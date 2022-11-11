ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

State Auditor Demands Over $1.9 Million from Private Prison Operator

State Auditor Demands Over $1.9 Million from Private Prison Operator. Management & Training Corporation failed to meet staffing obligations, putting staff...
MARSHALL COUNTY, MS
MJI FILES SUIT TO PROTECT THE RIGHT TO LIFE IN MISSISSIPPI

MJI FILES SUIT TO PROTECT THE RIGHT TO LIFE IN MISSISSIPPI. (Jackson, MS): The Mississippi Justice Institute (MJI) – a non-profit,...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
First Step

A lot of people are afraid of taking that "first step" towards where they need to be. They sit back waiting for the right opportunity to come to them, or they wait until everything in their lives are "perfect" before they move in that direction.
MISSISSIPPI STATE

