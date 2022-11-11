Read full article on original website
Turlock 7-year-old gets wish granted to become garbage man for a day
TURLOCK, Calif. — A Turlock 7-year-old had his peculiar wish granted earlier this month — to be a garbage man for a day. Carter was diagnosed with leukemia at age 3. Over the past four years, Carter has spent a lot of time at the hospital. His parents...
Rest, mail-in ballots: Why officials say election results are delayed
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The vote numbers continue to trickle in for two potentially huge races in the balance of power for the U.S. House of Representatives. Meanwhile, races have tightened in California’s Congressional Districts 22 and 13. As of Monday, the District 22 matchup between Republican David Valadao and Democrat Rudy Salas is a […]
Live in the 209? New 350 area code will soon be available in Central Valley area
STOCKTON, Calif. — California residents living in the 209 area code region will soon have access to another three-digit code if they are looking to change or get a new number. The California Public Utilities Commission approved in May 2022 the 350 area code to overlay the existing 209...
Modesto mother seeking 2nd chance with family killed by hit-and-run driver
MODESTO, Calif. — While police seek a hit-and-run suspect, Patrick Swisher seeks closure. Swisher's mother was killed while coming back from a store early Monday morning. However, authorities say the driver that hit her while she was crossing the road was nowhere to be found when they arrived. "The...
Escalon Police Department’s Weekly Activity Log (11/07/2022 – 11/13/2022)
Escalon Police Department’s Weekly Activity Log (11/07/2022 – 11/13/2022) Source: Escalon Police Department. NOTICE: The names, photos and incidents printed in WeEscalon posts/articles are obtained from the daily logs of the Escalon Police Services, San Joaquin County jail booking information and other Police agencies. THIS INFORMATION IS PUBLIC RECORD. The listing of a name, photo, incident in the WeEscalon Crime log, FaceBook page, Twitter account or on the WeEscalon Website does not imply of that person’s guilt or innocence. THIS CAN ONLY BE DETERMINED BY A COURT OF LAW.
Repairs starting for Stockton neighborhood after alleged wire theft left streets in the dark, official says
STOCKTON, Calif. — It's been lights out for several weeks in Stockton's Weston Ranch neighborhood for the past number of weeks. Back in October, Stockton City Councilmember Kimberly Warmsley said there were estimates of roughly 20 lights out in the sprawling neighborhood, leaving my community members in the dark without streetlights.
'Some of the most despicable allegations' | Ex-Stockton officer and current officer appear in court
STOCKTON, Calif. — One former Stockton police officer and a current Stockton police officer both were arraigned on serious felony charges in the same downtown Stockton courtroom Monday afternoon. Both are separate cases.. Instead of a navy blue police uniform, former Stockton Police Sgt. Nicholas Bloed was dressed in...
Stockton dine-and-dash becomes assault
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman in Stockton was assaulted after trying to stop a person from dining-and-dashing on Friday. At around 11:02 p.m., officers were called to the 2600 block of West March Lane where they learned that 36-year-old Darrkiesha Utsey attempted to leave a business without paying. Police said that Utsey was unhappy […]
Veterans Day: Tracy family of a fallen Marine gifted mortgage-free home
TRACY -- The family of a fallen Marine has been gifted a mortgage-free home on Veterans Day.USMC Lance Corporal Aaron Robert Boyles enlisted in the Marine Corps in 2003, around the same time he began working at Wal-Mart, which is where he met his future wife, Prabha. They later got married on Jul. 4, 2003.Seven months later, Boyles was deployed to Iraq on Feb. 4, 2004, where he was wounded after a few months into his deployment. He turned down the chance to return home for recovery and instead chose to stay with his fellow Marines.Boyles was scheduled to finally return home on Sep. 22, 2004, just two days before the birth of his son, but he never made it back.On Sep. 24, 2004, USMC Lance Corporal Aaron Robert Boyles was killed by enemy fire in the Anbar Province of Iraq. He was later awarded two Purple Hearts.The Tunnel to Towers Gold Star Family Home Program honors the legacy of fallen military members by paying off the mortgage or providing a surviving spouse with young children with a mortgage-free home.
Woman Reports Finding Election Ballots in Ravine in the Santa Cruz Mountains
The United States Postal Service and the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters are investigating after a woman reported finding a bag stuffed with valid and completed Santa Clara County ballots in a ravine in the Santa Cruz Mountains. The ballots reportedly ended up in a torn bag off Sugarloaf...
Hundreds of spectators cited during massive San Jose sideshow
SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose issued hundreds of citations, impounded at least 20 cars and investigated a possible carjacking during overnight sideshow enforcement.It was part of a new, aggressive response to an old problem that's been plaguing Bay Area cities.The sideshow activity started around 11:20 p.m. Saturday night with hundreds of cars and people blocking the intersection of Virginia Street and 7th Street.After a while, they left and made their way to the intersection of Monterey Highway and Branham Lane.That was where San Jose police were coordinating their strategy to block the cars in place.Once the police closed...
Multiple adults and juvenile assaulted in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department is looking for two Hispanic women who assaulted seven adults and a juvenile on Wednesday. Police said that the group of eight drove to the area of Eighth Street and El Dorado Street, in the Sea Port District at around 4:36 p.m. When they arrived the two […]
Golden Empire Most Wanted: Nov. 10, 2022
The U.S. Marshals are asking for help get a wanted gang member and convicted sex offender off the streets. Marshals are looking for Jonathan Garin, 34. He is considered a high-risk sex offender and a member of the Shafter Varrio Westside gang. Garin is on parole for failing to register...
Suspect in Stockton Serial Killings to Return to Court in January
A 43-year-old suspect charged in three Stockton serial killings was ordered Monday to return to court in January for further arraignment. Wesley Brownlee, 43, a truck driver who moved to Stockton this past summer, appeared in San Joaquin County Superior Court on Monday morning dressed in a red jumpsuit, and was ordered to return on Jan. 3.
Arraignment for alleged Stockton serial killer postponed
STOCKTON, Calif. - A 43-year-old suspect charged in three Stockton serial killings was ordered Monday to return to court in January for further arraignment. Wesley Brownlee, 43, a truck driver who moved to Stockton this past summer, appeared in San Joaquin County Superior Court on Monday morning dressed in a red jumpsuit, and was ordered to return on Jan. 3.
Santa Clara man arrested after police say he burglarized a home for a vacuum
PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested after police say he broke into an elderly woman’s residence and stole her vacuum on Friday night, according to a statement from the Palo Alto Police Department. Police do not believe this burglary is connected to the series of dinnertime break-ins reported around Palo Alto throughout […]
San Jose Fire Dept. responding to reported ‘explosion’ under bridge
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – The San Jose Fire Department is responding to a fire following a reported “pop or explosion” under a bridge, according to a tweet. The bridge in question is near North Almaden Blvd. & West St. John Street in downtown San Jose. “Initial reports indicate no injuries at this time,” the […]
Motorcycle Accident Fatality on Interstate 580 in Alameda County
On Wednesday, November 9, 2022, authorities reported that a motorcyclist was struck and killed on I-580 near Oakland in Alameda County. The collision occurred on westbound Interstate 580 in the vicinity of the 106th Avenue offramp, according to the California Highway Patrol. Details on How Motorcyclist Was Struck and Killed...
