Los Angeles, CA

mynewsla.com

Tim McOsker Declares Victory in LA City Council’s 15th District Race

Tim McOsker, an attorney and a veteran of City Hall as a former advisor to Mayor James Hahn, is set to return to Spring Street representing the Los Angeles City Council’s 15th District after declaring victory Tuesday. McOsker will replace Councilman Joe Buscaino, who has represented the district since...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

State Provides $15M Grant to Support 500 Unhoused Women on Skid Row

The state of California is providing $15 million in funding to support 500 unhoused women living on Skid Row, officials announced Tuesday. The funding is the state’s first direct investment in Skid Row, according to Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti’s office. Delivered through the state’s Encampment Resolution Funding...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Katy Young Yaroslavsky Set to Win LA Council’s 5th District Seat

Katy Young Yaroslavsky, a former political aide, is set to represent the Los Angeles City Council’s 5th District after her opponent, Sam Yebri, conceded Tuesday. Yaroslavsky will replace termed-out Councilman Paul Koretz. On Tuesday morning, Yaroslavsky led Yebri by more than 10,000 votes, garnering over 58% of the ballots...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Villanueva Concedes Defeat; Luna to Become New LA County Sheriff

A defiant Sheriff Alex Villaneuva conceded defeat Tuesday in his re-election bid, but in doing so, he again lashed out at his critics for pushing what he called “false narratives” about his leadership of the department. Villanueva has been consistently trailing former Long Beach police Chief Robert Luna...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Board of Supervisors Extends Reward for Info in San Dimas Killing

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Tuesday extended a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person, or people, responsible for a 2018 killing in a San Dimas park. Michael Moreno, 35, was talking with friends in Pioneer Park on Dec. 23, 2018, when he fatally...
SAN DIMAS, CA
mynewsla.com

Orange County Republicans Gain in Monday Vote Counting

Several Orange County Republicans in key races Monday cut into some gains Democrats made since Election Day as ballots dropped off at vote centers on Election Day were tallied. Rep. Katie Porter, D-Irvine, expanded her slim lead over Republican Scott Baugh, a former assemblyman, this weekend, but her advantage in...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Bass Leads Caruso in Mayoral Race as More Ballots Will Be Counted Sunday

Another update in the vote count was scheduled for Sunday in the Los Angeles mayoral race, in which Congresswoman Karen Bass is sitting on a lead of more than 9,000 votes over developer Rick Caruso. On Saturday, the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk posted the latest numbers, with Bass at...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Bass Takes 9,000-Vote Lead Over Caruso as Ballots Continue to Be Counted

Congresswoman Karen Bass has widened her lead over developer Rick Caruso to more than 9,000 votes as ballots in the Los Angeles mayoral election as ballots continue to be counted. On Saturday, the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk posted the latest numbers, with Bass at 306,990 votes to Caruso’s 297,527,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Body of Simi Valley Woman Found in Antelope Valley

The body of a woman who police say vanished from her apartment in Simi Valley has been found in a remote area of the Antelope Valley, and police Monday say her ex-husband has been arrested in connection with her death. The body of Rachel Castillo, 25, was found in the...
SIMI VALLEY, CA
mynewsla.com

Inmate from Los Angeles County Killed in Prison in Imperial County

An inmate at Centinela State Prison in Imperial County who was incarcerated there from Los Angeles County died following an alleged attack by two fellow inmates, and his death was being investigated as a homicide, authorities said Tuesday. William Quintero was attacked Monday by Jose Perez and Juan Serrano in...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

4,500 COVID Cases Logged Over 4-Day Holiday Period in LA County

More than 4,500 new COVID-19 infections were logged by Los Angeles County over a four-day period ending Monday, including Veterans Day, along with 27 additional deaths. The county Department of Public Health recorded 1,617 new COVID cases Friday, 1,188 on Saturday, 938 Sunday and 822 Monday. The new cases lifted the county’s cumulative total from throughout the pandemic to 3,506,367.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

At Least One Killed in Palmdale Crash

One person died Saturday evening and three were injured when two vehicles crashed at a Palmdale intersection. The crash was reported at 6:56 p.m. at 40th Street East and East Avenue O, California Highway Patrol Officer Edgar Figueroa told City News Service. He could not confirm reports that one vehicle...
PALMDALE, CA
mynewsla.com

Los Angeles Police Shooting Reported in South LA Area

A shooting in the South Los Angeles area involving Los Angeles police officers Monday was under investigation. The shooting was reported about 9:20 a.m. at 24th and San Pedro streets, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. Officers went to the location on a report of female with a gun, police...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Woman Fatally Shot in Downtown Los Angeles

A woman was found shot to death in downtown Los Angeles, and an investigation was underway Tuesday. The victim was found at about 11 p.m. Monday near Sixth and Spring streets and died at the scene, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Information on her identity was not immediately...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Ontario International Airport Reports Increase in Passenger Volume

Ontario International Airport is continuing to see an increase in the number of passengers, and Monday the figures show October had the highest volume since the airport transferred to local ownership in 2016. There were more than 541,000 airline passengers at Ontario International Airport in October, the highest total in...
mynewsla.com

Irvine Man Accused of $2.6 Million in Embezzlement

An Irvine man suspected of embezzling $2.6 million from a Newport Beach-based real estate agency was arrested Monday on mail and wire fraud charges. Varun Aggarwal, a former executive of KBS Realty Advisors, submitted bogus invoices from 2012 through January 2022 for consulting services that were never performed, according to prosecutors. He used his position to have friends and family members perform contracting work for the company, prosecutors allege.
IRVINE, CA

