Monticello, MN

lakesarearadio.net

Man Taken to Perham Hospital After Rollover Accident

PERHAM (KDLM) – A man was taken to a Perham hospital after a rollover crash on icy roads, Sunday. 21-year-old, Devan Burgess from Bethel, Minnesota, was traveling westbound on Highway 108 when his Honda Civic left the road, rolled and hit multiple trees. Burgess was transported to Perham hospital...
PERHAM, MN
fox2detroit.com

Manhunt at Oakland University • Symptoms of RSV • Couple killed in Northville rollover

MONDAY NEWS HIT - Residents staying at or near Oakland University were asked to stay indoors Monday morning due to a search for multiple armed suspects being near the campus. The school confirmed that at least two armed men were spotted near East Campus and had been chased by police from Grand Blanc Township near an auto dealership. The manhunt is connected to a stolen vehicle investigation out of Genesee County that ended on I-75 where multiple vehicles crashed.
ROCHESTER, MI
annandaleadvocate.com

80 years old and still working out

Three Annandale area residents, Dennis Jussila 80, Ayden Goff, 18, and Lynn Seagraves, 40, hit the stage for the Clash of the Titans Bodybuilding competition Saturday, Oct. 15, at Wayzata Middle School in Plymouth. Subscribe to the Annandale Advocate to read more community news!
ANNANDALE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Teen found fatally shot inside vehicle in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, Minn. – Police say a teenage boy was found shot to death inside a vehicle Monday evening in Plymouth.Officers found the victim just before 6 p.m. on the 9700 block of 37th Place North.Police say they're searching for two possible suspects who fled the area. Call police at 763-509-5177 if you have any information on this case. 
PLYMOUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

Adult and child injured in Maple Grove crash

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. -- Two people are in the hospital Saturday evening after a three-vehicle crash in Maple Grove.The Maple Grove Police Department says it responded to a crash around 4:45 p.m. on Elm Creek Boulevard near the entrance to Highway 610.Officers say a car traveling east on County Road 81 collided in the intersection with a car traveling south on Elm Creek Boulevard. The southbound vehicle then hit another vehicle.An adult driver and juvenile passenger were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police say.The crash is under investigation.
MAPLE GROVE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Marine helps 2 puppies found dumped on side of road

CAMBRIDGE, Minn. -- On this Veteran's Day, a Minnesota Marine is helping man's best friend. A driver saw two puppies dumped on a gravel road; they were roughed up and pretty thin.Photojournalist Tony Peterson traveled to Cambridge to explain how the pups were brought to exactly the right couple for help -- and to honor other veterans.You can see their story in the video above.Azure Davis, who founded Ruff Start Rescue, says they have about 150 to 200 other animals to adopt right now.Click here for more information.
CAMBRIDGE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Veteran helps rescue two puppies dumped on gravel road in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Minn. -- A Minnesota veteran is getting attention after he helped rescue two puppies that had been dumped on a gravel road in Cambridge.Jeff Barrett assisted his fiancée, Azure Davis, Executive Director of Ruff Start Rescue, in the rescue effort earlier this week after the organization received a call asking if they could take the abandoned dogs.The puppies were examined by vet techs and the medical director at Ruff Start and were found to be malnourished, emaciated, anemic, and infested with worms and fleas.Though the size of 4-month-old puppies, looking at their teeth revealed that the dogs were over...
CAMBRIDGE, MN
Detroit News

Longtime Detroit pediatrician 'had a servant heart'

For decades, Dr. Charles Inniss was the friendly pediatrician scores of parents entrusted with their children’s care. The Detroit-based physician’s gentle care and wisdom also meant he kept close ties long after his patients grew up. “He was a fantastic doctor, but he was also so much more...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Woman to stand trial in deaths of 2 Michigan bicyclists

IONIA, Mich. (AP) — A woman has been ordered to stand trial on second-degree murder and other charges after five bicyclists were struck by her vehicle as they rode in a summer charity event in western Michigan.Ionia County District Judge Raymond Voet said during a preliminary hearing Thursday that Mandy Benn was intoxicated by a "cocktail of drugs," despite testimony that she had only therapeutic levels of medication in her system, MLive.com reported.Voet also said Benn, 42, acted with a "wanton and willful … disregard of life."Ionia County Prosecutor Kyle Butler has said Benn was trying to pass a UPS truck on July...
IONIA COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Couple killed in Northville Township rollover crash

NORTHVILLE TWP., Mich. (FOX 2) - A Northville couple was killed in a rollover crash early Saturday morning. The crash happened at 12:17 a.m. on Bayberry Way, which is located in the area of Seven Mile and Napier roads in Northville Township. Police say the vehicle was attempting to navigate...
NORTHVILLE, MI

