Mississippi State

Comments / 5

The Juggernaut
3d ago

Veterens don't need or want any words from her. She voted against funds to help out 9/11 heros.

Reply
12
desotocountynews.com

Wicker: promotes initiatives across Mississippi

Note: The following is Sen. Roger Wicker’s Weekly Report and is provided by the Senator’s office. Infrastructure and Education Promise Bright Future. Over the past month, I have had the privilege of traveling across Mississippi to meet with students, teachers, builders, and innovators who are shaping the future of our state. I am always inspired by the dedication of these Mississippians. As a U.S. Senator, I am eager to support their efforts through my work on the Commerce, Armed Services, and Environment & Public Works Committees.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wcbi.com

MJI files suit to protect the right to life in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – The Mississippi Justice Institute (MJI) – a non-profit, constitutional litigation center and the legal arm of the Mississippi Center for Public Policy – filed a lawsuit today on behalf of the American Association of Pro-Life Obstetricians and Gynecologists (AAPLOG) which seeks to put an end to court-imposed, elective abortion policy in the state that led the charge to overturn Roe v. Wade.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

To one Mississippi veteran, Veterans Day is everyday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Across the country, millions of people will honor those who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces on Veterans Day, which is on November 11 this year. Mississippi veteran Jacob Donaldson said the holiday means a lot to him because his family has served in the armed forces. “Veterans Day is […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
desotocountynews.com

Nov. 29 event set to help people find unclaimed money

One in ten people in Mississippi has unclaimed money waiting for them. DeSoto County is working with the State Treasurer’s Office to help you claim that money. State Treasurer’s office staff members will be in DeSoto County and Tate County on Tuesday, Nov. 29. Staff will be available to help people search the state’s unclaimed money list and begin the claims process.
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

NAACP’s Freedom Fund Awards Banquet held in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 77th Annual Mississippi NAACP State Convention was held on Saturday. Community leaders from across the state gathered at the Downtown Convention Complex for the Freedom Fund Awards Banquet. The ceremony honors those who have displayed a consistent commitment to civil rights advocacy. WJTV 12 News anchor Byron Brown was Master […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Focused on Mississippi: New display for dugout canoe

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Museum of Mississippi History and the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum will celebrate their 5th anniversary in December. One of the key artifacts in the First Peoples Gallery received a facelift ahead of the anniversary. The 500-year-old dugout canoe has been redisplayed in a bigger, and more importantly, brighter setting. “Essentially, […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLBT

Governor Reeves announces 15 new RESTORE Act projects

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves announced 15 new Resources and Ecosystems Sustainability, Tourist Opportunities, and Revived Economies (RESTORE) Act projects Thursday, totaling $49 million for Mississippi’s Gulf Coast. The 15 projects announced for 2022 are funded through the Act, which is a Gulf Coast Restoration trust fund.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WDAM-TV

Laurel circuit judge named chair of prestigious, statewide conference

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Four Mississippi judges with ties to the Pine Belt were named to leadership positions within state-wide judges’ groups. Circuit Judge Dal Williamson of Laurel was elected chair of the Conference of Circuit Court Judges. Williamson has served as Jones County Circuit Judge since January...
LAUREL, MS
panolian.com

State auditor sends demand letter to private prison

State Auditor Shad White has announced that Special Agents from his office have served Management & Training Corporation (MTC) with a civil demand totaling nearly $2 million after the company failed to follow the terms of its contract to operate the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) facility in Marshall County. The total demand amount—$1,991,774.10—includes interest and investigative costs.
MARSHALL COUNTY, MS
mageenews.com

First Step

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. A lot of people are afraid of taking that “first step” towards where they need to be. They sit back waiting for the right opportunity to come to them, or they wait until everything in their lives are “perfect” before they move in that direction.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
FinanceBuzz

These 13 States Tax Your Groceries (on Top of Inflated Prices)

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. With...
ALABAMA STATE
WLBT

‘Here we go again’: Coach Prime calls for Governor, Mayor to ‘huddle up,’ fix Jackson’s water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Coach Prime has a message for Gov. Tate Reeves and Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba: “huddle up” and fix Jackson’s water crisis. In a video posted on social media Thursday, Jackson State University football coach Deion Sanders says the university is again without water and is urging the two elected leaders to put their differences aside to do what’s best for the people of Jackson.
JACKSON, MS

