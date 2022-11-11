If you watch Sex and the City, you know its protagonist Carrie Bradshaw (played by Sarah Jessica Parker) is no stranger to wearing bold, statement-making ensembles. The character’s style always skewed towards maximalism, but even more so in the reboot And Just Like That.... You can already tell that the show’s second season will feature Carrie in a smorgasbord of eccentric looks, as photographers have captured Parker onset in said attire. On Nov. 14, Parker was spotted in a boiler suit while filming inside (what looks to be) an Apple store. Her one-and-done outfit resembled the popular boiler suits from the ‘90s and, needless to say, it was impossible to miss.

4 HOURS AGO