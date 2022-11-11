Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Historic Emery, Bird, Thayer & Co. department store was a central focus on the main retail road in Kansas City in 1890CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Historic two-story 'McConahay Building' also known as Laugh-O-Gram Films, a commercial film studio, was built in 1922CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Holiday pop-up bars returning to Kansas CityEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Stunning eye-catching design nicknamed 'The Pink House' built in 1922 is listed as a historic homeCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
There's Something Flat About Kansas & KCSheeraz QurbanKansas City, MO
Related
KMBC.com
Light to moderate snow to continue into early Tuesday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The show is coming down and it will take some time for it to move through. Expect light to moderate snow now through 5 a.m. Light snow and flurries will continue through about 9 a.m. Tuesday.
KMBC.com
Royals owner John Sherman pens letter to fans, Kansas City on new baseball park
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Royals owner John Sherman posted an open letter Tuesday to Royals fans and the Kansas City community regarding a new ballpark district. "We are excited to now share that we have several leading locations under close consideration, both in downtown Kansas City and close to it," Sherman said in the letter.
KMBC.com
Rain changing over to snow Monday night into Tuesday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — We will see rain and snow Monday night. Lows will be near 30. Accumulating snow is expected with a half an inch to 2 inches likely with isolated spots receiving up to 3 inches of wet snow. Snow will move out Tuesday morning with highs in the mid and upper 30s. Chilly and blustery weather continues through the week with highs mainly in the 30s and lows in the low 20s, similar to January temperatures.
KMBC.com
Not much of a warm up for your Wednesday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Overnight lows will fall back into the low 20s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the low 30s. It will be partly sunny Thursday with highs in the mid and upper 30s. Wind chills will be in the single digits Friday morning with...
KMBC.com
Snow is on the way Monday night
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Cloudy and cold today with light snow showers possible between 6 pm and 8 pm. High 42. Areas of light snow likely overnight through 7 am Tuesday with lingering, light snow showers possible through 9 am. Plan on slippery road conditions during Tuesday morning’s drive and bus stop. Snowfall amounts of a coating up to 2’’ are likely, though some spots could receive just a bit more. Mostly cloudy Tuesday afternoon. High 36. Remaining mostly cloudy and cold the remainder of the week with lows in the teens and 20s and highs in the 20s and 30s through Friday. More sunshine Saturday and Sunday with highs in the 30s and 40s.
KMBC.com
Kansas City families in need get help for Thanksgiving
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two hundred families received a Thanksgiving meal on Monday. Harvesters, the Kansas City Chiefs, and Redemptorist Social Services Center all teamed up to give the meals to families needing extra help. "This place puts a smile on your face, as I told them," said Daphne...
KMBC.com
New airline announces it will start service at single-terminal KCI
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A new airline has announced it will begin serving passengers in Kansas City when the new single-terminal Kansas City International Airport (MCI) opens next year. Sun Country Airlines, the Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota-based airline will begin nonstop service from KC to the twin cities at the...
KMBC.com
KC hardware stores see rush for winter supplies
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The rush was on for winter items before the first snowfall of the season. Jeff Taylor was one of many to beat the ice melt rush on Monday morning. "Pretty important because our driveway is real slick and steep," Taylor said. Westlake Ace Hardware said...
KMBC.com
First snow of the season has arrived
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City's first snow of the season arrived Monday night. Light snow was steady overnight and is expected to last into Tuesday morning. First Alert Meteorologist Nick Bender said we've had our first round of snow, which is entering central Missouri as of 6 a.m. A second band is pushing into the metro.
KMBC.com
Need grows at Shelter KC as temperatures drop
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As temperatures dip dangerously low, the homeless community is among the most vulnerable. Shelter KC, a rescue mission aimed at serving the homeless community, is seeing more people who need help. “You already have people who are already in crisis. Add the cold and that's...
KMBC.com
One killed in Kansas City, KS shooting
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — One person is dead after a shooting in Kansas City, KS. Officers say they got a call about a shooting in the area of Kansas Ave. and Berger Ave. just before 12:20 a.m. Sunday. When they arrived on scene, police found Apolonio O. Enriquez, 38,...
KMBC.com
Woman injured in fiery crash in parking lot near Leawood's Tomahawk Creek trail
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 51-year-old woman was injured in a fiery crash Monday afternoon near Leawood's Tomahawk Creek trail, police said. Investigators said that officers were called just after 2 p.m. to the trailhead parking at 117th Street and Tomahawk Creek Parkway on a vehicle fire. Authorities said...
KMBC.com
Kansas City to adopt Omaha's violence prevention model
Kansas City is adopting a violence prevention and intervention model from the city of Omaha called Omaha 360. It wasn't long ago that everywhere Willie Barney looked, he saw evidence of gun violence, poverty, and lack of hope. His city of Omaha, Nebraska was broken. "And it just got to...
KMBC.com
KCK woman killed in crash involving truck, deer in Platte Co., MO
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a Kansas City, Kansas woman was killed in a crash Monday night that started with a deer strike. Troopers were called to the southbound lanes of Interstate 435 at Missouri 152 Highway around 6:35 p.m. Monday night to investigate a crash.
KMBC.com
Kansas City, Kansas firefighters rescue man from burning home
Kansas City, Kansas firefighters rescued a man from a burning home Saturday night after they were called to a house fire at 55th and Swartz Road. Crews were dispatched around 7:30 p.m. Firefighters tell KMBC 9 flames were showing from the roof when they arrived and a woman at the scene said her husband was inside the home.
KMBC.com
Bodycam video shows Leawood police pull woman from fiery crash
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WARNING: Some may find video associated with this story upsetting to watch. Police in Leawood, Kansas, released bodycam video of police officers rescuing a woman from a burning vehicle Monday afternoon after a crash near the Tomahawk Creek Trail. The 51-year-old woman was injured in...
KMBC.com
Two men charged with murder in connection with Merriam, Kansas, stabbing investigation
MERRIAM, Kan. — Two men have been charged with murder in connection with the stabbing death of a 23-year-old in Merriam, Kansas, last month. The Johnson County, Kansas, District Attorney's Office announced Monday that 20-year-old Devin Darnell Braswell and 25-year-old John Daniel Crawford Murray have been charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of Charles Dillon.
KMBC.com
Kansas City charter school directed to close temporarily amid safety concerns
A Kansas City charter school is being warned to address safety concerns or potentially be shut down. The Missouri Charter Public School Commission sent a Letter of Concern to the leadership of Hogan Preparatory Academy in Kansas City, Missouri, directing them not to allow high school students on campus between now and Nov. 28.
KMBC.com
2 former KCPD officers plead guilty in transgender woman's assault case
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two former Kansas City police officers pleaded guilty Monday in connection with the use of excessive force during the arrest of a transgender woman outside a beauty supply store in May 2019. Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said Matthew G. Brummett, 39, and Charles...
KMBC.com
Shawnee police standoff ends with 1 in custody
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Shawnee, Kansas, said one person was taken into custody after a standoff Friday. Authorities said officers were called at 9:13 a.m. Friday to the 12100 block of 70th Terrace on a person threatening to harm themselves and any responding officers. Police said officers...
Comments / 0