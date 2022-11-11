ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton County, GA

Braselton woman accused of stealing $100K from elderly couple

HALL COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators with the Hall County Sheriff's Office arrested a 28-year-old Braselton woman who they said stole more than $100,000 from an elderly couple over a three-year time frame. Hailey Starr Mauldin acted as an in-home caregiver to a 68-year-old Barrow County woman. Investigators said Mauldin befriended...
Man arrested for detaining hit-and-run suspect, Atlanta police say

ATLANTA - The Atlanta Police Department is investigating the fake arrest of a motorist along Georgia Highway 400. On Sunday, a motorist spotted another driver collide with a vehicle, but kept going. Police say Deondre Owens allegedly decided to pursue the hit-and-run driver. A police report says Owens, at the...
Service held for fallen Haralson County detention officer

HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. - The Haralson County Sheriff's Office held a memorial for one of their own Monday. Detention officer Daniel Salazar had been with the sheriff's office for a couple of years. The 27-year-old detention officer worked as one of the road crew officers who took inmates out to...
Car thief arrested after returning to scene of crime, Atlanta police say

ATLANTA - Atlanta police say they caught a car thief who came back to the scene of the crime shortly after committing the act. Brian Middlebrooks was charged with auto theft by taking, possession of marijuana, and obstruction. Officers were called out to the 900 block of Howell Mill Road...
MISSING: Police say Morrow teen may have run away

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Have you seen this girl? Clayton County police are searching for 17-year-old Crystal Castaneda who they said may have run away from her Morrow home. During an investigation on Nov. 13, police were told that Crystal left her house without permission and got into a car with an unknown person.
Suspect accused of shooting Henry County officer caught at Macon hotel

MACON, Ga. - After over a week on the run, law enforcement authorities have arrested a suspect accused of murdering one man and shooting a Henry County detention officer at an apartment complex. Officials said the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Tax Force arrested 32-year-old Bretson Bernard Thomas at a hotel in...
Police searching for missing DeKalb County teenager

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police are searching for a missing teenager who disappeared over the weekend. Officials say 18-year-old Aaron was last seen on Saturday near Terrytown Lane after leaving his home. According to police, Aaron is 5-feet-7-inches tall with a weight of 170 pounds. He has brown...
Fayetteville police: Five pounds of drugs and two guns found during stop

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. - During a stop for a window tint violation Saturday afternoon, a Fayetteville police officer discovered the situation was much bigger. The officer said he found nearly five pounds of drugs and two guns in the suspect's vehicle. Officer Kenneth Marcucci pulled over 23-year-old Corey Vashone Truitt around...
Both shooting victim and suspect arrested for lying to Atlanta police

ATLANTA - Police have taken both a man who was shot on Kipling Circle and the woman that shot him into custody Monday morning after officers said they lied during the initial report. Around 2 a.m., Atlanta police were called to investigate a shooting at 2171 Kipling Circle SE. 31-year-old...
Fayette County church theft ring busted

There have been more arrests made in a Fayette County church scam that FOX 5 told you about in October. A total of seven people have now been arrested in the scam that netted more than 150-thousand dollars from 36 churches.
Gunman wanted for violent robbery at East Point beauty store

EAST POINT, Ga. - Police have released the image of a man investigators believe shot a woman Tuesday during an attempted robbery at an East Point beauty shop. It happened at Beauty World Beauty Supply located in Washington Plaza located in the 3100 block of Washington Road near Harris Drive.
Four victims found in drive-by shooting, may be gang-related, police say

GRIFFIN, Ga. - On Monday, Griffin police discovered a car of four victims involved in a drive-by shooting. Two of those victims were shot multiple times, according to officials. Nehemiah Casey, Raekwon Parks, Cedarias Harden and Donell Casey were in a white 2014 Mercedes on E Tinsley Street in Griffin...
"Change the number," customer throws fit, damages property, police say

ATLANTA - Atlanta's crime investigators are asking for the public's help identifying a man who, according to surveillance footage, threw two items and damaged a window in a Boost Mobile store. The incident happened at 842 Ralph D. Abernathy Boulevard in southwest Atlanta on Oct. 29. In the video, you...
Police: Woman steals over $1,000 worth of flu medication from Newnan Publix

NEWNAN, Ga. - While it is cold and flu season, Newnan police said one woman went overboard preparing for it in a local Publix. They said she was caught stealing approximately $1,300 worth of medications from the store. Security cameras clock the woman entering the Publix on Lower Fayetteville Road...
Antisemitic fliers found in neighborhoods in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga - Hundreds of antisemitic fliers were found scattered across neighborhoods in Cobb County. The fliers were found over the weekend in several subdivisions in Kennesaw and Acworth. "Every other mailbox had one," said Lou Minor. Lou Minor was walking his dogs early Saturday morning when he saw...
