Lizzo to receive People's Champion Award at People's Choice Awards

By Fred Topel
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago

Nov. 11 (UPI) -- NBC and E! announced Friday that Lizzo will accept the People's Champion Award at the People's Choice Awards . The ceremony will be held Dec. 6 at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.

Lizzo will add the People's Champion Award to her Emmy and Grammy collection. File Photo by Mike Goulding/UPI

Lizzo is already nominated for Female Artist of 2022, Song of 2022 for "About Damn Time," Album of 2022 for Special , Social Celebrity of 2022 and Competition Show of 2022 for Watch Out for the Big Grrrls , which also won the Emmy in that category.

The "Good as Hell" singer joins past People's Champion Award winners Dwayne Johnson , Tyler Perry , P!nk, and Bryan Stevenson. The People's Champion Award recognizes Lizzo's contributions to music, television and diversity regarding race, gender, sexuality and size.

The three-time Gramy-award winner was previously nominated for a People's Choice Award in 2019 for the album Cuz I Love You. The People's Choice Awards previously announced Ryan Reynolds would receive this year's People's Icon Award .

The People's Choice Awards airs Dec. 6 at 9 p.m. EST and PST on NBC and E!

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

