCraney is of good character, dependable, and would not abscond if released. His attorneys portray him as a hard-working...
DOTHAN, AL
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

35K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy