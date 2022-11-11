Read full article on original website
Related
Santa Barbara Edhat
OP ED: Do Not Compromise the Modoc Preserve
Contrary to what everyone may believe, Community Association for the Modoc Preserve (CAMP) is not opposed to Phase II of the Multi-use Path project. We would like to see the project completed without compromising the Modoc Preserve or the trees along Modoc Road. The reason for this open letter to...
Santa Barbara Edhat
SANTA BARBARA COUNCIL & ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEETINGS: NOV 14
Week of November 14-18: Santa Barbara City Council and advisory committee meetings. A long-time Edhat subscriber, hoping for more public participation in our local government, thought it would be helpful and interesting for the community to have a weekly listing of selected government meetings, those of city-wide interest. We agreed. Please tell us what you think. There have been requests for coverage of other jurisdictions; volunteers to do that, please contact info@edhat.com. If we've mis-posted an address or there's a meeting that we failed to list, please note the correction in the Comments section below. Thanks!
Santa Barbara Edhat
36th Annual Santa Barbara Parade of Lights Scheduled for December 11
On Sunday, December 11, come enjoy one of Santa Barbara’s signature holiday events – the 36th Annual Parade of Lights. All event activities are FREE!. Beginning at noon families can visit a Winter Wonderland on the City Pier in Santa Barbara Harbor. There will be holiday elves, 10 tons of snow, festive music and photos with Santa.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Joint Firefighter Training at UCSB Sedgwick Reserve
For the first time in Southern California history, 50 firefighters and “firelighters” from throughout California, other States and Canada are joining forces in Santa Barbara County to hold a Prescribed Fire Training Exchange November 12-19th. Prescribed Fire Training Exchanges (TREX), first came to Northern California in 2013, and...
Santa Barbara Edhat
CHP Receives Enforcement Funding for Highway 1, 101, & 154
The California Highway Patrol (CHP) Buellton Area is implementing a 12-month, joint regional effort enforcement and educational campaign to save lives and remove unsafe drivers from State Route 1 (SR-1, Cabrillo Highway), State Route -154 (SR-154, San Marcos Pass) and US-101 (El Camino Real). The CHP Buellton and Santa Barbara Area offices will use a federal grant to accomplish this mission. The Safe on All Roads (SOAR) campaign began October 1, 2022 and will end on September 30, 2023.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Sears Sign Removed 4 Years Since Closing
Nearly four years since shuttering, the SEARS signs from the massive retail space next to the La Cumbre Plaza have come down. On November 6, Pip Marketing Signs Print of Goleta removed the decades old blue sign from the building at 3845 State Street. “Shoppers and visitors passing by the...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Santa Barbara Walk to End Alzheimer's Raises Over $135K
Nearly 450 area residents participated in this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Santa Barbara on Saturday, November 5, 2022. The event raised more than $135,000 to fund research and free local services throughout the Central Coast, including support groups, education programs, care consultations and a 24/7 Helpline (800.272.3900) in both English and Spanish.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Police Pursuit on Highway 166
Sheriff and CHP in pursuit of a vehicle on Highway 166. Last heard towards Cuyama. CHP tried a spike strip that failed. Sounded like SO initiated with CHP now taking the lead. SO says vehicle has stopped on Hwy 33, no other details. Not a lot of coverage back there.
Santa Barbara Edhat
"Conception" Captain Pleads Not Guilty in Deadly Boat Fire
The captain of the Conception dive boat pleaded not guilty to manslaughter in the deaths of 34 people trapped below deck three years ago off the coast of Santa Barbara. This is the second time Captain Jerry Boylan, 68 of Santa Barbara, pleaded not guilty in federal court, although a new indictment last month alleges Boylan conducted a series of failures and abandoning his ship, which constituted “misconduct, gross negligence, and inattention to his duties” and led to the deaths of 34 victims on September 2, 2019.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Christopher William McBrier
Christopher William McBrier sadly and unexpectedly passed away on September 15, 2022 in Santa Barbara, California. Christopher was born Jan 1, 1958 in La Jolla California where he was raised and resided with his parents, William and Carla Dale and 5 siblings, Laurie, Rusty, Annie, Leslie and Billy. Christopher is...
Santa Barbara Edhat
The Kindness of a Child
I was at Shipwreck Park in Santa Barbara on Veteran's Day with my husband Tom and twin grandsons Ethan & Ellis. When we were ready to leave, Tom took some of our things and said he would bring the car up so. we didn't have to cross busy Cabrillo Blvd....
Santa Barbara Edhat
Second Suspect Arrested in Santa Maria Shooting
Case # SMPD22-0011291 - Shooting Investigation update. On 10/09/2022 at approximately 1823 hours, SMPD Officers responded to the area of Vine and Jewel regarding reports of a shooting that had occurred. Upon arrival, officers located a vehicle at the scene which had been struck by gunfire. The two female occupants...
Comments / 0