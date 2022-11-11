ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Midterm results – live: Republicans projected to take House as Kevin McCarthy wins initial GOP speaker vote

Republicans are just one victory shy of the 218 seats the party needs to secure a majority to retake control of the House following a series of GOP victories called in late Monday evening.Counting is still going on across the country, but the GOP is leading in four House races that have yet to be called. However, the GOP’s majority looks set to be very slim, a situation that will make things difficult for its leadership – particularly Kevin McCarthy, who is scrambling to put together the votes he needs to be elected speaker.Meanwhile, the Democrats are set to...
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV-TV

McCarthy wins GOP vote for Speakership handily over right-wing challenge

House Republicans nominated Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) to be Speaker in a closed-door conference meeting on Tuesday after he faced a last-minute protest challenge from Rep. Andy Biggs (Ariz.), a former chairman of the conservative House Freedom Caucus. McCarthy won easily, 188 to 31, in the internal conference meeting....
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy