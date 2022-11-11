Brisk, colder weekend brings rain and snow showers

Nicole’s remnants over Upstate New York early Saturday brought 1 to 2 inches of rain o Friday to central and eastern Ohio, including a daily-record total of 1.14 inches in Columbus for Nov. 11—the heaviest since Labor Day weekend. This is likely the latest instance of Ohio being influenced by such a tropical system, after Hurricane Nicole made landfall early Thursday south of Vero Beach–the third Atlantic hurricane this month.

Temperatures fell from the upper 50s Friday evening to the low 40s early this morning, with brisk northwesterly winds in the wake of the storm.

An upper-level disturbance will trigger snow/rain showers Saturday afternoon, adding to the winter feel during the OSU-Indiana game (noon kickoff). Temperatures will dip into the upper 30s, with a near-freezing wind chill. This ends a 10-day stretch of readings 10 degrees above normal to open November.

High pressure building east from Canada will bring drier air and some sunshine Sunday and Monday, but the air will be unseasonably cold.

A southern system will create another mix of snow/rain on Tuesday.

Forecast

Saturday: Cloudy, colder, rain showers, mixing with snow, p.m. High: 41

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, stray flurries. Low 29

Sunday: Partly cloudy, cold. High 37

Monday: Partly cloudy. High 41 (26)

Tuesday: Cloudy, rain/snow mix p.m. High 41 (29)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, brisk. High 40 (30)

Thursday: Partly cloudy, cold. High 38 (26)

Friday: Partly cloudy. High 39 (25)

