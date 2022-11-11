ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Lox to see: an exhibit filled with Jewish deli food opens in Upper West Side

 4 days ago

What is more 'New York' than a sandwich from a Jewish deli?

A new mouth-watering exhibit exploring the origins of these tasty shops is now open at the New York Historical Society on Manhattan's Upper West Side.

The exhibit covers everything from bagels to borscht, and lox to latkes.

It explains how food with Jewish immigrant roots became a fixture in American culture, including being featured in movies like "When Harry Met Sally."

The exhibit runs through April 2023.

