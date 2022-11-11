Two wanted in connection to shooting that wounded NOPD officer

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects wanted in connection to a shooting on October 12th that left an off-duty officer wounded.

According to NOPD, in the 300 block of N. Rendon St. a verbal altercation took place that quickly escalated to a handgun firing.

Reports show that the suspect with facial hair and short twists is believed to be the shooter and the second male pictured above with facial hair and waist-length dreadlock-style hair is wanted for questioning.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact the NOPD at 504-658-6800 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

