Texas State

Which of These East Texas Teams will be Area Round Champions?

Football teams across the Deep East Texas area are getting geared up for the 2nd round of the UIL Texas High School Football Playoffs. With the exception of the Center Roughriders, all Area-round games involving teams from the Pineywoods will be played on Friday night. And, for the first time in nearly a month, it looks like the weather on Friday night should be decent (knock on wood).
TEXAS STATE
The Six, Now Seven Women On Texas Death Row

On November 9, 2022, a jury in a Bowie county courthouse took just one hour to sentence a 29-year-old woman to death. With the jury's decision, Taylor Rene Parker became the seventh woman on Texas' Death Row. She would be the first female to be handed the death penalty since Kimberly Cargill in June 2012.
TEXAS STATE
Today Is Your Last Chance To Vote In Texas

You can't gripe if you don't vote. At least that is what I have always heard. It's Election Day today, and we are voting on seven statewide seats. I eventually will want to gripe, so I'm going to vote. If you didn't do early voting or mail-in voting, and don't...
TEXAS STATE
$1.49M Hudson, Texas Home Has Its Own Indoor Basketball Court

When it comes to big Hudson homes one thing is certain, they don't come cheap. What you get for your money though is amazing by any standards. Just a few miles off the loop in Lufkin down Hwy 94 you will find a neighborhood full of massive homes in Hudson. I like to drive around and see what is for sale, and this time I found one of my favorites on the market.
TEXAS STATE
East Texas Tornado Outlook Takes a Dangerous Turn for the Worse

Halloween is now a few days in our rearview mirror, but something scarier than goblins, zombies, and vampires could be on the way for Friday, especially for Friday night. A vigorous and complex weather system is expected to fire off severe storms in portions of Deep East Texas, northeast Texas, and north-central Texas. This is not good news for deer hunters who plan on heading out to the cabin on the lease by Friday evening.
LUFKIN, TX
Visit The 5 Best Hidden Prohibition Style Speakeasy Bars In Texas

Ever wonder why bars are always dark with no windows to this day? It takes a long time to change things and even then we romanticize the past. When Prohibition started over 100 years ago hidden juice joints were a necessity, and are now becoming destinations. Some of these places are real holes in the wall; others are on the actual sites of speakeasies, and most are just hidden bar concepts.
TEXAS STATE
