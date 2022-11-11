Read full article on original website
Santa Barbara Independent
Review: The Importance of Being Earnest at Santa Barbara City College
Oscar Wilde’s hilarious The Importance of Being Earnest is generally a crowd pleaser, with its witty repartee and absurd scenarios. In the play, Jack Worthing leads a double life: he’s “Uncle Jack” in the country, a serious adult who manages his estate and provides for his young ward, Cecily. Jack has created, however, a reason to take frequent trips to the city: a fake, ne’er-do-well brother named Ernest — an identity he adopts when he’s partying in London. He admits this charade to his friend Algernon, who confesses a sham of his own: he’s invented an invalid friend named Bunbury who lives in the country, giving Algernon an excuse to dodge unpleasant social obligations. The two men are caught in their lies, however, when they both attempt to woo their respective lovers.
Basket Brigade Returns to Santa Barbara Dojo
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. SANTA BARBARA, Calif., November 15, 2022 – Santa Barbara Dojo (SB Dojo), a family-owned and operated school dedicated to improving lives through martial arts, announced today that for the twelfth consecutive year it is coordinating an Adopt-a-Family program for Thanksgiving. Students, instructors, and staff members of the school will work together to feed less fortunate families in the Santa Barbara area as part of a national project called the “Thanksgiving Basket Brigade.”
Santa Barbara’s ‘Ready to Hang’ Showcases Creative Diversity of Hundreds of Local Artists
’Tis the season to buy local art. The work of dozens of painters, photographers, and artists of all sorts will be on view at one of our region’s largest showcases on Saturday, November 19, from 4-7 p.m. at Community Arts Workshop (CAW), 631 Garden Street. Open to all kinds of art, Ready to Hang is a one-day popup show where all pieces have to fit into a 12″x12″ space.
Jane Endacott
Jane passed away unexpectedly November 3, 2022, from complications following surgery. Even though pneumonia took her away from us, her generous, fun, and loving heart will continue to shine on. Jane moved to Santa Barbara as a UCSB student and never left. Her walks along the beach and in the...
Family Music Business, Back at Santa Barbara’s Lobero
In the beginning, or near the beginning, there was the ’70s-born aggregate known as “The Section,” a group of versatile studio musicians who, like the earlier generation of Los Angeles studio players, the ’60s-based “Wrecking Crew,” lent their skill and impeccable feel to countless acts and stars. All these years later, a new moniker and enterprise have come into being out of the ashes of “The Section,” now bearing the friendly band name The Immediate Family. The band will pay a return visit to the Lobero Theatre on Sunday, November 20, after making a splash in that venue earlier this year. Its members — guitarists Danny Kortchmar and Waddy Wachtel, bassist Leland Sklar, drummer Russ Kunkel and new addition, singer-songwriter Steve Postell — have graced a vast host of albums and stages with the likes of Linda Ronstadt, Jackson Brown, Warren Zevon, James Taylor, Carole King … and the list goes on, and on.
Steve Pearce
Steve Pearce was born on February 29, 1944, outside of Hespler, Ontario in Canada, to Mary and Donald Pearce. In 1955, the Pearce family moved to a home on Cliff Drive in Santa Barbara, where Steve was able to ride his bike all around the open space of the Mesa, for at that time the area was sparsely developed, and where he played in the WWII bunkers located where the Mesa Shopping Center is today. His first job was at a nearby pharmacy where he swept up at the end of the day. By 1956, he was working at Santa Barbara Boat Rentals in the harbor. His intrigue with being on the water started at age six during a transatlantic voyage to Ireland, at age 12 he gained access to boats, and for over 3 decades he worked on the water.
Elvira Gomez de Tafoya
Elvira Gomez de Tafoya passed away on Sunday, November 6, 2022 in her home surrounded by her daughters at the age of 87. She was born on September 2, 1935 in El Paso, Texas and was the youngest of five children. Elvira attended and graduated from El Paso High, then attended Texas Western University, majoring in Spanish Language & Literature. Elvira then attended graduate school at the University of the Americas in Mexico City completing a Master Degree in Spanish Literature.
The Cult Is Bringing ‘Midnight Sun’ to the Arlington
“The Cult’s Under The Midnight Sun” sounds like a mystic statement, evoking images of a 70s commune, hands clasped together, twirling in a circular formation under a halo of ethereal light. And that description is not too far off from the feeling and inspiration behind rock band The...
Jonathan Bixby
Jonathan Richard Bixby, 72, a longtime resident of Santa Barbara, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday November 6, 2022. He was surrounded by family and friends at the time of passing. He suffered from a rare brain disease called Progressive Supranuclear Palsy. He was born on August 26, 1950...
Welcome to the 805 Showcase features local dancers
PORT HUENEME, Calif.-Welcome to the 805 Showcase producers put on their 6th show this weekend and their first matinee. Families packed the Oceanview Pavilion in Port Hueneme to cheer on the dancers and dance groups from their part of the 805 area code. The line up included University of California, Santa Barbara students dancing with The post Welcome to the 805 Showcase features local dancers appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
drifttravel.com
Santa Ynez Valley adds two more restaurants to MICHELIN Guide California
The Santa Ynez Valley is now home to two more MICHELIN-rated restaurants after Bar Le Côte in Los Olivos and peasants FEAST in Solvang were recently added to the MICHELIN Guide California. Bar Le Côte and peasants FEAST were among the 37 “New” restaurants to be added to the MICHELIN Guide California.
36th Annual Santa Barbara Parade of Lights Scheduled for December 11
SANTA BARBARA, CA – 11/14/2022 On Sunday, December 11, come enjoy one of Santa Barbara’s signature holiday events – the 36th Annual Parade of Lights. All event activities are FREE!. Beginning at noon families can visit a Winter Wonderland on the City Pier in Santa Barbara Harbor....
Fredda B Meisel
Fredda Meisel has passed away after a brief illness in which, over a few weeks, she charmed a bevy of health care providers and hospice angels. Her journey here complete, Fredda expressed “looking forward to the next journey”, to reunite with her lifetime soul mate, Dr. Harris “Bubs” Meisel, as previously agreed, “right up there” on the third star of Orion’s belt.
‘Everyone else is pretending’: The only place for real Santa Maria barbecue
"Turn and burn, baby."
Recap | Jennifer Egan and Pico Iyer at UC Santa Barbara’s Campbell Hall
Jennifer Egan speaks not just in complete sentences, but in thoughtful, entertaining, and insightful sentences — three adjectives that are also apt descriptions for her conversation with Pico Iyer last weekend. The kickoff to UCSB Arts & Lectures’ Speaking with Pico series was exactly the kind of invigorating discussion that makes me yearn to curl up with an authors’ backlist for a long cozy week in front of the fireplace.
11th annual Reggae on the Mountain festival
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Reggae on the Mountain is coming to Santa Barbara this month, after a lengthy pause due to Covid-19. The event will take place at the Live Oak Campground on November 18th to the 20th from 7.p.m to 11:30 p.m. Co-founders of the event, Brooks Ellis and Amit Gilad, are also founders The post 11th annual Reggae on the Mountain festival appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
sitelinesb.com
Three Openings: The Dutch Garden, Oat Bakery, and the Inn at Mattei’s Tavern
••• The Dutch Garden announced a reopening date of this Wednesday, November 16. At first, it will only serve lunch (11 a.m.-3 p.m.) Wednesday through Sunday. ••• And Oat Bakery‘s Old Town Goleta outpost is also due to debut this Wednesday. UPDATE: Some more info came in. “We are going to be open Wednesday through Saturday for now. With mostly breads, focaccia, hygge buns, and cookies. Plus offer/test a few light menus items—salads and sandwiches.” A grand opening, with a more permanent menu, will happen in the new year.
College Radio KCSB Presents Hook and CLIP
(Santa Barbara, CA) — 91.9 KCSB-FM, Santa Barbara’s non-commercial, independent, student-run radio station, welcomes up-and-coming alternative rappers Hook and CLIP for a showcase at UCSB’s Storke Plaza on November 18 at 8 PM. The show is free, all-ages, substance-free, and open to campus and community. It will be KCSB’s first outdoor concert open to the general public in three years and will be co-presented by UCSB’s Associated Students Program Board. Doors open at 7:45 PM.
Allison Russell’s Transformational Album Goes Live at UC Santa Barbara’s Campbell Hall
Although the specific name may not be immediately recognizable, Allison Russell, who plays Campbell Hall on Wednesday, November 16, is no stranger to Santa Barbara stages, if folded into various monikers/projects. The Montreal-bred and for years Vancouver-based singer-songwriter has been a critical part of several bands in the general Americana zone, including Po’ Girl and Birds of Chicago — both of which have appeared at the Lobero’s “Sings like Hell” series and the “Tales from the Tavern” series at the Maverick in Santa Ynez.
Body found in cave in California may be diver who vanished in 2020
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — A body was found in a cave in Southern California earlier this month and officials think it may be a diver who vanished in 2020. According to a news release from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office, a pair of recreational divers notified SBCSO about possible human remains near the ocean floor in an underwater cave on Santa Cruz Island. SBCSO’s Underwater Search and Recovery Team worked to conduct a recovery operation in the area and sought assistance from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Special Enforcement Bureau, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office’s Marine Enforcement Unit, and the National Park Service.
