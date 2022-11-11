Read full article on original website
Related
WDAM-TV
Hub City announces 2 holiday event dates in Dec.
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Mark your calendars. Two holiday events are coming to the Hub City in December. According to the City of Hattiesburg, the Christmas Tree Lighting event is set for Thursday, Dec. 1, and Midnight on Front Street, the New Year’s Eve celebration, will be held on Saturday, Dec. 31.
mageenews.com
First Step
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. A lot of people are afraid of taking that “first step” towards where they need to be. They sit back waiting for the right opportunity to come to them, or they wait until everything in their lives are “perfect” before they move in that direction.
mageenews.com
“Do nothing out of selfish ambition or vain conceit”
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. The Scriptural passage for today is found in Philippians 2:3: “Do nothing out of selfish ambition or vain conceit, but in humility consider others better than yourselves.” We are admonished to keep an humble attitude, think of others first, and never hold ourselves as being better than others. We are all loved of God and should reflect that love in the way we approach and treat others. We came into this world with nothing, and we’ll leave in like manner.
mageenews.com
Festival of Lights at MC Aims to Illuminate Christmas Season with Joyful Words and Songs
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. One of the longest-running traditions of the Christmas season at Mississippi College will return to Provine Chapel with a brand-new leader and exciting additions to the program.
NAACP’s Freedom Fund Awards Banquet held in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 77th Annual Mississippi NAACP State Convention was held on Saturday. Community leaders from across the state gathered at the Downtown Convention Complex for the Freedom Fund Awards Banquet. The ceremony honors those who have displayed a consistent commitment to civil rights advocacy. WJTV 12 News anchor Byron Brown was Master […]
WAPT
Long line forms for holiday food box giveaway; 'There is a great need in this community'
JACKSON, Miss. — As the price of groceries and other items continue to increase, so does the need in communities in Jackson and across the nation. The Boys & Girls Club of Central Mississippi was hoping to offset that by handing out Thanksgiving holiday food boxes that contained a ham, collard greens, sweet potatoes, fruit from Dole Packaging and a pie. The organization also handed out bottled water to residents who were affected by a water line break earlier this week.
mageenews.com
Movie Night @ the Vault Thursday Featuring Diane Smith
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. “I dared to dream again! 30 years of my driving experience always felt like a Paradise Highway. I actually had a lifetime opportunity to play in a movie doing what I love the most. Driving and Meeting people from all walks of life. I want to Give God all the Glory. My beautiful Mother Mrs Willie Mae McNair for giving me life. My Handsome Husband Dale F. Smith & 3 Daughters and my Son. Thank you Mrs. Anna Gutto for a dream that somehow came true. ” Diane McNair.
mageenews.com
Benny Frank Bridges, Jr. 76
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Benny Frank Bridges Jr., 76, died Friday, November 11, 2022, at Hospice Ministries in Ridgeland, MS. He was born on September 25, 1946, to B.F. Bridges and Wilma Dear Bridges in Harrisville, MS.
Vicksburg Post
Mississippi baker with Vicksburg ties to compete on Food Network’s Christmas Cookie Challenge
A Mississippi cookie baker with local ties will make her national television debut later this month as she competes on the Food Network’s Christmas Cookie Challenge. Vicksburgers might remember Beth Hennington from her days as a marketing representative for The Vicksburg Post, but she’s made a sweet career change in the years since.
Grants Ferry Parkway expansion aims to ease travel for Brandon drivers
BRANDON, Miss (WJTV) – The City of Brandon announced that the Phase C-2 of the expansion of Grants Ferry Parkway has finally been completed. Brandon leaders said the expansion project has been in the making for 20 years, but the project officially broke ground in August 2020. Grants Ferry Parkway will connect Highway 471 and […]
WLBT
Jackson waterline breaks near church in Clinton
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson waterline broke near Wildwood Baptist Church in Clinton Monday. “All northbound traffic is being rerouted to Springridge Road via South McRaven Road > Siwell Road > McRaven Road before returning to Springridge Road,” the City of Clinton said in a Facebook post. According...
Jackson city councilman hosts Crop Drop ahead of holidays
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As families begin shopping for holiday meals, many are noticing how the cost of groceries has gone up. One Jackson leader stepped in to help. Councilman Brian Grizzell hosted a Crop Drop at Grove Park Community Center to help fight food inflation. He said as family holiday menu preparations are underway, […]
WAPT
News We Love: Richland teacher to appear on 'Wheel of Fortune'
Brandon resident Christen White is about to make her on-air debut on Wheel of Fortune. White is an eighth grade math teacher at Richland Junior High. She flew out to California earlier this month to record the game show. Her mom LaVonda White and fiancé Charlie King accompanied her on...
Beloved holiday train is back on the tracks to delight families in 3 Mississippi cities this Christmas season
A beloved holiday tradition is back on the tracks for Mississippi residents this Christmas season. The first KCS Holiday Express train since the start of the pandemic in 2020 will return to three Mississippi cities this holiday. This year, the festive, six-car holiday train with intricate displays inside and out...
Is Hattiesburg below sea level?
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The City of Hattiesburg is no stranger to flooding. Water pools in areas of the city nearly every time substantial rainfall hits. Because of this, some neighbors wonder if Hattiesburg sits below sea level. Even though Hattiesburg is more than 50 miles away from the coast, it may be surprising to […]
Jackson church service continues after recent arson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Several churches and local businesses will begin their rebuilding process following several fires that were started. Greater Bethlehem Temple Church is one of the churches that was badly damaged when Devin McLaurin allegedly started seven fires early Tuesday morning. The children’s area of the church and chapel sustained heavy damage, but […]
magnoliastatelive.com
Only Mississippi female killed in Operation Iraqi Freedom to be honored with statue
Marine Lance Cpl. Casey Casanova will be immortalized with a statue in her honor at Camp Shelby this week. Casanova, of McComb, was the first and only female service member from Mississippi killed in Operation Iraqi Freedom, and one of only three in all operations during the extensive Global War on Terror.
WDAM-TV
Laurel circuit judge named chair of prestigious, statewide conference
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Four Mississippi judges with ties to the Pine Belt were named to leadership positions within state-wide judges’ groups. Circuit Judge Dal Williamson of Laurel was elected chair of the Conference of Circuit Court Judges. Williamson has served as Jones County Circuit Judge since January...
Jacksonians want more security after carjacking of UMMC employee
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After recent carjackings and vehicle break-ins in the City of Jackson, neighbors said they want reliable security in their neighborhoods. On Tuesday, a University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) was assaulted and carjacked in the Stadium Parking Lot B after leaving work. An arrest was made in the case. In late […]
Mississippi’s first Columbia store to open this month
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Columbia Sportswear will open its first store in Mississippi at the Renaissance at Colony Park in Ridgeland. To celebrate the opening, Columbia will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony on November 17 at 10:30 a.m. They will offer Grand Opening deals on apparel, footwear and accessories through December 11. The hours are as follows during […]
Comments / 0