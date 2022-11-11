Read full article on original website
George Conway: Trump-DeSantis 2024 battle would be ‘mud fest to end all mud fests’
Attorney and anti-Trump Republican George Conway said on Sunday on MSNBC’s “The Katie Phang Show” that a 2024 GOP presidential primary between former President Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis would be “the mud fest to end all mud fests,” adding that he doesn’t believe the governor will run.
Midterm results – live: Republicans projected to take House as Kevin McCarthy wins initial GOP speaker vote
Republicans are just one victory shy of the 218 seats the party needs to secure a majority to retake control of the House following a series of GOP victories called in late Monday evening.Counting is still going on across the country, but the GOP is leading in four House races that have yet to be called. However, the GOP’s majority looks set to be very slim, a situation that will make things difficult for its leadership – particularly Kevin McCarthy, who is scrambling to put together the votes he needs to be elected speaker.Meanwhile, the Democrats are set to...
Republicans give McCarthy time to strike deal with House Freedom Caucus before final speakership vote
Top Republicans are giving Kevin McCarthy time to strike a deal with hardliners from the Freedom Caucus before an official vote on electing a House speaker in January.
McCarthy wins GOP vote for Speakership handily over right-wing challenge
House Republicans nominated Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) to be Speaker in a closed-door conference meeting on Tuesday after he faced a last-minute protest challenge from Rep. Andy Biggs (Ariz.), a former chairman of the conservative House Freedom Caucus. McCarthy won easily, 188 to 31, in the internal conference meeting....
