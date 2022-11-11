ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Comments / 8

Related
foxla.com

Inmate from LA County allegedly killed in prison by other inmates: Officials

IMPERIAL, Calif. - Authorities are investigating a homicide at Centinela State Prison after two inmates allegedly killed a fellow inmate in a recreation yard, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Officials said inmates Jose Perez, 46, and Juan Serrano, 34, allegedly attacked inmate William Quintero, 47, in...
mynewsla.com

Board of Supervisors Extends Reward for Info in San Dimas Killing

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Tuesday extended a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person, or people, responsible for a 2018 killing in a San Dimas park. Michael Moreno, 35, was talking with friends in Pioneer Park on Dec. 23, 2018, when he fatally...
SAN DIMAS, CA
mynewsla.com

Woman Fatally Shot in Downtown Los Angeles Apartment Building

A woman was fatally shot in a downtown Los Angeles apartment building, and an investigation was underway Tuesday. The victim died at the scene of the shooting at about 11 p.m. Monday near Sixth and Spring streets, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Information on her identity was not...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Los Angeles Police Shooting Leaves Woman Hospitalized

A woman allegedly armed with a replica handgun was hospitalized Monday after being hit by a “foam projectile” that was fired at her by Los Angeles police, who also shot at her with firearms but missed, authorities said. The shooting was reported about 9:20 a.m. at 24th and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Trio Accused in Burglary-Murder at Anza Marijuana Grow to Stand Trial

Three felons accused in the fatal shooting of a 64-year-old man who interrupted a break-in at his Anza home, where he was cultivating cannabis for sale, must stand trial for first-degree murder and other offenses, a judge ruled Monday. Jody Lynn Came Miller, 47, of Rancho Cucamonga, James Max Robinson,...
ANZA, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Convicted of Strangulation Murder in OC 13 Years Ago

A 36-year-old man was convicted Tuesday of beating and strangling a woman to death before he and his brother allegedly dumped the victim’s body in Irvine and set it afire 13 years ago. Zenaido Baldivia-Guzman was convicted of murder, along with a special circumstance allegation of murder committed during...
IRVINE, CA
mynewsla.com

Los Angeles Police Shooting Reported in South LA Area

A shooting in the South Los Angeles area involving Los Angeles police officers Monday was under investigation. The shooting was reported about 9:20 a.m. at 24th and San Pedro streets, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. Officers went to the location on a report of female with a gun, police...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Wounded in Long Beach Shooting

A man was hospitalized after another man shot him in the lower body on a Long Beach street, authorities said Monday. Officers responded at 10:45 p.m. Sunday to a report of gunshots in the 600 block of West Fourth Street in the downtown area, according to Long Beach police Lt. Jose Flores.
LONG BEACH, CA
foxla.com

Animal remains found in car during Palmdale traffic stop

PALMDALE, Calif. - Sheriff's deputies arrested a motorist on suspicion of animal cruelty during a routine traffic stop in Palmdale, authorities said Sunday. A deputy at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Palmdale station would not release any details of the arrest, which took place around 11:30 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Palmdale Boulevard.
PALMDALE, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Riverside County Man's Work Trailer Stolen From His Home in Hemet

A man in Riverside County had his work trailer stolen from his home in Hemet. The victim has a disability and the recent theft is just the latest in a series of devastating losses. Nicolas Kefalas loves to work with concrete, a trade he learned from his late father Jay...
HEMET, CA
Nationwide Report

45-Year-Old and 20-Year-Old Killed In A Multi-vehicle Collision In Moreno Valley (Moreno Valley, CA)

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department reported a two-vehicle collision on Monday. The accident occurred on the two-lane highway Gilman Springs Road. The officials reported that a Chevrolet Silverado had collided head-on with a white Honda Insight. The force of the impact caused the Honda to be launched off the road and killed both occupants.
MORENO VALLEY, CA
KTLA

Elderly man killed during neighbor dispute in Whittier

One suspect is in custody after an elderly man was found dead following an argument with his neighbor in Whittier on Saturday. Deputies received a call around 6:34 p.m. about a dispute between two neighbors in a Whittier community, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. When deputies arrived, the 74-year-old victim was found […]
WHITTIER, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy