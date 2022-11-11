New Orleans vs. Pittsburgh Prediction: Struggling Saints and Steelers Meet in the Steel City

Our NFL experts predict, pick and preview the New Orleans Saints vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game with kickoff time, TV channel and spread.

Sunday's cross-conference game between the New Orleans Saints and Pittsburgh Steelers presents an opportunity for one of these struggling teams to start the second half of the season on the right foot.

The Steelers (2-6) enjoyed a much-needed week away from the gridiron after dropping consecutive road games to Miami and Philadelphia. Pittsburgh needs to reset on both sides of the ball quickly or head coach Mike Tomlin's impressive streak of 15 straight seasons without a losing record will be in serious jeopardy.

The Saints (3-6) crashed back to reality on " Monday Night Football " in a lackluster 27-13 loss to the Ravens. The offense bumbled throughout the game, struggling just to string together first downs. New Orleans' lone touchdown didn't come until less than five minutes left in the game with Baltimore up 27-6. The saving grace for the Saints right now is that the NFC South as a whole has struggled. Tampa Bay leads the division with a 4-5 record entering Sunday.

New Orleans (3-6) at Pittsburgh (2-6)

Kickoff: Sunday, Nov. 13 at 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Spread : Saints -1.5

Three Things to Watch

1. Can the Saints find any ways to convert on third and fourth downs?

For the season, New Orleans has done a good job converting on third down. The Saints are 49-for-116 overall (42.2 percent), which ranks 12th in the NFL. However, that success rate drops to 23.1 percent in losses. Last week, they were just 2-for-6 when they needed four yards or less to make a first down. Two weeks ago in a 28-25 loss to Minnesota, New Orleans was 3-for-6 in the same situation. The team also is 3-for-6 on fourth down. So another way to put it is that the Saints are coming up short in the most critical situations, and it shows in their record.

Conversely, Pittsburgh has struggled to stop opponents on third and fourth down. The Steelers are allowing opponents to convert 43.4 percent of the time (49 of 113) on third down alone, 26th in the league. It's gone even worse for them on fourth down, as teams have been successful on eight of 12 attempts (66.7 percent). Only three other teams have been more generous.

So could Pittsburgh's defense that has trouble getting off the field be what ails a New Orleans offense that can't keep drives going?

2. Will the Steelers be able to run the ball effectively?

Not helping Pittsburgh's defensive woes is an offense that's struggling in its own right. The Steelers are second to last in the NFL in scoring (15.0 ppg), and while some of this can be attributed to inconsistent quarterback play, the bigger issue has been an inability to run the ball. They are 27th in rushing offense at 94.9 yards per game, which is so out of character for a Tomlin-coached team. Pittsburgh is averaging four yards per carry and has a total of four rushing touchdowns through eight games.

It starts with Najee Harris, who leads the team with 361 yards but is averaging just 3.3 yards per attempt and has a single touchdown on the ground. He's still the team's workhorse (108 carries), but a change could be forthcoming. Jaylen Warren, an undrafted rookie out of Oklahoma State, has been more effective (5.3 ypc) with far fewer opportunities (29 att.), but there are rumbles that he could be more involved in the game plan coming out of the bye. Quarterback Kenny Pickett, the team's first-round pick, also is a running threat (5.2 ypc, 2 TDs), giving embattled offensive coordinator Matt Canada another option to try and get the Steelers' ground game out of neutral.

New Orleans' defense has been mediocre for the most part. The Saints are giving up 120.9 rushing yards per game, which ranks 19th in the NFL. They are yielding 4.5 yards per carry and have surrendered a total of nine rushing touchdowns through as many games. Baltimore, which boasts the No. 2 rushing attack in the league, ran for 188 yards and two scores (both by Kenyan Drake) on 40 carries (4.7 ypc) this past Monday night, but New Orleans did a good job of limiting the big gains on the ground.

3. Have the Saints figured out how to solidify their passing attack?

New Orleans' offense has remained in a constant state of uncertainty in terms of throwing the ball. Three players (Jameis Winston, Andy Dalton, and Taysom Hill) have taken snaps as the quarterback. Injuries have sidelined starting wide receivers Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry, who have played in only three and four games, respectively. The team has had to rely on non-wide receivers for a large portion of their aerial attack while shuffling various wideouts in and out of the lineup.

The silver lining is that rookie Chris Olave has justified their decision to trade up for him in the first round of this year's draft. He has started six games and caught at least three passes in eight of nine games overall. He leads the team with 43 receptions and 618 receiving yards. He has posted two 100-yard games and ranks 11th in the league in receiving yards per game with 77.3.

Fellow wideout Tre'Quan Smith has demonstrated a frustrating level of inconsistency. After missing the first two contests, he was on the field for more than half of the snaps in six of the next seven games. He's been targetted 25 times, fifth on the team, but has dropped 12 percent of the passes intended for him. He's averaging 15.5 yards per reception on his 17 catches, so he could be an effective weapon if he can figure out a way to corral more of the balls thrown his way.

Fortunately for the Saints, running back Alvin Kamara continues to be an effective pass catcher out of the backfield. He's second on the team in receptions (36), receiving yards (319), and touchdown catches (two) despite missing two games. Tight end Juwan Johnson has been a pleasant surprise (23 rec., 319 yds., 3 TDs), but the offense needs more from its wide receivers.

Final Analysis

Both teams have struggled in the first half of the season. These squads have faced two common opponents, the Bengals and Buccaneers. The Steelers defeated both while the Saints lost to both.

For this game, the amount of preparation time favors Pittsburgh. The Steelers last played two weeks ago while New Orleans is dealing with a short week after losing to Baltimore on Monday night. Pittsburgh also could get a much-needed boost in the return of reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt. He's been on injured reserve since suffering a pectoral injury in Week 1 but is expected to be activated for this game. Even if he doesn't play his usual complement of snaps, he's the time of difference-maker the Steelers have been sorely missing.

Prediction: Steelers 23, Saints 20

