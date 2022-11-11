ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Last suspect sentenced in California truck driving scandal

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The last of 20 people in California who helped put hundreds of unqualified drivers on the nation's highways operating big commercial vehicles has been successfully prosecuted, federal officials said Monday. Everyone charged in the long-running investigation was ultimately convicted and sentenced, except for one suspect who...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Rachel Castillo found dead in Los Angeles County

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. — Police said they found the body of a 25-year-old mother of two who disappeared from her Southern California home last week, and her ex-husband was arrested as the primary suspect. Rachel Castillo disappeared Thursday, and relatives reported they discovered blood at her Simi Valley apartment,...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Arrest after 6 hurt when car crashes into LA street carnival

LOS ANGELES — A 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of felony hit-and-run after authorities said he drove through a crowded weekend street carnival while being pursued by police in South Los Angeles, injuring six people. Steven Weems, a resident of Mississippi, was arrested late Saturday, hours after the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
California fast-food cooks and cashiers set to strike in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Fast-food cooks and cashiers in Sacramento will go on strike Tuesday. They are demanding McDonald’s, Starbucks and other industry leaders drop the referendum seeking to overturn AB 257, also known as the FAST Recovery Act. It allows fast-food workers to create their own minimum wages, safety standards, benefits and more.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Siebel Newsom gives emotional testimony of Weinstein rape

LOS ANGELES — Jennifer Siebel Newsom, a documentary filmmaker and the wife of California Gov. Gavin Newsom, nearly screamed through tears from the witness stand Monday when she told the court Harvey Weinstein raped her in a hotel room and spoke of the devastating effect it had on her in the 17 years since.
LOS ANGELES, CA
How to celebrate Hmong New Year across Northern California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Across Northern California, thousands of people are kicking off Hmong New Year celebrations. The holiday is usually celebrated during December and can last anywhere from a few days to a couple of weeks. It marks a time to honor ancestors and spirits, as well as welcome in new beginnings.
SACRAMENTO, CA
10 weekend events in Northern California | Nov. 12-13

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If a LEGO festival, ice skating, or a jazz concert series sounds fun to you, it shows there's something for everyone this weekend in Northern California!. This weekend's weather continues to cool down with temperatures in the low 60s with a slight southwest breeze and a...
SACRAMENTO, CA
