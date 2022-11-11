ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

radiokenai.com

Alaska State Chamber Releases Statewide Survey Results At Chamber Luncheon

At a recent joint chambers of commerce meeting, Kati Capozzi, the President and CEO of the Alaska Chamber presented the results of a recent survey conducted by the Alaska Chamber to give Alaska’s legislators a cross section of how Alaskan’s feel about that state’s economy. Capozzi explained...
Dunleavy Picks Health Commissioner To Lead Revenue Agency

Gov. Mike Dunleavy has appointed Alaska state health commissioner Adam Crum to lead the Department of Revenue. Crum starts in his new role Wednesday. The appointment is subject to confirmation by the Legislature. The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services was the largest department in state government. Dunleavy appointed...
