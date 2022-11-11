ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

WKYC

Jamaal Brown, former Ohio State basketball captain, dies at 52

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State University athletics department announced Monday that former men's basketball player Jamaal Brown passed away at his home in Texas over the weekend at the age of 52. Brown, a 4-year starter, appeared in 127 games for the Buckeyes from 1988-92. He led the...
COLUMBUS, OH
WKYC

No. 2 Ohio State loses Miyan Williams in 56-14 rout of Indiana

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Miyan Williams rushed for 147 yards and a touchdown before leaving with an injury late in the first half, C.J Stroud threw five TD passes and No. 2 Ohio State buried Indiana 56-14 on Saturday. Williams went down awkwardly on his right ankle and had to...
COLUMBUS, OH
WKYC

'King of Country' George Strait to headline 2023 Buckeye Country Superfest

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The “King of Country” George Strait will headline next year’s Buckeye Country Superfest when it returns to Ohio Stadium in May. On Monday, it was announced that the festival would return for its sixth year and will take place on May 27, 2023. Organizers say Buckeye Country Superfest saw its largest crowd on record this year with more than 63,000 music fans attending.
COLUMBUS, OH
WKYC

WinterFest coming back to Kings Island on Nov. 25

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Kings Island is transitioning its park into a winter wonderland ahead of the upcoming holiday season. WinterFest will take over Kings Island beginning Nov. 25 through Dec. 31, turning the 364-acre amusement park into 11 different winter wonderlands. The event will have experiences and activities for...
COLUMBUS, OH

