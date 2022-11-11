Look: Apink's Eunji releases remake EP, 'Journey for Myself' music video

Nov. 11 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Eunji is making her comeback.

The 29-year-old K-pop star released the solo remake EP Log and a music video for the song "Journey for Myself" on Friday.

The "Journey for Myself" video shows Eunji walk and dance with sparklers along a beach.

Log features Eunji's renditions of "Journey for Myself," originally released by Korean rock band Buzz, "Blue Whale" by YB, "Dream" by Cho Yong-pil, "For Love" by Kim Jong-hwan and "Around Thirty" by Kim Kwang-seok.

[#정은지] Jeong Eun Ji Remake Album [log] Track List

2022.11.02 18:00 (KST) #Apink #은지 #EunJi #log #나에게로_떠나는_여행 pic.twitter.com/2V3pCRplN6 — Apink(에이핑크) (@Apink_2011) October 18, 2022

The EP is Eunji's first since Simple , released in July 2020.

Eunji came to fame with the girl group Apink, which also consists of Chorong, Bomi, Namjoo and Hayoung. The group released its fourth full-length Korean album, Horn , in February.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com