Hudson, Texas Educator Named Finalist in Excellence in Ag Contest
A Hudson High School agricultural science teacher has been named one of three finalists in the 2022 Texas Farm Bureau Excellence in Agriculture contest. Cody Berry, who is also an FFA advisor at Hudson ISD, received the great news earlier this month. The Texas Farm Bureau Excellence in Agriculture contest...
Which of These East Texas Teams will be Area Round Champions?
Football teams across the Deep East Texas area are getting geared up for the 2nd round of the UIL Texas High School Football Playoffs. With the exception of the Center Roughriders, all Area-round games involving teams from the Pineywoods will be played on Friday night. And, for the first time in nearly a month, it looks like the weather on Friday night should be decent (knock on wood).
Lufkin, Texas Man Wins a Once In A Lifetime Premium Buck Hunt
Back in August, I posted a story on our KICKS 105 website and app about time running out to purchase an entry into the 25th annual Big Time Texas Hunts, presented by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. These once-in-a-lifetime hunts cover everything from whitetail, gator, duck, and many others.
The Six, Now Seven Women On Texas Death Row
On November 9, 2022, a jury in a Bowie county courthouse took just one hour to sentence a 29-year-old woman to death. With the jury's decision, Taylor Rene Parker became the seventh woman on Texas' Death Row. She would be the first female to be handed the death penalty since Kimberly Cargill in June 2012.
Today Is Your Last Chance To Vote In Texas
You can't gripe if you don't vote. At least that is what I have always heard. It's Election Day today, and we are voting on seven statewide seats. I eventually will want to gripe, so I'm going to vote. If you didn't do early voting or mail-in voting, and don't...
29 Kids Have Disappeared In Texas Since October 1st, 2022
Being a father myself, I can only imagine the pain and longing associated with your child going missing. According to the Texas Center For The Missing, there were 46,581 missing person reports filed in 2021. Out of those missing reports, 33,774 were children. Every one of those represents an entire...
$1.49M Hudson, Texas Home Has Its Own Indoor Basketball Court
When it comes to big Hudson homes one thing is certain, they don't come cheap. What you get for your money though is amazing by any standards. Just a few miles off the loop in Lufkin down Hwy 94 you will find a neighborhood full of massive homes in Hudson. I like to drive around and see what is for sale, and this time I found one of my favorites on the market.
East Texas Tornado Outlook Takes a Dangerous Turn for the Worse
Halloween is now a few days in our rearview mirror, but something scarier than goblins, zombies, and vampires could be on the way for Friday, especially for Friday night. A vigorous and complex weather system is expected to fire off severe storms in portions of Deep East Texas, northeast Texas, and north-central Texas. This is not good news for deer hunters who plan on heading out to the cabin on the lease by Friday evening.
Visit These 5 Texas Shaped Pools In The Lone Star State
There are too many pools shaped like Colorado, North Dakota, and Kansas in the world. The shape of Texas is so awesome that we have Texas-shaped everything from air fresheners to waffles. Texas has the best shape of any state or country. Being from here I might be a little...
Texan Wins $1 Million as Powerball Jackpot Soars to $1.5 Billion
Guess where the winning $1.2 billion Powerball ticket was sold. The correct answer is nowhere. Yup, once again, no one matched all six numbers for this historic Powerball jackpot. That means the jackpot continues to climb for the next drawing on Saturday, November 5. That jackpot will be worth an...
Billion Dollar Powerball Jackpot Produces Two Texas Millionaires
That's the estimated jackpot of the next Powerball drawing set for Wednesday, November 2. That's because nobody won Monday night's Powerball drawing for an estimated annuitized $1 billion. Monday's winning numbers were 13-19-36-39-59 with a Powerball of 13. How ironic is that? The Halloween drawing produced the number 13 twice!...
Visit The 5 Best Hidden Prohibition Style Speakeasy Bars In Texas
Ever wonder why bars are always dark with no windows to this day? It takes a long time to change things and even then we romanticize the past. When Prohibition started over 100 years ago hidden juice joints were a necessity, and are now becoming destinations. Some of these places are real holes in the wall; others are on the actual sites of speakeasies, and most are just hidden bar concepts.
