Sarah Jessica Parker Just Wore Her Most Practical Carrie Bradshaw Look To Date
If you watch Sex and the City, you know its protagonist Carrie Bradshaw (played by Sarah Jessica Parker) is no stranger to wearing bold, statement-making ensembles. The character’s style always skewed towards maximalism, but even more so in the reboot And Just Like That.... You can already tell that the show’s second season will feature Carrie in a smorgasbord of eccentric looks, as photographers have captured Parker onset in said attire. On Nov. 14, Parker was spotted in a boiler suit while filming inside (what looks to be) an Apple store. Her one-and-done outfit resembled the popular boiler suits from the ‘90s and, needless to say, it was impossible to miss.
Emily Ratajkowski Kicked Off The Holiday Season In A Sheer LBD
At this point, it’s safe to say sheer dresses have become a must have for celebrities and fashion girls. The trend has dominated the red carpet and the street style scene all throughout 2022, with savvy trendsetters proving that the barely-there garment can work for virtually any season. The latest A-lister to showcase this is Emily Ratajkowski, who took her sheer black dress out for a spin in New York City on Nov. 14. As of late, she loves the see-through LBD look — ICYMI, she wore an even more revealing fishnet gown from Tory Burch to W magazine’s 50th-anniversary celebration back in October.
Anya Taylor-Joy's Glam-Goth Premiere Look Is So Deliciously Dramatic
The power of the ponytail is undeniable — how many other hairstyles can flit between gym-ready athleticism, red carpet glamour, and middle-of-the-road multitasking just by changing its position and tension? Of course, one of the easiest ways to elevate a ponytail is to literally hoist it up to new heights. Anya Taylor-Joy’s high ponytail, for instance, wrapped in a goth-glam hair cuff, looks completely different than if it were secured at her neck instead. That’s what makes the style such an exciting (and highly versatile) one — it’s the details that make the difference, and Taylor-Joy is nothing if not meticulous about details.
Kerry Washington Reinvented The Slicked-Back Hair Trend In The Coolest Way
Kerry Washington is no stranger to the spotlight. From her famous and career-making role as Olivia Pope on Scandal to her political activism, the star is well-versed in putting together a look to promote whatever project she's working on. Over the weekend, the actor attended the Baby2Baby Gala in Los Angeles, an annual non-profit event that supports children living in poverty. The gala was packed with A-listers from Kim Kardashian to Olivia Wilde, and Washington certainly did her part to keep up with the glamour on the red carpet. Along with a stunning gown, Kerry Washington’s slicked-front hair made quite a statement.
Nick Jonas Has His Own Tequila Brand, And We Got To Take Shots Of It With Him
I looked Nick Jonas in the eyes and said, "My mom says The Voice isn't the same without you." He agreed.
The Evolution Of Engagement Rings Is Steeped In History
Engagement ring season is rolling in, with many preparing to pop the question by browsing for rings or even shopping together to pick one that both agree feels right. But before you can decide the design and stone, it would be pertinent to know a bit of history about the bauble. In fact, the evolution of engagement rings is pretty extensive, with one of its oldest purposes being that it was a sign of ownership of a woman to a man in Roman times.
