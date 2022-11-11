Read full article on original website
The Juggernaut
3d ago
Veterens don't need or want any words from her. She voted against funds to help out 9/11 heros.
Reply
12
Related
desotocountynews.com
Wicker: promotes initiatives across Mississippi
Note: The following is Sen. Roger Wicker’s Weekly Report and is provided by the Senator’s office. Infrastructure and Education Promise Bright Future. Over the past month, I have had the privilege of traveling across Mississippi to meet with students, teachers, builders, and innovators who are shaping the future of our state. I am always inspired by the dedication of these Mississippians. As a U.S. Senator, I am eager to support their efforts through my work on the Commerce, Armed Services, and Environment & Public Works Committees.
wcbi.com
MJI files suit to protect the right to life in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – The Mississippi Justice Institute (MJI) – a non-profit, constitutional litigation center and the legal arm of the Mississippi Center for Public Policy – filed a lawsuit today on behalf of the American Association of Pro-Life Obstetricians and Gynecologists (AAPLOG) which seeks to put an end to court-imposed, elective abortion policy in the state that led the charge to overturn Roe v. Wade.
them.us
Two States Have Still Never Had an Out LGBTQ+ Person in Their Legislatures
This post originally appeared on The 19th. Alaska voters sent two out LGBTQ+ candidates to the state legislature, leaving just two states that haven’t elected even one: Louisiana and Mississippi. This lack of representation persists even after a year in which out LGBTQ+ candidates ran and won up and...
WLBT
A year and a half later and Mississippi still doesn’t have a ballot initiative process
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s been a year and a half of limbo for the future of the state’s ballot initiative process, and election results from around the country are a reminder of what Mississippi doesn’t have as an option. The legislature tried to revive a version...
To one Mississippi veteran, Veterans Day is everyday
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Across the country, millions of people will honor those who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces on Veterans Day, which is on November 11 this year. Mississippi veteran Jacob Donaldson said the holiday means a lot to him because his family has served in the armed forces. “Veterans Day is […]
Mississippi says private prison firm owes state $2 million for understaffing prisons
The Mississippi auditor said Monday that his office is demanding nearly $2 million from a private company for failing to have enough people on duty for many shifts at a state prison it was operating. Management & Training Corporation, also known as MTC, had nearly 12,000 unfilled mandatory shifts from...
desotocountynews.com
Nov. 29 event set to help people find unclaimed money
One in ten people in Mississippi has unclaimed money waiting for them. DeSoto County is working with the State Treasurer’s Office to help you claim that money. State Treasurer’s office staff members will be in DeSoto County and Tate County on Tuesday, Nov. 29. Staff will be available to help people search the state’s unclaimed money list and begin the claims process.
NAACP’s Freedom Fund Awards Banquet held in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 77th Annual Mississippi NAACP State Convention was held on Saturday. Community leaders from across the state gathered at the Downtown Convention Complex for the Freedom Fund Awards Banquet. The ceremony honors those who have displayed a consistent commitment to civil rights advocacy. WJTV 12 News anchor Byron Brown was Master […]
Focused on Mississippi: New display for dugout canoe
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Museum of Mississippi History and the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum will celebrate their 5th anniversary in December. One of the key artifacts in the First Peoples Gallery received a facelift ahead of the anniversary. The 500-year-old dugout canoe has been redisplayed in a bigger, and more importantly, brighter setting. “Essentially, […]
WLBT
Governor Reeves announces 15 new RESTORE Act projects
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves announced 15 new Resources and Ecosystems Sustainability, Tourist Opportunities, and Revived Economies (RESTORE) Act projects Thursday, totaling $49 million for Mississippi’s Gulf Coast. The 15 projects announced for 2022 are funded through the Act, which is a Gulf Coast Restoration trust fund.
WDAM-TV
Laurel circuit judge named chair of prestigious, statewide conference
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Four Mississippi judges with ties to the Pine Belt were named to leadership positions within state-wide judges’ groups. Circuit Judge Dal Williamson of Laurel was elected chair of the Conference of Circuit Court Judges. Williamson has served as Jones County Circuit Judge since January...
WLBT
What does the future of the Democratic Party look like in Mississippi?
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Can Mississippi move away from being known as a red state? One Democratic candidate is calling out his own party’s leadership for being a roadblock to victories. WLBT spoke with Mississippi Democratic Party chairman Tyree Irving in October of 2021 about the future of the...
panolian.com
State auditor sends demand letter to private prison
State Auditor Shad White has announced that Special Agents from his office have served Management & Training Corporation (MTC) with a civil demand totaling nearly $2 million after the company failed to follow the terms of its contract to operate the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) facility in Marshall County. The total demand amount—$1,991,774.10—includes interest and investigative costs.
mageenews.com
First Step
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. A lot of people are afraid of taking that “first step” towards where they need to be. They sit back waiting for the right opportunity to come to them, or they wait until everything in their lives are “perfect” before they move in that direction.
magnoliastatelive.com
Only Mississippi female killed in Operation Iraqi Freedom to be honored with statue
Marine Lance Cpl. Casey Casanova will be immortalized with a statue in her honor at Camp Shelby this week. Casanova, of McComb, was the first and only female service member from Mississippi killed in Operation Iraqi Freedom, and one of only three in all operations during the extensive Global War on Terror.
These 13 States Tax Your Groceries (on Top of Inflated Prices)
FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. With...
WLBT
Veterans investing in medical marijuana industry, some because of personal experience in other states
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Medical marijuana is expected to be available to Mississippians in a matter of months now. Three veterans we spoke with believe in the positive impact enough so that they’re investing in the industry. We spoke with Dr. Fred Kency. “I served four years in the...
Mississippi officials: ‘gas station drugs’ still major danger to community
A new phenomena of “gas station drugs” is sweeping the nation. They’re perfectly legal and openly available. They go by exotic names like Tiana and ZaZa Red. There is no age restriction — anyone can walk in and buy them at the corner store or neighborhood gas station.
WLOX
Extra Table food pantry delivers over 3,000 boxes of turkey to South Mississippi
They are seeking approval on licensing need through the Harrison County Board of Supervisors to open in Long Beach. Taking the chance to serve those who served in the military, several different community outreach agencies held a homeless veterans event in Biloxi. Taylor's Monday 5 PM First Alert Forecast. Updated:...
WLBT
‘Here we go again’: Coach Prime calls for Governor, Mayor to ‘huddle up,’ fix Jackson’s water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Coach Prime has a message for Gov. Tate Reeves and Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba: “huddle up” and fix Jackson’s water crisis. In a video posted on social media Thursday, Jackson State University football coach Deion Sanders says the university is again without water and is urging the two elected leaders to put their differences aside to do what’s best for the people of Jackson.
Comments / 5