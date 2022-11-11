ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Two wanted in connection to shooting that wounded NOPD officer

By Ka'Cell El-Mansura
WGNO
WGNO
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yQnK4_0j7aFErX00

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects wanted in connection to a shooting on October 12th that left an off-duty officer wounded.

According to NOPD, in the 300 block of N. Rendon St. a verbal altercation took place that quickly escalated to a handgun firing.

Juvenile accused of French Quarter shooting arrested in St. Charles Parish

Reports show that the suspect with facial hair and short twists is believed to be the shooter and the second male pictured above with facial hair and waist-length dreadlock-style hair is wanted for questioning.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact the NOPD at 504-658-6800 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox8live.com

Man fatally shot in Mid City, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in Mid City early Monday morning, according to the NOPD. The NOPD says a man was shot and killed on North Carrollton Avenue. Officers responded to North Carrollton Ave. around 2 a.m. There they found...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Three men injured in 3, separate overnight shootings

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating three overnight shootings that injured three men. The first happened in the 7600 block of Kingsport Boulevard just after 8 p.m. Saturday. Investigators say a man was shot and taken to a local hospital for treatment. Then just before...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
utv44.com

Mobile woman stabs boyfriend in car while driving down I-10

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — A Mobile woman is charged with aggravated assault after allegedly stabbing her boyfriend during an argument in their vehicle on I-10 in Mississippi. 35-year-old Anna Chapman was charged with one count of aggravated assault and domestic violence. Hancock County Deputies say it happened around 2:00...
MOBILE, AL
WDSU

Armed robber attempts to shoot victim in Mid-City

NEW ORLEANS — A man was walking home in Mid-City when he was shot by an armed suspect. Around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday night, a man was walking home from work when suddenly, a random person ran up behind him and attacked him. "He lifts up his hand, I see...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WGNO

WGNO

36K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy