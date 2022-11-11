ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

WANE-TV

Community Harvest drive brings in over 100,000 pounds of food

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Results are in for the food drive competition between area colleges: 106,928 pounds of food have been collected for Community Harvest Food Bank. Colleges in northeast Indiana competed to raise the most donations for Community Harvest in the 8th annual “U Can Crush Hunger” campaign that ended Nov. 11. The University of Saint Francis blew away the competition with a total of 34,085 pounds raised through both food and monetary donations.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Hear a veteran’s story, as told by his son

KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – Hear a World War II veteran’s story, as told by his son, at a celebration Sunday in Kendallville. The highlight of the event, held at the Community Learning Center, is a presentation by Jim Swartzlander titled “Somewhere in World War II: Dad’s Story Through His Letters”. The story follows Jim’s dad, Sgt. Guy Elwin Swartzlander, through his journey serving our country.
KENDALLVILLE, IN
WANE-TV

Leaf collection extended again in north Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Crews will continue to collect leaves in north Fort Wayne throughout this week “due to the large amount of leaves” in the area, the city’s street department announced Tuesday. It’s the second extension for the northern part of the city. According...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

WWII nurse celebrates 100th birthday with party

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Cue the balloons and birthday cake: Agatha Tourney, WWII head nurse, celebrated her 100th birthday with a party Saturday. Tourney, who spent 18 months in the Army as a head nurse of 23 wards, was celebrated for her dedication and life-long legacy. She was joined by family and friends to mark the milestone.
FORT WAYNE, IN
10TV

Up to 40,000 mink released from northwest Ohio farm

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Van Wert County Sheriff's Office said someone broke into a mink farm overnight and released up to 40,000 of the animals from their cages. The incident happened early Tuesday at Lion Farms USA Mink Farm in Hoaglin Township located nearly 90 miles southwest of Toledo.
VAN WERT COUNTY, OH
WANE-TV

New details: Witnesses describe semi’s reckless driving in Warsaw crash

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Court documents released Tuesday reveal eyewitness accounts of the semi driver’s reckless behavior leading up to the bus crash in Warsaw. Police released on Monday night the charges for 58-year-old Victor Santos: 26 felony counts, 22 of which are for criminal recklessness while armed with a deadly weapon, along with 4 counts of causing serious bodily injury while operating a vehicle.
WARSAW, IN
WANE-TV

PFW Omnibus Speaker series continues with NASA engineer ‘Moo’ Cooper

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Purdue University Fort Wayne continued its Omnibus Speaker Series Monday with NASA engineer Moogega “Moo” Cooper. Cooper was the lead planetary protection engineer for NASA’s Mars 2020 mission, which featured the rover Perseverance. For the Omnibus series, Cooper showed a presentation...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Find unique items at Fort Wayne Hobby and Collectibles Show

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Find unique items from vendors at the Fort Wayne Hobby and Collectibles Show. Organizers said visitors can expect more than 80 tables filled with comic books, action figures, die-cast items, baseball cards and more. Check out what the show has to offer from 11...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Fire damages north Fort Wayne home

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — One person was taken away in an ambulance after a fire at a north Fort Wayne home Monday morning. Fort Wayne fire crews were called around 8:15 a.m. to a home at 1618 Lochinvar Drive, off Dupont Road. At the two-story home, firefighters appeared...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne artist paints portraits of your pets

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Pet owners can own locally-made artwork of their furry friends with an event Sunday afternoon. “Paint Your Pet” is happening at Well-Grounded Café from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Pet owners were advised to submit photos of their pets, and buy tickets,...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Police: Suspect in Warsaw bus crash faces 26 felony counts

WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) — After an investigation by the Warsaw Police Department and the Kosciusko County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, charges have been filed against the man accused of crashing a semi into a school bus full of Chicago high school students Saturday evening. Victor Santos has been charged...
WARSAW, IN
Paulding County Progress

Mink farm broken into, tens of thousands released

VAN WERT – Van Wert County Sheriff Thomas M. Riggenbach released that his office is investigating a breaking and entering/vandalism complaint at Lion Farms USA Mink Farm in Hoaglin Township that occured during the overnight hours of November 15, 2022. Suspect(s) destroyed fencing, and approximately 25,000-40,000 mink were released from their cages.
VAN WERT COUNTY, OH
Times-Bulletin

Winter overspreads area with Saturday snowstorm

VAN WERT — It all happened so fast that many county residents didn’t have time to dig their January clothes out of the closet. Temperatures much of November have been well-above normal with several days touching the 70-degree or higher mark. On Friday, temperatures still lingered in the low 60’s until late in the afternoon when a brisk northwest wind dropped the temperature 10 degrees in the first hour.
FORT WAYNE, IN

