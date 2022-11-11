Read full article on original website
US Army soldier surprises daughter at Indiana elementary school's Veterans Day assembly
Lillian Hendry was talking about her dad, who she missed very much. Moments later, he surprised her in front of the whole school.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Woman who helped injured children in Warsaw bus crash thankful for first aid training she received
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Kelly Deacon tells me says she’s grateful for training she received earlier this year after Saturday night’s crash in Warsaw involving a school bus and a semi. She says she was working at a nearby business when she heard a...
WANE-TV
Community Harvest drive brings in over 100,000 pounds of food
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Results are in for the food drive competition between area colleges: 106,928 pounds of food have been collected for Community Harvest Food Bank. Colleges in northeast Indiana competed to raise the most donations for Community Harvest in the 8th annual “U Can Crush Hunger” campaign that ended Nov. 11. The University of Saint Francis blew away the competition with a total of 34,085 pounds raised through both food and monetary donations.
WANE-TV
Hear a veteran’s story, as told by his son
KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – Hear a World War II veteran’s story, as told by his son, at a celebration Sunday in Kendallville. The highlight of the event, held at the Community Learning Center, is a presentation by Jim Swartzlander titled “Somewhere in World War II: Dad’s Story Through His Letters”. The story follows Jim’s dad, Sgt. Guy Elwin Swartzlander, through his journey serving our country.
WANE-TV
Leaf collection extended again in north Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Crews will continue to collect leaves in north Fort Wayne throughout this week “due to the large amount of leaves” in the area, the city’s street department announced Tuesday. It’s the second extension for the northern part of the city. According...
WANE-TV
WWII nurse celebrates 100th birthday with party
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Cue the balloons and birthday cake: Agatha Tourney, WWII head nurse, celebrated her 100th birthday with a party Saturday. Tourney, who spent 18 months in the Army as a head nurse of 23 wards, was celebrated for her dedication and life-long legacy. She was joined by family and friends to mark the milestone.
Up to 40,000 mink released from northwest Ohio farm
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Van Wert County Sheriff's Office said someone broke into a mink farm overnight and released up to 40,000 of the animals from their cages. The incident happened early Tuesday at Lion Farms USA Mink Farm in Hoaglin Township located nearly 90 miles southwest of Toledo.
WANE-TV
New details: Witnesses describe semi’s reckless driving in Warsaw crash
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Court documents released Tuesday reveal eyewitness accounts of the semi driver’s reckless behavior leading up to the bus crash in Warsaw. Police released on Monday night the charges for 58-year-old Victor Santos: 26 felony counts, 22 of which are for criminal recklessness while armed with a deadly weapon, along with 4 counts of causing serious bodily injury while operating a vehicle.
WANE-TV
Trine’s new health program in Fort Wayne gets $3 million from Surack foundation
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Surack Family Foundation has pledged $3 million to the new Trine University campus in Fort Wayne. The money will go toward upcoming programs in the College of Health Professions at a new facility coming to the city next year through a partnership with Parkview Health.
WANE-TV
PFW Omnibus Speaker series continues with NASA engineer ‘Moo’ Cooper
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Purdue University Fort Wayne continued its Omnibus Speaker Series Monday with NASA engineer Moogega “Moo” Cooper. Cooper was the lead planetary protection engineer for NASA’s Mars 2020 mission, which featured the rover Perseverance. For the Omnibus series, Cooper showed a presentation...
WANE-TV
Find unique items at Fort Wayne Hobby and Collectibles Show
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Find unique items from vendors at the Fort Wayne Hobby and Collectibles Show. Organizers said visitors can expect more than 80 tables filled with comic books, action figures, die-cast items, baseball cards and more. Check out what the show has to offer from 11...
Longtime local meteorologist is retiring
Michael Lewis has reached many people and left a lasting legacy at the National Weather Service Northern Indiana office.
WANE-TV
‘Says he is God’: Man accused in shooting erratic during police interview
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man accused in a Sunday night shooting that left one injured claimed in an interview with police he was God and that he was “performing justice,” according to Allen Superior Court documents. Fort Wayne Police arrested 32-year-old Willie J....
WANE-TV
Fire damages north Fort Wayne home
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — One person was taken away in an ambulance after a fire at a north Fort Wayne home Monday morning. Fort Wayne fire crews were called around 8:15 a.m. to a home at 1618 Lochinvar Drive, off Dupont Road. At the two-story home, firefighters appeared...
22 WSBT
Operation Education: Schools quietly identify homeless children in our schools
There are hundreds of children in our area without a place to live. It is hard to know exactly how many kids are homeless as many families are hesitant to report their living arrangements or do not consider themselves homeless. Thanks to data gathered by schools across the state, we...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne artist paints portraits of your pets
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Pet owners can own locally-made artwork of their furry friends with an event Sunday afternoon. “Paint Your Pet” is happening at Well-Grounded Café from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Pet owners were advised to submit photos of their pets, and buy tickets,...
WANE-TV
Police: Suspect in Warsaw bus crash faces 26 felony counts
WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) — After an investigation by the Warsaw Police Department and the Kosciusko County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, charges have been filed against the man accused of crashing a semi into a school bus full of Chicago high school students Saturday evening. Victor Santos has been charged...
Paulding County Progress
Mink farm broken into, tens of thousands released
VAN WERT – Van Wert County Sheriff Thomas M. Riggenbach released that his office is investigating a breaking and entering/vandalism complaint at Lion Farms USA Mink Farm in Hoaglin Township that occured during the overnight hours of November 15, 2022. Suspect(s) destroyed fencing, and approximately 25,000-40,000 mink were released from their cages.
WANE-TV
Columbia City breaks ground on new health clinic aimed at underserved populations
COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) — Columbia City Mayor Ryan Daniel and representatives for the Bowen Center gathered Monday for a groundbreaking ceremony for a new Bowen Health Clinic that is heading to Columbia City. The Bowen Health Clinic will primarily serve low income and underserved populations with limited access...
Times-Bulletin
Winter overspreads area with Saturday snowstorm
VAN WERT — It all happened so fast that many county residents didn’t have time to dig their January clothes out of the closet. Temperatures much of November have been well-above normal with several days touching the 70-degree or higher mark. On Friday, temperatures still lingered in the low 60’s until late in the afternoon when a brisk northwest wind dropped the temperature 10 degrees in the first hour.
