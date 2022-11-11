Read full article on original website
WVNews
Analysis: Jeff Saturday hire ripples across stunned NFL
Sixteen years after a mic’d up Peyton Manning castigated his star center “Quit calling the (bleeping) plays!,” Jeff Saturday called all the right shots in his successful NFL head coaching debut on the Las Vegas Strip. That included reinserting Matt Ryan as the Colts' starting quarterback and...
WVNews
Banged-up Titans turn plug-and-play into stingy defense
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans keep swapping bodies in and out on defense, using 24 different starters alone midway through the season. Now the Titans face another challenge Thursday night in defending four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay (4-6).
WVNews
Commanders at .500 thanks to play-calling, forced turnovers
Running consistently, holding on to the ball offensively and taking it away defensively helped the Washington Commanders stun the previously unbeaten Philadelphia Eagles. Washington rushed for 152 yards, forced three turnovers — not counting the last-second desperation lateral play — and controlled 40:24 of the clock to Philadelphia's 19:36.
WVNews
Bears place RB Herbert on IR because of hip injury
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears placed running back Khalil Herbert on injured reserve because of a hip injury on Tuesday, a big setback for a team leading the NFL in rushing yards. Herbert will miss at least four games. He was hurt returning a kickoff near...
