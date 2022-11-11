Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. The Scriptural passage for today is found in Philippians 2:3: “Do nothing out of selfish ambition or vain conceit, but in humility consider others better than yourselves.” We are admonished to keep an humble attitude, think of others first, and never hold ourselves as being better than others. We are all loved of God and should reflect that love in the way we approach and treat others. We came into this world with nothing, and we’ll leave in like manner.

