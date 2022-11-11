Read full article on original website
Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Yosemite’
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Meet our Grand Rivers pet of the week, Yosemite!. Yosemite is a six-year-old Pitbull mix with a gentle and goofy heart. Yosemite is blind but can see some shapes and shadows. He gets along great with people and animals. Yosemite would benefit from living in a house with another dog so they can help show him around. Yosemite loves his toys and loves to sunbathe.
Orchard Mesa Pool closed for repairs
ORCHARD MESA, Colo. (KKCO) - The City of Grand Junction has temporarily closed the Orchard Mesa Pool. The closure is caused from a failed boiler. Pool water temperatures are currently too cold to keep the pool open. Staff and repair technicians with Monument Mechanical are onsite and evaluating the current...
Emergency services respond to bicycle fatality
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Police Department responded to a report of a man who fell off his bike on the morning of Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. At approximately 10 a.m. the GJPD responded to the area of 28 1/4 Road and North Avenue for an Assist Medical call of an adult man who reportedly fell off his bike and was possibly unconscious and not breathing.
Operation Christmas Child sites open
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Operation Christmas Child has been collecting and delivering shoebox gifts to children worldwide for nearly three decades. Shoebox gifts prepared by generous donors and filled with toys, hygiene items, and school supplies may be dropped off now during National Collection Week, Nov. 14 - 21. Over 4,500 drop-off sites are now open.
Cold grips Western Colorado this week
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - This week’s weather is mostly without any big fanfare. Small ups in the temperatures will precede the passage of a couple of cold fronts, and of course the temperatures will come down after the cold fronts pass. Our moisture-starved atmosphere may yield small increases in clouds, but rain and snow are unlikely for at least the next week.
Two cold fronts keep us cold this week
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Cold weather will grip Western Colorado this week. Even the two minor shots at snow will be less of an issue than the cold. High temperatures this week will range from upper 30s to mid-40s. That’s cooler than normal, and the overnights and mornings will be even colder. Our lows will range from mid-teens to lower 20s.
Mountain snow to arrive as early as tomorrow night
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We had another quiet day across the Western Slope. However, cloud cover was one of the main stories throughout most of the day. These upper-level clouds in our atmosphere allowed some sunshine to peek through. While conditions have remained dry, and Grand Junction and Montrose temperatures reached the lower 40s. Most cloud cover will continue to push eastward, leading into the nighttime hours, opening our skies and staying clear tonight. Most Western Slope’s temperatures will sit in the mid to lower 20s.
Western Colorado Native American Market Days to celebrate Native American Heritage Month
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - It’s Native American Heritage Month, and this weekend, the Grand Valley held a colorful celebration, the Western Colorado Native American Market Days. Native American tribes came together in a celebration of unity and culture. “Where we bring people from different tribes to sell their...
Varsity football wraps up on the Western Slope, Palisade and Delta take victories
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Varsity football has concluded for the 2022 season on the Western Slope. On Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, the Montrose Red Hawks took home the first win of the weekend with a final score of 47-43. On Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, Palisade, Fruita, Delta and Rifle...
