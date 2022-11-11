Read full article on original website
Last suspect sentenced in California truck driving scandal
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The last of 20 people in California who helped put hundreds of unqualified drivers on the nation's highways operating big commercial vehicles has been successfully prosecuted, federal officials said Monday. Everyone charged in the long-running investigation was ultimately convicted and sentenced, except for one suspect who...
Body in underwater cave may be diver who vanished in 2020
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — A body that was found this month in an underwater cave in Southern California may be that of a scuba diver who vanished two years ago, authorities said Monday. The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, working with divers from other agencies, recovered the remains Saturday,...
Rachel Castillo found dead in Los Angeles County
SIMI VALLEY, Calif. — Police said they found the body of a 25-year-old mother of two who disappeared from her Southern California home last week, and her ex-husband was arrested as the primary suspect. Rachel Castillo disappeared Thursday, and relatives reported they discovered blood at her Simi Valley apartment,...
Arrest after 6 hurt when car crashes into LA street carnival
LOS ANGELES — A 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of felony hit-and-run after authorities said he drove through a crowded weekend street carnival while being pursued by police in South Los Angeles, injuring six people. Steven Weems, a resident of Mississippi, was arrested late Saturday, hours after the...
Fast food workers strike, protesting effort to overturn California labor law
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Fast food workers across the state went on strike Tuesday as restaurant groups were gathering signatures to overturn a recently signed labor law. AB 257, signed by Governor Gavin Newsom on Labor Day, gives fast food workers a say in their pay and safety standards. It...
California fast-food cooks and cashiers set to strike in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Fast-food cooks and cashiers in Sacramento will go on strike Tuesday. They are demanding McDonald’s, Starbucks and other industry leaders drop the referendum seeking to overturn AB 257, also known as the FAST Recovery Act. It allows fast-food workers to create their own minimum wages, safety standards, benefits and more.
Siebel Newsom gives emotional testimony of Weinstein rape
LOS ANGELES — Jennifer Siebel Newsom, a documentary filmmaker and the wife of California Gov. Gavin Newsom, nearly screamed through tears from the witness stand Monday when she told the court Harvey Weinstein raped her in a hotel room and spoke of the devastating effect it had on her in the 17 years since.
California murder suspect arrested trying to steal laundry detergent from supermarket: police
A California man wanted for murder was arrested in the early hours of Tuesday morning after police caught him allegedly trying to steal a grocery cart full of laundry detergent, the La Verne Police Department said. An officer was patrolling near a supermarket in La Verne, about 30 miles east...
How to celebrate Hmong New Year across Northern California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Across Northern California, thousands of people are kicking off Hmong New Year celebrations. The holiday is usually celebrated during December and can last anywhere from a few days to a couple of weeks. It marks a time to honor ancestors and spirits, as well as welcome in new beginnings.
Adoption Month | Black and Native children remain overrepresented in foster care in California
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Did you know November is National Adoption Month?. It’s all about increasing awareness of adoption issues, emphasizing the value of youth engagement, and bringing more attention to the need for the youth, especially teens, in the U.S. foster care system to be adopted by loving and supportive families.
California AG sues over 'forever chemicals' tainting drinking water
SAN FRANCISCO — A lawsuit filed Thursday by the state of California accuses 3M, Dupont and 16 smaller companies of covering up the harm caused to the environment and the public from chemicals manufactured by the firms that have over decades found their way into waterways and human bloodstreams.
10 weekend events in Northern California | Nov. 12-13
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If a LEGO festival, ice skating, or a jazz concert series sounds fun to you, it shows there's something for everyone this weekend in Northern California!. This weekend's weather continues to cool down with temperatures in the low 60s with a slight southwest breeze and a...
