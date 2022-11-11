KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Cloudy and cold today with light snow showers possible between 6 pm and 8 pm. High 42. Areas of light snow likely overnight through 7 am Tuesday with lingering, light snow showers possible through 9 am. Plan on slippery road conditions during Tuesday morning’s drive and bus stop. Snowfall amounts of a coating up to 2’’ are likely, though some spots could receive just a bit more. Mostly cloudy Tuesday afternoon. High 36. Remaining mostly cloudy and cold the remainder of the week with lows in the teens and 20s and highs in the 20s and 30s through Friday. More sunshine Saturday and Sunday with highs in the 30s and 40s.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO