Stanislaus County, CA

nomadlawyer.org

Modesto: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Modesto, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Modesto California. Modesto California boasts a number of attractions for visitors to explore. There are several museums and cultural centers located throughout the city. The Gallo Center for the Arts offers two performance venues. It also hosts a variety of events throughout the year,...
MODESTO, CA
weescalon.com

Escalon Police Department’s Weekly Activity Log (11/07/2022 – 11/13/2022)

Escalon Police Department’s Weekly Activity Log (11/07/2022 – 11/13/2022) Source: Escalon Police Department. NOTICE: The names, photos and incidents printed in WeEscalon posts/articles are obtained from the daily logs of the Escalon Police Services, San Joaquin County jail booking information and other Police agencies. THIS INFORMATION IS PUBLIC RECORD. The listing of a name, photo, incident in the WeEscalon Crime log, FaceBook page, Twitter account or on the WeEscalon Website does not imply of that person’s guilt or innocence. THIS CAN ONLY BE DETERMINED BY A COURT OF LAW.
ESCALON, CA
FOX40

Stockton dine-and-dash becomes assault

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman in Stockton was assaulted after trying to stop a person from dining-and-dashing on Friday. At around 11:02 p.m., officers were called to the 2600 block of West March Lane where they learned that 36-year-old Darrkiesha Utsey attempted to leave a business without paying. Police said that Utsey was unhappy […]
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Veterans Day: Tracy family of a fallen Marine gifted mortgage-free home

TRACY -- The family of a fallen Marine has been gifted a mortgage-free home on Veterans Day.USMC Lance Corporal Aaron Robert Boyles enlisted in the Marine Corps in 2003, around the same time he began working at Wal-Mart, which is where he met his future wife, Prabha. They later got married on Jul. 4, 2003.Seven months later, Boyles was deployed to Iraq on Feb. 4, 2004, where he was wounded after a few months into his deployment. He turned down the chance to return home for recovery and instead chose to stay with his fellow Marines.Boyles was scheduled to finally return home on Sep. 22, 2004, just two days before the birth of his son, but he never made it back.On Sep. 24, 2004, USMC Lance Corporal Aaron Robert Boyles was killed by enemy fire in the Anbar Province of Iraq. He was later awarded two Purple Hearts.The Tunnel to Towers Gold Star Family Home Program honors the legacy of fallen military members by paying off the mortgage or providing a surviving spouse with young children with a mortgage-free home.
TRACY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Hundreds of spectators cited during massive San Jose sideshow

SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose issued hundreds of citations, impounded at least 20 cars and investigated a possible carjacking during overnight sideshow enforcement.It was part of a new, aggressive response to an old problem that's been plaguing Bay Area cities.The sideshow activity started around 11:20 p.m. Saturday night with hundreds of cars and people blocking the intersection of Virginia Street and 7th Street.After a while, they left and made their way to the intersection of Monterey Highway and Branham Lane.That was where San Jose police were coordinating their strategy to block the cars in place.Once the police closed...
SAN JOSE, CA
FOX40

Multiple adults and juvenile assaulted in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department is looking for two Hispanic women who assaulted seven adults and a juvenile on Wednesday. Police said that the group of eight drove to the area of Eighth Street and El Dorado Street, in the Sea Port District at around 4:36 p.m. When they arrived the two […]
STOCKTON, CA
KGET 17

Golden Empire Most Wanted: Nov. 10, 2022

The U.S. Marshals are asking for help get a wanted gang member and convicted sex offender off the streets. Marshals are looking for Jonathan Garin, 34. He is considered a high-risk sex offender and a member of the Shafter Varrio Westside gang. Garin is on parole for failing to register...
SHAFTER, CA
NBC Bay Area

Suspect in Stockton Serial Killings to Return to Court in January

A 43-year-old suspect charged in three Stockton serial killings was ordered Monday to return to court in January for further arraignment. Wesley Brownlee, 43, a truck driver who moved to Stockton this past summer, appeared in San Joaquin County Superior Court on Monday morning dressed in a red jumpsuit, and was ordered to return on Jan. 3.
STOCKTON, CA
birchrestaurant.com

16 Best Restaurants in Lodi, CA

Ready to find out the 16 best restaurants in Lodi, CA? Lodi is both referenced in the title of a Creedence Clearwater Revival song and a nationally awarded wine region. Known for its zinfandels, in 2015 Wine Enthusiast Magazine gave Lodi the “2015 Wine Region of the Year” award. This is going to be reflected in this list of the Best Restaurants in Lodi, but it won’t be all you see. Lodi has a lot to offer.
LODI, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Arraignment for alleged Stockton serial killer postponed

STOCKTON, Calif. - A 43-year-old suspect charged in three Stockton serial killings was ordered Monday to return to court in January for further arraignment. Wesley Brownlee, 43, a truck driver who moved to Stockton this past summer, appeared in San Joaquin County Superior Court on Monday morning dressed in a red jumpsuit, and was ordered to return on Jan. 3.
STOCKTON, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Motorcycle Accident Fatality on Interstate 580 in Alameda County

On Wednesday, November 9, 2022, authorities reported that a motorcyclist was struck and killed on I-580 near Oakland in Alameda County. The collision occurred on westbound Interstate 580 in the vicinity of the 106th Avenue offramp, according to the California Highway Patrol. Details on How Motorcyclist Was Struck and Killed...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA

